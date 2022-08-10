Read full article on original website
Neighbors hear up to 25 gunshots in Phoenix drive-by that left teen hurt
Some Casa Grande schools moving to 4-day weeks to address teacher shortage. In addition to 30-minute longer school days for four days, there will no longer be early dismissals on Wednesdays. Maricopa County looking to hire 3,000 poll workers before general election.
Joshua Telmo Pronounced Dead after Motorcycle Crash near Osborn Road [Phoenix, AZ]
22-Year-Old Motorcyclist Fatally Struck in Deadly Crash near 27th Avenue. The incident happened around 12:30 a.m., near the intersection of 27th Avenue and Osborn Road on August 9th. Upon arrival, Phoenix authorities located one motorcyclist suffering from serious injuries in the roadway. However, the factors leading up to the accident...
3 arrested after illegal marijuana dispensary searched in south Phoenix
Some Casa Grande schools moving to 4-day weeks to address teacher shortage. In addition to 30-minute longer school days for four days, there will no longer be early dismissals on Wednesdays. Maricopa County looking to hire 3,000 poll workers before general election.
Teen shot in drive-by shooting near 48th St. and Broadway
Smashed cakes, cupcakes, oh my! Sweet Daddy Cupcakes in Chandler truly takes the cake. Tricia Arce went from retail, including working in outdoor stores and shoe stores, to the cupcake business. But first, she started with marshmallows.
Teen hospitalized, dog dead after drive-by shooting in Phoenix
PHOENIX — A teenage boy was injured and hospitalized after a drive-by shooting in Phoenix on Wednesday, authorities said. The Phoenix Police Department said in an email the teen, who was shot around 3:30 a.m. near 48th Street and Broadway Road, suffered injuries that weren’t life-threatening. Multiple gunshots...
Man in custody after crash and shootout with DPS troopers in central Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A man is in custody after an attempted traffic stop led to a shootout involving Department of Public Safety troopers in central Phoenix on Wednesday night. Troopers say just after 7:30 p.m., a trooper tried to pull over a driver on Interstate 17. However, the driver then sped away and sideswiped another car. Investigators say the man crashed into the fencing on the Grant Street overpass at I-17 and ran off. Troopers and the man ended up near 22nd Avenue and Grant Street, north of Buckeye Road.
Valley woman rescues little bird from pool
Smashed cakes, cupcakes, oh my! Sweet Daddy Cupcakes in Chandler truly takes the cake. Tricia Arce went from retail, including working in outdoor stores and shoe stores, to the cupcake business. But first, she started with marshmallows.
Suspect in custody after being involved in shootout with DPS troopers in Phoenix
Some Casa Grande schools moving to 4-day weeks to address teacher shortage. In addition to 30-minute longer school days for four days, there will no longer be early dismissals on Wednesdays. Maricopa County looking to hire 3,000 poll workers before general election.
Local Mexican Chain Opens New Restaurant Location
Another Mexican restaurant has opened.Jeswin Thomas/Unsplash. There’s no denying the sheer volume of Mexican restaurants populating greater Phoenix. While many of these restaurants are individually owned, a handful have risen to the top and spread throughout the Valley, reaching out to nearly every corner of the region. One particular Mexican restaurant is now looking to expand even further, and despite opening its first Phoenix restaurant back in 2005, it has expanded rapidly, as it just opened its latest location, pushing the restaurant chain to over 30 locations and there are no plans on slowing the expansion any time soon.
Roommate testifies about relationship between ex-boyfriend, Kiera Bergman during trial
Some Casa Grande schools moving to 4-day weeks to address teacher shortage. In addition to 30-minute longer school days for four days, there will no longer be early dismissals on Wednesdays. Maricopa County looking to hire 3,000 poll workers before general election.
Fake contractor returns $1,500 to Phoenix homeowner
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Mohan Deb has $1,500 back in his pocket, and he couldn’t be happier. “You’re on my side. You really helped me,” Mohan said. In a previous On Your Side report, Mohan explained that he had hired a guy named Escadon Candelario. He goes by the nickname “Lalo” and runs a business called Mi Padre Landscaping.
Police find 5-month-old taken from Phoenix foster home; biological mother arrested
PHOENIX — Police have safely located a 5-month-old girl who was taken from a foster home in Phoenix by her biological mother, authorities said Wednesday. Eunice Salinas was found Tuesday at a family member’s residence, according to the Phoenix Police Department. Eunice was taken by her biological mother,...
Chandler man finally gets rest of apartment deposit
Sex, Teens, and God: The Next Generation of Polygamy in Arizona Part 1. It's been 11 years since polygamous leader and self-proclaimed prophet Warren Jeffs was found guilty of raping two young girls and sent to a Texas prison cell for what will probably be the rest of his life. Those prison walls, however, have certainly not stopped Jeffs from communicating with his many followers.
East Valley cupcake shop serving up sweets since 2009
Smashed cakes, cupcakes, oh my! Sweet Daddy Cupcakes in Chandler truly takes the cake. Tricia Arce went from retail, including working in outdoor stores and shoe stores, to the cupcake business. But first, she started with marshmallows. Opendoor agrees to pay settlement after allegedly misleading potential home sellers.
Car crashes into Mod Pizza in Gilbert
Kyler Murray replaces Arizona Cardinals fan's lost autographed jersey.
Valley police investigating woman's death after she allegedly walked out of memory care facility
GILBERT, Ariz. — A 79-year-old woman was found deceased Monday afternoon after she allegedly walked out of a memory care facility in the East Valley. Ina Jenkins was last seen Monday morning at about 6 a.m. at the Silver Creek Inn Memory Care Center, which specializes in treating residents living with dementia.
Family says girl still in hospital after hit-and-run crash in Mesa
Arizona politicians reacted to the news the FBI raided Trump's Mar-A-Lago home. The owners of Elmer's Tacos in Chandler are reeling after someone broke into their business Monday night, ransacking the place and stealing sentimental items. Glendale man loses legs after suspected drunk driver crashes into his car.
Arizona News
Bicyclist was already lying on road before being hit by car and killed, Phoenix police say. The accident happened around 11 p.m. Wednesday near the intersection of 39th Avenue and Camelback Road. Maricopa County looking to hire thousands of workers for November election.
DPS trooper helps veteran with broken scooter on I-17 in north Phoenix
PHOENIX - An Arizona Department of Public Safety trooper came to the aid of a man in distress along a north Phoenix freeway. The incident happened on Aug. 7 along Interstate 17 near Greenway when an elderly man was riding a scooter and the battery died. Trooper Lucas Adams arrived...
Birth mom arrested after allegedly taking baby girl from foster family’s home in Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Phoenix police say the biological mother of the baby who was taken from her foster family’s home over the weekend has now been arrested. The five-month-old went missing on Saturday after authorities said Angelica Salinas, 24, forcibly took her from the home. Police said late Tuesday night that the baby was found.
