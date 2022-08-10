ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Essex, MA

Endicott College announces local dean's list students

Endicott College, in Beverly, Massachusetts, has announced its Spring 2022 dean's list students. Hunter Scholz, of Augusta, a history major, is the son of Kimberly Scholz and Stephen Scholz. Hailey Hobart, of China Village, studies/education major, is the daughter of Deborah Hobart and Daniel Hobart. Alana York, of Palermo,...
allnurses.com

The Only Woman -- A Nurse

Specializes in Vents, Telemetry, Home Care, Home infusion. Has 45 years experience. I've seen this "lone nurse in an all male teaching hospital operating room" photo years ago.... will be ordering this book. Women Who Shaped History: A Smithsonian magazine special report. Author -Immy Humes: The Only Woman. Quote. A...
country1025.com

Top 10 Most Unique (And Therefore Best) Massachusetts High School Mascots

I love a good mascot. I love even more a bizarre mascot. The kind of mascot that when it runs out onto the court to rally the crowd you're like "what the heck is that?" I personally love mascots so much I actually tried out to be a minor league baseball team's mascot. I would have been The Lake Monster in Vermont had I not ended up as 1st runner up in the tryouts – I'm still bitter. Anyway – that makes me the perfect person to name the Top 10 Most Unique (And Therefore Best) Massachusetts High School Mascots. Also, in advance, I didn't do a ton of research about the origin stories of these names so if I miss something obvious, forgive me, I just like fun mascots. OK, let's go!
WHAV

97.9 WHAV FM—on-air, online, over cable television and in social media—is the only Haverhill-based news source. The nonprofit, public news organization provides more local news, more news that matter and more often than all other sources combined.

