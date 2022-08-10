ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murfreesboro, TN

WKRN

Police arrest serial theft suspect

A man suspected of many thefts was arrested in Hendersonville.
HENDERSONVILLE, TN
wgnsradio.com

Multi-State FBI Case Started as a Murfreesboro / Manchester, TN Theft Case

What started as a local theft investigation in Murfreesboro and Manchester, Tennessee, turned into a multi-state FBI case. In August 2018, Manchester Police responded to Tri-Green Equipment on Interstate Drive, in regards to a burglary to their business. It was reported that one of their trucks had been used to break through the gate and used to move a barricade. It was also determined that a John Deere Gator, Zero Turn Mower and an 18’ Lawrimore trailer were stolen.
MANCHESTER, TN
WKRN

Suspect arrested for auto theft in Murfreesboro

A man is facing charges for auto theft in Nashville after police say he tried to outrun officers in Murfreesboro.
MURFREESBORO, TN
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WKRN

Stopping traffic deaths in Nashville

Nashville's Vision Zero Plan to be considered this month.
NASHVILLE, TN
wgnsradio.com

Multiple Cases of Beer Shoplifted from Local Walmart Store

In Murfreesboro, detectives need assistance from the community to identify three subjects who have been labeled as ‘Persons of Interest.’. According to Murfreesboro Police, three people entered Walmart on Memorial Boulevard and shoplifted multiple cases of beer - - 12-cases to be exact, which add up to 288-cans of brew. That's 3,456 ounces of beer, weighing 216-pounds. Apparently, all 12-cases were loaded into shopping carts and pushed out the front door of Walmart on June 26, 2022.
MURFREESBORO, TN
WKRN

Suspect captured after stolen car found in Murfreesboro

Suspect captured after stolen car found in Murfreesboro.
MURFREESBORO, TN
WKRN

Murfreesboro school on lockout during suspect search

Murfreesboro school on lockout during suspect search near College Pointe on Brown Drive. Officers were looking for a suspect accused of stealing a car. Police took him into custody. The school was on lockout for about 15 minutes.
WKRN

Couple wanted after copper theft at Nashville Lowe’s

Couple wanted after copper theft at Nashville Lowe's.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Man arrested for leaving dog to starve in apartment

GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police arrested a man eary Tuesday morning for leaving a dog to die in his apartment in April 2020. According to the arrest affidavit, 30-year-old Troy Weiss was evicted from his Goodlettsville apartment on Dickerson Pike and left without his dog. Neighbors called Goodlettsville Police about sounds of a dying dog coming from the apartment.
GOODLETTSVILLE, TN

