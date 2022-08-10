NEW YORK -- For the first time in 16 years, the Mets have a chance not only to win the NL East, but to put it on ice before the start of September. Their 6-0 win over the Phillies on Sunday was never much in doubt, featuring New York’s usual brand of sharp starting pitching, effective relief work and a relentless offensive attack. Chris Bassitt put up five zeros to extend his streak of innings without an earned run to 24. Reliever Trevor Williams ran his own such streak to 20 innings. Daniel Vogelbach hit a crowd-pleasing homer, Francisco Lindor set a single-season record for RBIs by a Mets shortstop, and the club won a rubber game for the 14th time in 18 tries.

MLB ・ 4 HOURS AGO