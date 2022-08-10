ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Cloud, MN

Karen Larson, Sandra Brakstad advance to St. Cloud City Council Ward 2 general election

By Becca Most, St. Cloud Times
 1 day ago

ST. CLOUD ― Karen Larson and Sandra Brakstad will advance to the general election in the St. Cloud City Council Ward 2 race. Ward 2 covers the eastern and north eastern part of the city.

Larson received 638 votes (42.56%) and Brakstad received 432 votes (28.82%). Seal Dwyer narrowly lost by three votes, receiving 429 votes (28.62%).

Stearns County Auditor-Treasurer Randy Schreifels said Tuesday night's results are still unofficial until canvassing and that the race is within the recount margin. The city of St. Cloud would do the recount.

The nonpartisan Ward 2 city council seat is currently held by Steve Laraway, who announced in May that he would not seek reelection .

In November, other St. Cloud City Council races include: incumbent Dave Masters, the sole candidate for Ward 1; incumbent Paul Brandmire and Jake Anderson in Ward 3; and incumbent Mike Conway and Hassan Yussuf are running for Ward 4. The general election is Nov. 8.

Becca Most is a cities reporter with the St. Cloud Times. Reach her at 320-241-8213 or bmost@stcloudtimes.com. Follow her on Twitter at @becca_most .

This article originally appeared on St. Cloud Times: Karen Larson, Sandra Brakstad advance to St. Cloud City Council Ward 2 general election

