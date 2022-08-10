Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WKRN
Police arrest serial theft suspect
A man suspected of many thefts was arrested in Hendersonville. Walk Bike Nashville delivers 800 petition signatures …. Clarksville police search for suspect accused of …. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers studying the Waverly …. California man steps up as new teacher. Nashville man sentenced to 15 years in federal...
wgnsradio.com
Multi-State FBI Case Started as a Murfreesboro / Manchester, TN Theft Case
What started as a local theft investigation in Murfreesboro and Manchester, Tennessee, turned into a multi-state FBI case. In August 2018, Manchester Police responded to Tri-Green Equipment on Interstate Drive, in regards to a burglary to their business. It was reported that one of their trucks had been used to break through the gate and used to move a barricade. It was also determined that a John Deere Gator, Zero Turn Mower and an 18’ Lawrimore trailer were stolen.
Suspect charged after Hermitage shooting
The shooting happened at the end of May at 154 Charles E. Davis Blvd, according to a metro police affidavit.
WKRN
Suspect arrested for auto theft in Murfreesboro
A man is facing charges for auto theft in Nashville after police say he tried to outrun officers in Murfreesboro. Nashville Humane rescues 40 beagles from mass-breeding …. Court docs: Grandfather left kids unsupervised before …. 3 students hit by vehicles in Rutherford County. Iranian operative charged in plot to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Metro police identify woman involved in ongoing phone scam
Metro police have identified a woman involved in an ongoing phone scam.
Woman charged with attempting to hide firearm following Hermitage shooting
A woman faces charges after police determined she tampered with evidence after a man was seriously wounded in a shooting in Hermitage in July.
Man pulls gun on co-worker during ‘fight about a girl’
The victim and suspect, Jason Batey, 28, were arguing over text about a girl.
Man convicted in gun store robbery headed to federal prison
A Nashville man convicted for his role in the robbery of Music City Pawn in June 2018 was sentenced to 17 and a half years in federal prison.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Nashville police employees altered body camera footage, officials said
Body cameras help build transparency between community members and officers. But while investigating a police misconduct case in June, community leaders said some recordings were tampered with.
WKRN
Multiple people shot in Lincoln County, authorities searching for suspect
LINCOLN COUNTY, Tenn. (WHNT) — Several agencies are involved in a search for the suspect in an overnight shooting in Lincoln County, Tennessee after authorities confirmed that multiple people were shot. Brent Patterson with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that more than one person was shot. He says...
WKRN
Man pleaded guilty to jail scheme
Alexander Friedmann has pleaded guilty to federal weapons charges. He's the man behind an elaborate scheme to hide weapons in the newly build Davidson County jail.
thunder1320.com
Tullahoma PD needs help identifying driver allegedly involved in theft
Tullahoma Police Department has released an image of a pickup truck they say was involved in the theft of a trailer back on August 1. The pickup appears to be a white, long-bed Chevrolet single cab. The alleged theft occurred at approximately 5:30 a.m. on Aug. 1. (see photo below)
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WKRN
Stopping traffic deaths in Nashville
Nashville's Vision Zero Plan to be considered this month. VIDEO: 24 hours on Broadway in Nashville, TN | Time-lapse. Former Fort Campbell soldier, wife sentenced in child …. Justice Dept. asks court to unseal Mar-a-Lago search …. County Clerk closes for explosive investigation. The history of Tootsie’s. School threat...
wgnsradio.com
Multiple Cases of Beer Shoplifted from Local Walmart Store
In Murfreesboro, detectives need assistance from the community to identify three subjects who have been labeled as ‘Persons of Interest.’. According to Murfreesboro Police, three people entered Walmart on Memorial Boulevard and shoplifted multiple cases of beer - - 12-cases to be exact, which add up to 288-cans of brew. That's 3,456 ounces of beer, weighing 216-pounds. Apparently, all 12-cases were loaded into shopping carts and pushed out the front door of Walmart on June 26, 2022.
WKRN
Suspect captured after stolen car found in Murfreesboro
Suspect captured after stolen car found in Murfreesboro. Man seriously injured after stabbing in North Nashville. Woman wanted for theft cases in downtown Nashville. Karen Swift’s husband indicted a decade after her …. Flooding impacts South Korea. MNPS safety plan takes effect. 19 lbs. of marijuana found inside man’s...
Catalytic converter stolen from Hendersonville man in broad daylight
A day on the lake turned into a day in the shop after a Hendersonville man said his catalytic converter was stolen in broad daylight while he was out fishing.
WKRN
Murfreesboro school on lockout during suspect search
Murfreesboro school on lockout during suspect search near College Pointe on Brown Drive. Officers were looking for a suspect accused of stealing a car. Police took him into custody. The school was on lockout for about 15 minutes.
WKRN
Couple wanted after copper theft at Nashville Lowe’s
Couple wanted after copper theft at Nashville Lowe’s. Suspect captured after stolen car found in Murfreesboro. Man seriously injured after stabbing in North Nashville. Woman wanted for theft cases in downtown Nashville. Karen Swift’s husband indicted a decade after her …. Flooding impacts South Korea. MNPS safety plan...
WSMV
Man arrested for leaving dog to starve in apartment
GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police arrested a man eary Tuesday morning for leaving a dog to die in his apartment in April 2020. According to the arrest affidavit, 30-year-old Troy Weiss was evicted from his Goodlettsville apartment on Dickerson Pike and left without his dog. Neighbors called Goodlettsville Police about sounds of a dying dog coming from the apartment.
Two children injured in Lincoln County shooting Tuesday
Deputies with the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office are looking for a man they said shot three people inside a vehicle, two of which were children.
Comments / 0