Public Safety

ohmymag.co.uk

This ‘American Bully XL’ dog turned on its owners in a horrific attack

A woman mauled to death and a man rushed to the hospital. According to Sky News, South Yorkshire police responded to an emergency call from a man who reported a dog attack in his house. As they arrived at the property together with the local ambulance services, they faced a horrendous scene. A man and a woman, both in their 40s, were bitten by a dog, a legal American Bully XL. The man who called the police during the attack was severely injured. The paramedics tended to a woman, but despite their efforts, her bite wounds were fatal, and she was pronounced dead at the scene.
BBC

Paedophile jailed for life for repeatedly raping 13-year-old girl

A "predatory" paedophile who repeatedly raped a 13-year-old girl has been jailed for life. Chris Morriss, 49, was convicted of 10 counts of rape at Preston Crown Court and must serve a minimum of 11 years before he is eligible for parole. Police said Morriss, formerly of Denecliff, Liverpool, was...
BBC

Drunk road rage driver killed 75-year-old amid 'catalogue of carnage'

A drunk road rage driver who killed a 75-year-old man amid a "catalogue of carnage" has been jailed for 10 years and nine months. Nottingham Crown Court heard James Gill fractured Neil Robinson's skull after pushing him over in an unprovoked attack on 16 December last year. Mr Robinson died...
Daily Mail

Vicious dog shot dead by police was 'pitbull' which 'attacked teenage girl after she bent down to stroke it and then lunged at pizza delivery driver', neighbours reveal

A ferocious pitbull attacked a teenage girl and a pizza delivery driver on a 'busy street' where 'kids always play' before being shot dead by police, neighbours have said. Residents on Morley Street, Rochdale said the aggressive dog was running loose for hours on Friday night before it bit the girl on the arm and leg as she bent down to stroke it.
BBC

Jail for men involved in Stoke puppy ear cropping

Three men have been jailed after three puppies had their ears cropped illegally. Alexander David Johnson, 32, and Ryan Woodward, 24, from Stoke-on-Trent, and Michael Nolan, 31, from Carlisle, were sentenced at Cannock Magistrates' Court after admitting their involvement in the procedure. Staffordshire Police said the dogs were found bleeding...
BBC

Nazeing man convicted of murdering friend who woke him up

A man has been found guilty of murdering his friend following an argument about being woken up. Jimmy Moore, 33, died after he was stabbed repeatedly by Robert Crabtree in Palmers Grove, Nazeing, Essex on the morning of Saturday, 25 September. The victim had been to the address to pick...
The Associated Press

Police: Marshawn Lynch was asleep, car damaged before arrest

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Former NFL running back Marshawn Lynch was asleep and smelled of alcohol when Las Vegas police found him in his damaged sports car and arrested him on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, according to an arrest report made public Thursday. Lynch’s attorneys, David Chesnoff and Richard Schonfeld, responded in a statement that Lynch’s car “was safely parked and not in operation” when police arrived early Tuesday and a driving while intoxicated charge won’t stick. “Marshawn was not pulled over for a DUI,” the statement said. “We are confident that when all evidence is presented, this will not be a DUI under Nevada law.” The arresting officer, Kevin Barker, reported that Lynch’s black 2020 Shelby GT500 was “undriveable,” with one missing front wheel and the rear driver’s side and front passenger wheels badly damaged.
BBC

Martin Dyer: Paraglider died from multiple injuries

A man who died while indulging his passion for paragliding suffered multiple injuries, an inquest has heard. Martin Dyer, 55, from Vale of Clwyd, was killed while flying near Talloires-Montmin in eastern France on 14 July. The senior coroner for north Wales east and central, John Gittins, said no post-mortem...
BBC

Burntwood assault: Girl, 14, attacked in woodland

A 14-year-old girl has suffered injuries, including a fractured collarbone, in a serious attack. She was assaulted in a wooded area off Pool Lane at the junction of Watling Street in Brownhills, near Walsall, on Sunday at about 19:30 BST. Staffordshire Police said she was in hospital in a stable...
BBC

Sheffield Chinese student attacks: Woman jailed for 18 months

A woman who targeted Chinese students in a series of violent assaults has been jailed for 18 months. Shan He, 34, attacked six people in Sheffield city centre in September 2021, hitting her victims on the head with a hammer or a bottle. He, a Chinese national who had also...
BBC

Deliveroo driver stabbed in road rage killing, jury told

A Deliveroo driver was fatally stabbed in a road rage attack by a van driver who was "not prepared to let matters rest", a court has heard. Takieddine Boudhane, 30, died following the confrontation in Finsbury Park, north London, on 3 January 2020. His alleged attacker, 28-year-old plumber Nathan Smith,...
BBC

Tingley: Three jailed over revenge shooting at caravan park

Three family members have been jailed for a revenge shooting sparked by a fight at a christening party. Shaun McDermott, 35, recruited cousin Richard Bathie, 53, and Bathie's 18-year-old son Joshua for the attack at a caravan park in Tingley in August 2021. The shooting left their two victims with...
