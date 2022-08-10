Read full article on original website
58-Year-Old Dad Sleeping in His Basement in Attempt to Pay Off Kids $273,000 Student Loan DebtSharee B.Boston, MA
Businessman Accused of Intimidating Employees Faces Tax Fraud ChargesTaxBuzzMedford, MA
Boston apartments available starting at $736 a month at new affordable complexBeth TorresBoston, MA
Cute Critters & Safety Tips at 2-Day "Back to School Fun" Family EventDianna CarneySaugus, MA
JetBlue New Launches Boston to London Transatlantic RouteThe New York ExclusiveBoston, MA
BC Heights
University To Require On-Campus Students To Isolate in Residence Halls or at Home for COVID-19
Boston College will now require on-campus students who test positive for COVID-19 to isolate in their residence halls or at their permanent residence, according to an email sent to the BC community. “As the United States and the world transition from a COVID-19 pandemic to an endemic, the University will...
townline.org
Endicott College announces local dean’s list students
Endicott College, in Beverly, Massachusetts, has announced its Spring 2022 dean’s list students. Hunter Scholz, of Augusta, a history major, is the son of Kimberly Scholz and Stephen Scholz. Hailey Hobart, of China Village, studies/education major, is the daughter of Deborah Hobart and Daniel Hobart. Alana York, of Palermo,...
Feds Award More than $1.6 Million for Residency Program at Greater Lawrence Family Health Center
Greater Lawrence Family Health Center, with locations in Lawrence, Haverhill and Methuen, recently became one of 72 teaching health centers to receive a federal grant to support its primary care residency program. The U.S. Health Resources and Services Administration recently awarded $320,000 to Greater Lawrence Family Health Center. The Health...
Boston Public Schools working to fill 1,000+ openings before start of the school year
BOSTON — With just one month until the first day of school, it’s crunch time to try to fill more than a thousand job openings at Boston Public Schools. “We are actively working with our recruitment team,” said Drew Echelson, acting superintendent for Boston Public Schools. He...
Motivational Speaker, ShoeStories Auction, Dinner to Take Place in Support of New Senior Housing
Del Gilbert presents “Thrive! 3 Ways to Win at Work and Life” next month during Bethany Community Services’ “Growing Together at Merrimack Place” event in support of plans to build a 62-unit affordable senior apartment complex in downtown Haverhill. Del Gilbert, founder of Accelerating Excellence,...
WCVB
Brigham and Women's Hospital surgeon Dr. Monica Bertagnolli to head National Cancer Institute
BOSTON — A surgeon at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in the Department of Surgery and the Dana-Farber Brigham Cancer Center has been appointed by President Joe Biden as the next director of the National Cancer Institute. Dr. Monica Bertagnolli, a surgical oncologist, clinical researcher and the Richard E....
Lawrence, Haverhill, Methuen Health Centers Receive Federal Grant for Better Data Collection
Community health centers across the state, including Greater Lawrence Family Health Center, Monday were awarded $65,500 in federal aid each for improved data collection and reporting. The grants, coming during National Health Center Week, are distributed by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services through the Health Resources and...
Councilors Sign Off on Plan to Give Haverhill Public Library its Third Floor For Modernization Effort
As expected, the Haverhill City Council gave its approval Tuesday night to an order declaring the city-owned, third floor of the Haverhill Public Library as surplus, allowing Mayor James J. Fiorentini to sell the unit to the library’s board of trustees for $1. Library trustees plan to spend $10...
WCVB
Massachusetts woman blinded by attack working to help others regain sight
HAVERHILL, Mass. — The victim of a gruesome attack in Massachusetts is trying to turn her suffering into something good. Janet Blanchard, of Haverhill, was left blind and almost died from a random attack in her hometown last year. NewsCenter 5's Maria Stephanos lived next door to Blanchard when...
allnurses.com
The Only Woman -- A Nurse
Specializes in Vents, Telemetry, Home Care, Home infusion. Has 45 years experience. I've seen this "lone nurse in an all male teaching hospital operating room" photo years ago.... will be ordering this book. Women Who Shaped History: A Smithsonian magazine special report. Author -Immy Humes: The Only Woman. Quote. A...
