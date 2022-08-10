Read full article on original website
MLB
Rookie escapes inherited jam in clutch 5-out save
CINCINNATI -- Reds rookie reliever Alexis Díaz had yet to inherit a bases-loaded situation in the big leagues this season. That changed on Sunday afternoon when he was needed in the eighth inning with one out to avert a crisis created by Hunter Strickland. High leverage? High intensity? Yes...
MLB
Could Mets' NL East pursuit wrap up early?
NEW YORK -- For the first time in 16 years, the Mets have a chance not only to win the NL East, but to put it on ice before the start of September. Their 6-0 win over the Phillies on Sunday was never much in doubt, featuring New York’s usual brand of sharp starting pitching, effective relief work and a relentless offensive attack. Chris Bassitt put up five zeros to extend his streak of innings without an earned run to 24. Reliever Trevor Williams ran his own such streak to 20 innings. Daniel Vogelbach hit a crowd-pleasing homer, Francisco Lindor set a single-season record for RBIs by a Mets shortstop, and the club won a rubber game for the 14th time in 18 tries.
MLB・
MLB
Rogers' 8th-inning mistakes cost Crew game, series
ST. LOUIS -- After a strong performance the night before, Brewers reliever Taylor Rogers got his first chance to throw in consecutive games for his new club. On Sunday, the results left something to be desired. Rogers gave up a pair of home runs, including a mammoth 443-foot three-run homer...
MLB
'Quite a roll': Snell continues dominant run
WASHINGTON -- On another gorgeous Sunday in the nation’s capital, left-hander Blake Snell continued his lights-out pitching and Wil Myers added three timely hits as the Padres rolled to a 6-0 victory over last-place Washington at Nationals Park. • Box score. San Diego extended its...
MLB
Adjustments pay off as Davidson gets first Halos win
ANAHEIM -- After struggling in his Angels debut against the Mariners last week, left-hander Tucker Davidson fared much better with one of the best outings of his young career against the Twins on Sunday. Davidson, acquired in the deal that sent Raisel Iglesias to the Braves at the Aug. 2...
MLB
Abrams to join Nationals on Monday (source)
WASHINGTON -- The Nationals are slated to get a first glimpse at their new wave of talent acquired from the blockbuster deal with the Padres in Monday's series opener against the Cubs. Shortstop C.J. Abrams will be called up from Triple-A Rochester to make his debut with the Nationals, a...
MLB
'18 hero Benintendi makes return to Fenway
BOSTON -- It was 18 months ago the Red Sox traded Andrew Benintendi, one of the many postseason heroes from 2018, to the Royals. Yet Friday was the first time Benintendi returned to Fenway Park to face his original team – the one that made him the seventh overall pick in the 2015 MLB Draft.
MLB
After tough loss, O's will 'turn the page' with big series ahead
ST. PETERSBURG -- Jorge Mateo had already applauded himself before he stepped foot on second base. After cleat met canvas, he mimed a fist bump to his teammates in the third-base dugout, most of whom were relieved to stand on their feet having mostly cringed at what was unfolding in front of them.
MLB
'Not coasting into Hall of Fame,' Pujols crushes 2 HRs
ST. LOUIS -- Baseball players, as a group, can occasionally be hardened by the sometimes cruel nature of the game they play and come off as bitter, jaded and unimpressed with the athletic exploits that they see. However, when it comes to the continually growing legend of slugger Albert Pujols,...
MLB
LA's rotation is about to get a big boost
This story was excerpted from Juan Toribio's Dodgers Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. It’s been a long time, but Dustin May is getting close to making his return to the big leagues. That’s great news for the Dodgers. Not-so-good news for the rest of the league.
MLB
García, Lowe team up to turn tide in Texas
ARLINGTON -- If there was ever a time for Adolis García to come through, it was Sunday in the Rangers’ 5-3 win against the Mariners at Globe Life Field. García was 0-for-3 heading into the seventh inning of a tie game. Facing a 2-1 count with two outs and Corey Seager on second, García ripped an RBI single up the middle to put the Rangers ahead for good.
MLB
Alexander puts loss behind him after 5th inning snafu
CHICAGO -- Tyler Alexander was in prime position to give the Tigers five strong innings of one-run baseball. But a rough fifth frame wiped that away as frustration started to build for the left-hander. That inning led to Alexander being handed his fourth consecutive defeat in the Tigers’ 5-3 loss...
MLB
Dog days of Aug. find A's youth movement
HOUSTON -- Streakiness is a classic sign of an inexperienced team. For these young A’s, the extreme highs and lows continue to fluctuate. There’s a reason August is often referred to as “The Dog Days” in baseball. Especially for a rebuilding club like Oakland that is clearly out of playoff contention, it’s an awkward point in the schedule where struggles can begin to snowball.
MLB
Phils keep hanging tough vs. NL's best arms
NEW YORK -- The Phillies faced three of the best pitchers in the National League this week, and the results against Sandy Alcantara, Max Scherzer and Jacob deGrom were roughly on par with what one would expect against that caliber of pitching: 20 2/3 innings, five runs scored (three of which came in the same frame vs. Alcantara) and 20 strikeouts.
MLB
Can the Padres weather Tatis' suspension in a tight WC race?
WASHINGTON -- As quickly as they learned of Fernando Tatis Jr.’s season-ending suspension, the Padres vowed to move on without their unavailable superstar, at least in 2022. Their goals remain the same. Their expectations remain the same. And so, of course, does their roster, since Tatis had been sidelined all year by injury.
MLB
Renfroe's first triple since '19 helps Crew come back
ST. LOUIS -- Hunter Renfroe didn’t hesitate, and it ended up paying off for the Brewers in a big way. Renfroe’s leadoff triple in the 10th inning scored Andrew McCutchen to break a 1-1 tie and helped propel the Crew to a big 3-2 win in 10 innings over the Cardinals on Saturday night at Busch Stadium in a game with a postseason feel.
MLB
Servais emotional after 500th win as manager
ARLINGTON -- Scott Servais emerged from the visiting clubhouse at Globe Life Field on Friday drenched in ice water, his hair haggard and his smile wide. His players had just given him a Gatorade bath after a 6-2 win over the Rangers, a celebratory recognition of the Mariners manager earning his 500th career win.
MLB
First-base starter a balancing act for Marlins
MIAMI -- The Marlins were swept by the Braves in the first split doubleheader in loanDepot park history on Saturday. By dropping decisions of 5-2 in Game 1 and 6-2 in Game 2, Miami has scored three runs or fewer in 14 straight games -- the longest streak in MLB since the 1979 Cubs.
MLB
Ashcraft earns 8th quality start after 4th-inning HR
CINCINNATI -- Before the season opened, Hunter Greene and Nick Lodolo were the highly touted prospects opening the season in the Reds rotation while Graham Ashcraft began 2022 at Triple-A Louisville. Of the three rookies, Ashcraft has enjoyed the most consistent season and seems to be getting better. Although he...
MLB
Votto sets record for most games by Canadian-born player
CINCINNATI -- Joey Votto is already one of the best baseball players to ever come out of Canada. On Sunday as his team played the Cubs, the Reds first baseman set a new benchmark for Canadians in the game. During Cincinnati's 8-5 win, the Etobicoke, Ontatio native played in his...
