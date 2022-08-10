ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scottsville, KY

WBKO

Crime Stoppers: Bowling Green Shoplifting

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green Police say on August 4, 2022 a woman entered a local business, bought several items, then got into a Mazda SUV parked at the gas pumps. A short time later two men entered the store. One of them selected several items and walked...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
k105.com

Accused drunk driver slams into Barren Co. Dollar Store

An accused intoxicated man has been arrested after crashing into a Dollar Store just outside of Glasgow. On Tuesday afternoon, the Glasgow Police Department responded to the business on Scottsville Road in the Haywood community, about four miles southwest of Glasgow. (Glasgow officers responded because Barren County deputies were on...
GLASGOW, KY
WBKO

Car crashes into Dollar General in Glasgow, one in custody

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - Glasgow Police responded to the scene of a car vs. building at the Dollar General in Glasgow Tuesday afternoon. According to Glasgow Police, the driver of the car is in custody as the accident is suspected to be DUI-related. No injuries were reported. Due to the...
GLASGOW, KY
Scottsville, KY
Crime & Safety
Local
Kentucky Crime & Safety
City
Scottsville, KY
whopam.com

Elkton man arraigned for felony assault charge

The Elkton man charged with felony assault for an alleged attack on the boyfriend of his ex-wife in Fairview appeared for arraignment Wednesday morning in Christian Circuit Court. Public Defender Doug Moore entered a not guilty plea on behalf of 47-year old Stacy Botts of Elkton to one count of...
ELKTON, KY
WSMV

Man arrested for leaving dog to starve in apartment

GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police arrested a man eary Tuesday morning for leaving a dog to die in his apartment in April 2020. According to the arrest affidavit, 30-year-old Troy Weiss was evicted from his Goodlettsville apartment on Dickerson Pike and left without his dog. Neighbors called Goodlettsville Police about sounds of a dying dog coming from the apartment.
GOODLETTSVILLE, TN
smithcountyinsider.com

Three arrested for multiple drugs at local business

On July 9th K9 Sgt. Ridge Long encountered a vehicle and a motorcycle sitting in the parking lot of a local business. Sgt. Long made contact with the occupants who were identified as Joshua Carpenter, Haley Roach and Lisa Burnette. Consent was given to search the their person(s), the vehicle...
SMITH COUNTY, TN
wcluradio.com

Armed burglar forced at gunpoint from N. Jackson Hwy. home Sunday evening

GLASGOW — Police responded to a burglary in progress along North Jackson Highway Sunday evening and later found the suspected burglar at a local convenience store. Officers were notified of the incident and responded to 2190 N. Jackson Highway at 9:53 p.m., according to police records. Dispatch notified police that the homeowner had an armed person at gunpoint. The suspect was later identified as 27-year-old Michael B. Groce.
GLASGOW, KY
wnky.com

Marshalls to open store in Glasgow

GLASGOW, Ky. – Marshalls will open a location at Barren River Plaza on Aug. 25. According to a release by the company, the store will offer a selection of merchandise in the categories of women, men, juniors, kids, shoes, accessories, home, pet, beauty and more. “Our newest store in...
GLASGOW, KY
wnky.com

Bowling Green man arrested following K-9 alert to drugs

WARREN COUNTY, Ky. – The Warren County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man on several charges after a K-9 alerted authorities to drugs. On Friday around 1:07 a.m., authorities conducted a traffic stop where a K-9 alerted to the odor of a narcotic coming from the vehicle during a free air sniff around the vehicle, according to WCSO.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

BGMU to close lane of Covington Street for electric work

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - BGMU Electric Crews will have the right, northeast lane of Covington Street closed between South Park Drive and Euclid Avenue Thursday, Aug. 11 from 7:30 a.m. until 1p.m. as they replace two poles. Crews will complete work in the shortest timeframe possible, and crews ask...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wnky.com

Section of Covington Street to close Thursday

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – BGMU says their electric crews will be closing the right, northeast lane of Covington Street between S. Park Drive and Euclid Avenue. The lane will remain closed Thursday, Aug. 11 from 7:30 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. for the replacement of two poles. As always, crews...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
k105.com

Leitchfield man jailed on drug charges after falsely claiming he killed someone, dumped the body in Anneta pond

A Leitchfield man has been jailed on drug charges after falsely claiming he killed someone and dumped the body in a pond in Anneta. Sunday morning at approximately 3:50, Grayson County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Jason Luedke responded to the 2300 block of Bloomington Road after a woman reported to police that 58-year-old Richard L. Scott had told her “he had murdered someone and thrown the body in a pond,” according to the arrest citation.
LEITCHFIELD, KY