Basile Joins Poetic Justice Pop Up Poetry Event During August Haverhill Art Walk
Poet, singer and songwriter Al Basile joins Whittier Birthplace for another Poetic Justice Pop Up Poetry event this Saturday during the Haverhill Art Walk in downtown Haverhill. Basile performs Saturday, Aug. 13, from 3-6 p.m., in the alley next to Barking Dog Ale House, 77 Washington St., Haverhill. For a...
WCVB
Reading, Massachusetts family raising awareness of neurofibromatosis, a rare genetic disorder
READING, Mass. — A Reading family shared their story in hopes of raising awareness of neurofibromatosis, a rare genetic disorder. "It says I'm the toughest girl " Megan Duff said while showing me the ink that marks her health journey. Her mom Kate Duff said it all started when...
Led by the Mayor, Haverhill River Bards to Recite Poetry at Senior Breakfast
The Haverhill River Bards will present their own as well as favorite poetry during an open mic reading during Aspen Hill Rehabilitation and Health Care Center’s upcoming senior breakfast. Haverhill Mayor James J. Fiorentini is scheduled to kick off the reading by reading his own favorite poem during the...
Wilmington Apple
SENIOR CENTER SPOTLIGHT: Seniors Invited To Charles River Cruise On September 8
WILMINGTON, MA — Enjoy a 70-minute, fully-narrated sightseeing cruise along the Charles River on Tuesday, September 8, 2022. A bus will provide participants transportation to and from the cruise ship. Your captain and crew will both entertain and educate while pointing out the historic and cultural sights of Boston...
country1025.com
Top 10 Most Unique (And Therefore Best) Massachusetts High School Mascots
I love a good mascot. I love even more a bizarre mascot. The kind of mascot that when it runs out onto the court to rally the crowd you’re like “what the heck is that?” I personally love mascots so much I actually tried out to be a minor league baseball team’s mascot. I would have been The Lake Monster in Vermont had I not ended up as 1st runner up in the tryouts – I’m still bitter. Anyway – that makes me the perfect person to name the Top 10 Most Unique (And Therefore Best) Massachusetts High School Mascots. Also, in advance, I didn’t do a ton of research about the origin stories of these names so if I miss something obvious, forgive me, I just like fun mascots. OK, let’s go!
Massachusetts family activities: 10 free and fun things to do with kids this summer
Looking to get the kids out of the house before school is back in season? Or maybe you’re looking to spend a weekend out instead of lounging around. Either way, many families might also be hoping to save some money. Across Massachusetts, there are plenty of family-friendly activities to...
Haverhill’s Museum of Printing Plans Flash Book Sale This Saturday During Tax-Free weekend
Haverhill’s Museum of Printing is reducing duplicate books in its collection, including rare editions, during its Flash Book Sale. The nonprofit museum says hundreds of spare books will be “bargain priced” and sold along with “books for a buck” during the state’s tax-free weekend.
Haverhill Nonprofits Detail Successes with City Youth Activities and Mental Health Grants
A grant of $500,000, shared among 29 different nonprofits serving the Haverhill youth, is a success according to those agencies, the kids involved and the Mental Health and Youth Advisory Committee that distributed the money. During last year’s city spending negotiations, Councilor Melinda E. Barrett engineered a compromise with Mayor...
Merrimack Valley Chamber Plans Fall Business Expo, Health and Wellness Fair
The Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce is planning its Fall Business Expo, Health and Wellness Fair. The annual event takes place Wednesday, Sept. 14t, from 9 a.m.-2 p.m., at DoubleTree by Hilton, 123 River Road, in Andover. It is free to the public. Exhibitors have a choice of standard, double,...
City Council Mulls Salary for Next Haverhill Mayor; Fiorentini Makes Less Than Some Department Heads
With Mayor James J. Fiorentini serving his 10th and seemingly last term as Haverhill’s leader, the City Council Tuesday considered the question of how much money should be paid to the next officeholder. Councilor Catherine Rogers introduced the question during a discussion of an ordinance regarding salaries for administrative...
