Teen plunges to his death & is ‘swallowed up’ after fall at power plant ‘watching sunset with friends’
A TEENAGER was “swallowed up” after falling to his death at a power plant while watching the sunset with his friends. Anthony Clawson, 18, and three of his friends were visiting the Market Street Power Plant on Friday evening when their trip ended in tragedy. As the teens...
ohmymag.co.uk
This ‘American Bully XL’ dog turned on its owners in a horrific attack
A woman mauled to death and a man rushed to the hospital. According to Sky News, South Yorkshire police responded to an emergency call from a man who reported a dog attack in his house. As they arrived at the property together with the local ambulance services, they faced a horrendous scene. A man and a woman, both in their 40s, were bitten by a dog, a legal American Bully XL. The man who called the police during the attack was severely injured. The paramedics tended to a woman, but despite their efforts, her bite wounds were fatal, and she was pronounced dead at the scene.
Couple guilty of murdering boy after ‘utterly horrific and prolonged’ torture
A 15-year-old boy who was tortured and killed by his mother and her partner in a campaign of “utterly horrific and prolonged” torture was murdered by the two people he “should have been able to trust the most in the world”, a senior prosecutor has said.
BBC
Paedophile jailed for life for repeatedly raping 13-year-old girl
A "predatory" paedophile who repeatedly raped a 13-year-old girl has been jailed for life. Chris Morriss, 49, was convicted of 10 counts of rape at Preston Crown Court and must serve a minimum of 11 years before he is eligible for parole. Police said Morriss, formerly of Denecliff, Liverpool, was...
Watch as road rage driver rams cyclist onto his bonnet while the rider screams in terror
THIS is the shocking moment a road rage driver rams a cyclist onto his bonnet with the rider left screaming in terror. Ahmed Al-Rawi, 55, was caught repeatedly driving into the victim after he clipped them along a road in Swindon, Wiltshire. The unnamed cyclist is repeatedly heard screaming "stop"...
Boy, 5, dies in horror crash with lorry after 'cycling his Spider Man bike across the street'
A five-year-old boy has been killed after a lorry smashed into him while on his Spider Man-themed bike. It has been reported that the young child was fatally hit by the HGV lorry as he cycled across the street on West Bromwich Road, Walsall in the West Midlands, this morning.
BBC
Drunk road rage driver killed 75-year-old amid 'catalogue of carnage'
A drunk road rage driver who killed a 75-year-old man amid a "catalogue of carnage" has been jailed for 10 years and nine months. Nottingham Crown Court heard James Gill fractured Neil Robinson's skull after pushing him over in an unprovoked attack on 16 December last year. Mr Robinson died...
Vicious dog shot dead by police was 'pitbull' which 'attacked teenage girl after she bent down to stroke it and then lunged at pizza delivery driver', neighbours reveal
A ferocious pitbull attacked a teenage girl and a pizza delivery driver on a 'busy street' where 'kids always play' before being shot dead by police, neighbours have said. Residents on Morley Street, Rochdale said the aggressive dog was running loose for hours on Friday night before it bit the girl on the arm and leg as she bent down to stroke it.
East Bay police 'detain' pair in 24 Hour Fitness shooting that killed 1, injured 3
Brentwood police have detained two people in connection deadly shooting at a 24 Hour Fitness early on Thursday. No arrests have been made after one person died and three others were injured.
BBC
Jail for men involved in Stoke puppy ear cropping
Three men have been jailed after three puppies had their ears cropped illegally. Alexander David Johnson, 32, and Ryan Woodward, 24, from Stoke-on-Trent, and Michael Nolan, 31, from Carlisle, were sentenced at Cannock Magistrates' Court after admitting their involvement in the procedure. Staffordshire Police said the dogs were found bleeding...
BBC
Nazeing man convicted of murdering friend who woke him up
A man has been found guilty of murdering his friend following an argument about being woken up. Jimmy Moore, 33, died after he was stabbed repeatedly by Robert Crabtree in Palmers Grove, Nazeing, Essex on the morning of Saturday, 25 September. The victim had been to the address to pick...
Police: Marshawn Lynch was asleep, car damaged before arrest
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Former NFL running back Marshawn Lynch was asleep and smelled of alcohol when Las Vegas police found him in his damaged sports car and arrested him on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, according to an arrest report made public Thursday. Lynch’s attorneys, David Chesnoff and Richard Schonfeld, responded in a statement that Lynch’s car “was safely parked and not in operation” when police arrived early Tuesday and a driving while intoxicated charge won’t stick. “Marshawn was not pulled over for a DUI,” the statement said. “We are confident that when all evidence is presented, this will not be a DUI under Nevada law.” The arresting officer, Kevin Barker, reported that Lynch’s black 2020 Shelby GT500 was “undriveable,” with one missing front wheel and the rear driver’s side and front passenger wheels badly damaged.
BBC
Martin Dyer: Paraglider died from multiple injuries
A man who died while indulging his passion for paragliding suffered multiple injuries, an inquest has heard. Martin Dyer, 55, from Vale of Clwyd, was killed while flying near Talloires-Montmin in eastern France on 14 July. The senior coroner for north Wales east and central, John Gittins, said no post-mortem...
BBC
Burntwood assault: Girl, 14, attacked in woodland
A 14-year-old girl has suffered injuries, including a fractured collarbone, in a serious attack. She was assaulted in a wooded area off Pool Lane at the junction of Watling Street in Brownhills, near Walsall, on Sunday at about 19:30 BST. Staffordshire Police said she was in hospital in a stable...
BBC
Sheffield Chinese student attacks: Woman jailed for 18 months
A woman who targeted Chinese students in a series of violent assaults has been jailed for 18 months. Shan He, 34, attacked six people in Sheffield city centre in September 2021, hitting her victims on the head with a hammer or a bottle. He, a Chinese national who had also...
BBC
Sam Brown death: Murder charge over fatal shooting at park party
A man has appeared in court after being charged with murdering another man who was shot dead at a gathering of about 100 people in an east London park. Sam Brown, 28, from Walthamstow, was injured at Cheney Row Park, Waltham Forest, in the early hours of the gathering on 24 July.
BBC
Deliveroo driver stabbed in road rage killing, jury told
A Deliveroo driver was fatally stabbed in a road rage attack by a van driver who was "not prepared to let matters rest", a court has heard. Takieddine Boudhane, 30, died following the confrontation in Finsbury Park, north London, on 3 January 2020. His alleged attacker, 28-year-old plumber Nathan Smith,...
BBC
Tingley: Three jailed over revenge shooting at caravan park
Three family members have been jailed for a revenge shooting sparked by a fight at a christening party. Shaun McDermott, 35, recruited cousin Richard Bathie, 53, and Bathie's 18-year-old son Joshua for the attack at a caravan park in Tingley in August 2021. The shooting left their two victims with...
BBC
Michael McDonagh: Tributes after Camber Sands holiday park death
The family of a man who died after an altercation at a holiday park have described him as the "centre of our world". Michael McDonagh, 53, died at the Parkdean Resort in Lydd Road, Camber Sands, in the early hours of Saturday. In a statement his family said he was...
Wanted car thief caught by police after hiding inside a giant fluffy teddy bear
COPS found a 6ft car thief hiding inside a 5ft teddy bear. Panicked Joshua Dobson, 18, had squeezed through a large hole cut in the cuddly toy’s bum when officers raided his girlfriend’s house. But they spotted that the bear, tucked in a corner, appeared to be breathing.
