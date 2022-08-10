Read full article on original website
Butte College opens new campus in Glenn County
ORLAND, Calif. — School is back in session. And in Glenn County, they're beginning school in a major way: by opening a brand-new campus for Butte College. "We are so excited to be here at the opening of our Glenn County Center," said Butte College President Virginia Guleff. "This...
Students return to Chico State next week, local businesses enthused
CHICO, Calif. — Chico State students are heading back to school. From Aug. 15-18, the university's housing department will host its annual move-in, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. each day, when approximately 2,300 students will be moving into on-campus housing. The stoplight at the intersection of Legion Avenue...
Chico State's annual 'U-Pick-Peaches' returns to the University Farm
CHICO, Calif. — Chico State's juiciest annual tradition, "U-Pick-Peaches," returned to the University Farm on Tuesday. An event that is looked forward to all summer, U-Pick-Peaches gives the community a chance to experience the University Farm as they pick their own peaches. Peach picking and sales will take place...
2 Butte County firefighters awarded Medal of Valor for heroic actions during wildfires
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. — Two Butte County Cal Fire firefighters are getting awarded the most prestigious honor in the State of California for public safety officers, the Gold Medal of Valor. Cal Fire's Butte Unit Chief Garret Sjolund awarded the State of California’s Gold Medal of Valor to Cal...
Next wave of Chico homeless enforcement expected by end of the month
CHICO, Calif. — The City of Chico says it's preparing for its next round of homeless enforcement, all the while city shelter officials battle a lack of interest in behavioral, mental and substance abuse services. The “where," “who” and “why," however, remain unclear. Chico City Manager Mark Sorensen tells...
Oroville African-American Cultural Center gives back with annual giveaway
Oroville, Calif.--- — The Oroville African American Family and Cultural Center held its eighth annual back-to-school backpack giveaway and added a vaccine clinic as well. The event gave out dozens of backpacks to families in need, sponsored by the Oroville hospital. KRCR’s Anwar Stetson spoke with a leader at...
Chico police searching for missing Tehama County man at Bidwell Park
CHICO, Calif. — The Chico Police Department is searching for a missing Tehama County man, Bruce Bohneman, after a car registered in his name was found at Bidwell park on Wednesday. He was reported missing to the Tehama County Sheriff's office on August 9th. The Butte County Sheriff’s Search...
Power Outage: Over 2,500 PG&E customers without power in Chico
CHICO, Calif. — UPDATE, AUG. 8, 10 PM:. Power has been restored to all affected PG&E customers in Chico. Over 2,500 PG&E customers are currently experiencing a power outage in the Chico area, according to the company's Outage Map. PG&E shows 2,554 customers lost power near Highway 32, from...
Carr Fire family surprises retiring Red Bluff Fire Chief with a farewell message
RED BLUFF, Calif. — After eight years of serving the City of Red Bluff, Fire Chief Ray Barber is hanging up his fire hat and is officially retiring. Colleagues, firefighters, and the community expressed gratitude and appreciation for Barber's leadership and service to the City of Red Bluff. And among the many is a family who survived the Carr Fire four years ago and cannot thank Barber enough.
Northstate nonprofits send container full of medical supplies to Ukraine
CHICO, Calif. — A shipping container began its journey to Ukraine on Wednesday thanks to a Redding couple and a Chico-based nonprofit that gives unused and outdated medical equipment and supplies new life to save lives. Volunteers and workers at Chico Project S.A.V.E. (Salvage All Valuable Equipment) got started...
Pilot killed in Colusa County plane crash identified as Sacramento man
MAXWELL, Calif. — The Colusa County Sheriff's Office (GCSO) has released the name of a man killed when the plane he was flying crashed near Maxwell on Tuesday. According to the GCSO, Jack Rodney Favis, 73, Sacramento was piloting a 2007 Sonex Waiex, fixed-wing single-engine airplane when it crashed on McDermott Road just after 11 a.m. Tuesday.
Officer seriously injured by homeless man threatening customers inside store in Chico
CHICO, Calif. — A Chico police officer was seriously injured Tuesday evening while arresting a homeless man reportedly swinging around a hammer and threatening customers inside a store. Chico Police said they received a call from a store on the 2500 block of Notre Dame Boulevard at around 6:15...
Police arrest man for rape in Marysville on Wednesday
MARYSVILLE, Calif. — A Marysville man is currently in the Yuba County Jail after being arrested for forcible rape, according to police. Police in Marysville said they received a 911 call from a woman off of E Street at around 9:45 p.m. Wednesday morning. The woman told police that a man, later identified as 62-year-old Richard Harold Hatfield, had forcibly raped her.
HAVE YOU SEEN ME? Missing Red Bluff teen last seen August 8
RED BLUFF, Calif. — Have you seen me?. The Red Bluff Police Department (RBPD) is seeking the public's help in finding a 13-year-old teenager who was last seen on the afternoon of Aug. 8, 2022, after an argument. The RBPD says Cassius "Cassie or Clay" McCabe was last seen...
Man arrested for pointing gun at woman, child on Chico street, police say
CHICO, Calif. — A woman and her child were frightened when a convicted felon reportedly followed them and pointed a gun at them, according to police. On Wednesday, the Chico Police Department got a report of a suspect who allegedly brandished a gun on the 600 block of E. 12th Street inn Chico.
Multi-vehicle crash partly blocks CA-36 near Chester on Monday afternoon
PLUMAS COUNTY, Calif. — FINAL UPDATE, AUG. 11, 5 PM:. Traffic is now returning to normal on State Route 36 (CA-36) just west of State Route 89 (CA-89), near Chester, following the multi-vehicle crash on Monday afternoon, according to Caltrans District 2. -- BREAKING, AUG. 11, 3:17 PM:. Caltrans...
Man arrested following stabbing at motel in downtown Chico
CHICO, Calif. — A Chico man was arrested on Monday this week after allegedly breaking into someone's motel room while armed with a sawed-off shotgun and stabbing the room's tenant after they refused to smoke his meth. Police in Chico said their officers were dispatched to a motel off...
UPDATE: One person dead after plane crash in Colusa County, cause under investigation
COLUSA COUNTY, Calif. — UPDATE, AUG. 9, 4:19 PM:. According to Colusa Country Sheriff's Office (CCSO), they received a report of an airplane crash in the area near McDermott Road at the Glenn County line just after 11 a.m. Upon arrival, the CCSO, along with personnel with the Glenn...
Boyfriend arrested after woman's purse stolen with approximately $60,000 inside
CHICO, Calif. — According to the Chico Police Department (CPD), an arrest was made Monday stemming from April when a woman was assaulted and her purse containing $60,000 worth of cash and debit cards inside was stolen. According to CPD, a woman was shopping with her boyfriend at the...
