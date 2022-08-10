Read full article on original website
2022 Wiregrass Two-A-Days: Enterprise Wildcats
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) -- The Wildcats looking to go further in 2022 under new head coach Ben Blackmon after losing in the second round last season. Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.
Free Soccer Clinic on August 20
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Dothan Leisure Services, in partnership with the Dothan Youth Soccer Association, will host a soccer clinic for coaches and players. The clinic will be on Saturday, August 20 at the Westgate Soccer Complex at 201 Recreation Road. The event is free for all participants. The clinic...
Former Dothan Wolve turning heads for the Troy Trojans
TROY, Ala. (WTVY) -- Former Dothan Wolve Jabre Barber had a sneaky season in 2021. The wide receiver caught 32 passes for 324 yards and three touchdowns. Barber has been key in helping the Trojans get better on the other side of the ball. Team leader Carlton Martial mentioning how...
2022 Wiregrass Two-A-Days: New Brockton Gamecocks
NEW BROCKTON, Ala. (WTVY) -- The New Brockton Gamecocks have a senior heavy team entering the 2022 season. Four years with head coach Zach Holmes at the helm brings excitement throughout the development of the program. Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather...
News4Now: Wiregrass Weekends
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - News 4 takes a look at what’s going on in the community. Join us each week to share a casual look at what’s trending online and what’s happening this weekend. If there’s a community event going on that you want to tell us...
Cats preparing for return to the gridiron
The Enterprise City Schools may have begun classes on Monday, but the Enterprise Wildcat football team has been in learning mode all season under first-year head coach Ben Blackmon. “I’m excited to see us play and see how we match up,” Blackmon said. “Our kids are going to fight tooth...
Troy and Eagle Eye Outfitters to Host Kickoff Event
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Troy fans are invited to join T-Roy, Troy Cheerleaders and members of the Troy Athletics Staff at Eagle Eye Outfitters in Dothan Saturday, August 13, from 12-4 p.m., where new Troy merchandise will be available for purchase. “Our fall sports seasons are quickly approaching, and this...
PROGRAMMING ALERT: MeTV (4-2) currently off the air
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - We are aware of an issue right now with MeTV (Channel 4-2) being off the air and currently only putting out commercials. Our team is working to resolve this and will have the channel back up and running as soon as possible. Thank you for your...
Path to Purpose Bootcamp
This event is for all Wiregrass teens, parents, coaches, athletes and teachers. Middle schoolers, High schoolers and their families are our target audience. If you are looking for a holistic, well rounded conference designed to bring unity, godly principles, structure and help students and parents find their why, then this is the event for you. Athletes are going to hear from a former pro athlete Lance Thonvold (former pitcher for the Seattle Mariners) on what it takes to get to the NEXT LEVEL)
Legal Talk Tuesday: ATVs - Part 2
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - In this week’s part two edition of Legal Talk Tuesday, experts with The Cochran Firm in Dothan discuss ATVs. Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.
More sewer work comes to Dothan
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Suncoast, a contractor for the City of Dothan, is set to get started on more sewer line and lateral repairs. Next week, August 15-19, 2022, Suncoast workers will be in the following areas:. Montezuma Avenue. Tacoma Street. North Pontiac Avenue. Dakota Street. North Cherokee Street. The...
Flights from Dothan to Atlanta chopped to 2
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The number of flights in and out of the Dothan Airport is dwindling once again. Already down to three daily, another flight is set to be eliminated this fall. Of the flights remaining, one will depart mid-morning and the other late afternoon. Delta issued a statement...
Wallace renews agreement with Dothan Library
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Wallace Community College-Dothan (WCCD), Learning Resources Centers Systems (LRC), and the Dothan Houston County Library Systems (DHCLS) have renewed their Library Cooperative Agreement. This deal allows both facilities to provide library privileges to patron, students, staff, and faculty of each institution. Meaning that patrons of...
Ice and Lights returning for second season
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Dothan Leisure Services has announced the 2022-2023 Ice and Lights schedule. The ice skating rink will open its doors on Friday, November 25 at 11 a.m. They will remain open through mid-January so be sure to bundle up and skate your heart out this coming holiday season.
JD Davison visits children, helps RMC kick off summer reading program
Boston Celtics rookie point guard JD Davison stopped by the Regional Medical Clinic in Greenville on Tuesday to help kick off the summer reading program, Reach Out and Read-Alabama. Davison, a Letohatchee native, graduated from The Calhoun School in 2021. The 6-foot-3, five-star recruit went on to play one season...
First day of school: DCS is ready for a great year
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - “Excitement, challenging, and normal,” is what Superintendent Dr. Dennis Coe hopes the new year brings for Dothan City Schools. 90 new teachers are stepping into DCS classrooms. “Most of the time when you have new employees come in, you get a breath of fresh...
New job opportunities coming to Houston County
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — Over 100+ job opportunities will be coming in the Wiregrass very soon!. On Tuesday, GRI-APS (Advanced Product Solution) announced that they will be creating over 100 new jobs in Houston County. They will have at least 100 positions available in Dothan and will expand...
Opp Police cancel Missing and Endangered Person Alert
UPDATE (8/11/22, 7:53 a.m.) - The Missing and Endangered Person Alert issued by the Opp Police Department for Gary Richard Thien, 68, has been cancelled. DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Opp Police Department is requesting the assistance in locating a missing person. Gary Richard Thien (68) was last seen on...
WCCD to offer free hospitality food and beverage service training
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Wallace Community College-Dothan (WCCD) will begin offering a free Food and Beverage Services training course as a pilot program for the Alabama Community College System Innovation Center in partnership with the Dothan Area Chamber of Commerce, Visit Dothan, Wiregrass Rehabilitation Center, Southeast AlabamaWorks, and Izell Reese. The Food and Beverage Services training program will be a two-day course designed to help fill local workforce needs in the hospitality industry.
Elba City Schools to maintain salary schedule
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Elba City Schools hosted a specially called board meeting today where they discussed the salary schedule. Superintendent of Elba City Schools Chris Moseley spoke at today’s meeting. “This salary schedule is going to help Elba City Schools as a district moving forward so that they’re not in a position that they’ve been in prior to me being here when we did not have any money.
