8-10-22 secretary of state race
Longtime Wisconsin Secretary of State Doug La Follette has won his Democratic primary, advancing to a general election in which Republicans hope to win back the seat and give it power over elections. Amy Loudenbeck won the GOP primary defeating two other candidates. All of the Republican candidates have echoed former President Donald Trump’s false claims that fraud cost him the 2020 election. They also have sharply criticized decisions by the Wisconsin Elections Commission heading into the 2020 election, when the COVID-19 pandemic brought major challenges to running elections. Primaries were also held Tuesday in Minnesota, Connecticut and Vermont.
8-9-22 dems rally around abortion. are they reaching black voters?
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Democratic hopefuls in Wisconsin see abortion as the issue that will carry them to election wins in November, but efforts to reach Black voters on the topic are sparse. Several organizing groups said it’s a complicated issue in the Black community, with a legacy of views long handed down from the more prominent and conservative denominations in the Black church. Polling data shows that abortion is a slightly more potent issue for white voters in the Democratic coalition than for Black voters. Most of the groups organizing in the Milwaukee area, a critical area for Democrats to win statewide races, are steering away from messaging solely on the issue.
8-10-22 jury picked in 2nd trial in governor whitmer kidnap plot
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — A jury has been selected in the second trial of two men charged with conspiring to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer over their disgust with restrictions early in the COVID-19 pandemic. The judge and lawyers on Tuesday settled on 18 people, including six alternates, to hear the case against Adam Fox and Barry Croft Jr. A jury in April couldn’t reach a verdict on the two men. Two co-defendants were acquitted and two more pleaded guilty. Dozens of prospective jurors from western and northern Michigan reported to the federal courthouse in Grand Rapids. The government says the plot to kidnap the Democratic governor followed training in Wisconsin and Michigan and two trips to scout her second home in northern Michigan. Defense attorneys say Fox and Croft were entrapped.
8-11-22 jury is told two men wanted to kidnap whitmer, start revolt
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — A second trial is underway for two men accused of conspiring to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. Jurors are getting two views of Barry Croft Jr. and Adam Fox. A prosecutor says Fox and Croft wanted to ignite a “second American revolution” in 2020 by kidnapping Whitmer. Defense attorneys say it’s a case of entrapment with undercover agents and informants embedded at every critical turn. Fox and Croft are on trial for a second time. In April, a different jury couldn’t reach a unanimous verdict while acquitting two other men. Jurors will hear evidence of a “shoot house” for gun drills as well as two trips to see Whitmer’s northern Michigan home. Two men who pleaded guilty will testify for the government.
