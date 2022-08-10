Read full article on original website
Hiker Forced To Leave Injured Wife in Grizzly Country To Seek Help
A hiking husband and wife found themselves in a nightmare situation on July 18 when the wife broke her leg while on the trail. The couple was hiking on their anniversary in Bob Marshall Wilderness Complex located in the Helmville, Montana area. They had no way to communicate with anyone and were 7 miles from the trailhead. To top it all off, rescuers found they were surrounded by grizzly bear scat.
Video of infant that looks like an 'Alien baby' has gone viral
A video of a newborn baby with redness and cracks on the skin has gone viral because of its ‘alien-like’ appearance. People are calling it ‘demon child’ and ‘alien baby.’ According to the video, this unusual baby was born to Sajeda, wife of Shafiq, in the Ratlam district of Madhya Pradesh, a state in India.
Mother Mare Valiantly Fights Off A Large Number Of Wild Stallions To Protect Her Newborn Foal
The brutality of nature at its finest. We often times don’t have to see what mothers have to go through in the wild, constantly fending off predators in an effort to keep her and her children safe. That’s why you’ll see mother bears go berserk when she feels like...
Hospital trust apologises after mother was told her baby had died before she was brought to her alive - then died hours later
NHS medics told a mother her baby was dead, then alive, before the child died hours later. Alisha Pegg said that she was sent home from the William Harvey Hospital in Ashford despite being in premature labour. When she then gave birth to baby Grace at home, the pair were...
The Black Couple Who Gave Birth to a White Baby
Ben Ihegboro and Angela Ihegboro with their white daughterScreengrab from the Sun. While many people choose to have babies after getting married, it’s natural for hopeful parents to expect their children to look like them. However, science fiction became a reality for one Nigerian immigrant family in England. The couple were both black but gave birth to a perfectly healthy white baby. Not only did the baby not look like Ben and Angela Ihegboro and their other two children, who were black, but their newborn daughter looked nothing like their race. Instead, the baby daughter, whom they named Nmachi, was blue-eyed, blond, and white.
Two Monster Bull Moose Lock Horns In The Kind Of Battle Hunters Dream Of Seeing
Now that’s a lot of antler smashing going on. This is one every moose lover would die to see and one that any person can truly appreciate. Two massive animals going head-to-head in a fight over who is the most manly of them. It’s the act that hunters try to mimic in order to draw in a big ol’ bull.
Psych Nurse Fired After Reporting Patients ‘Blowing Each Other’ and Hitting Staff
In the afternoon of July 28 at the Temple Episcopal Hospital in Philadelphia, chaos reigned. Patients in a psychiatric ward at the hospital were fighting each other, more patients were being admitted, another was attempting to escape, and other patients—including people whose ability to give consent was questionable—were engaging in sexual intercourse with each other.
Young Elk Runs (and Swims) For Its Life As It Tries To Escape A Wolf AND Grizzly Bear In Banff National Park
Even in a National Park like Banff, where wildlife is so abundant, it’s not every day that you’re gonna witness an animal encounter like this. On top of that, to catch it all on video… even crazier. It might not be the best quality, and our dude...
WATCH: Black Bear Hides Cub Atop a Tree While Coyotes Try To Attack
A mother bear had to leave her cub at the top of a tree when a group of coyotes tried to attack. The video, courtesy of Instagram user @aack_jnderson and reposted on the Nature is Metal account, shows a big cinnamon-colored black bear slowly coming down out of a tree, while her little cub sits at the top. Then, coyotes run at the bear, who quickly scales the tree again. If anything, this is an indication of how fast bears can climb trees, and why you should never try to escape a bear encounter by climbing one.
Hiker Shoots and Leaves Black Bear Injured in Jasper National Park
The visitor brought a loaded 20-gauge shotgun onto their Jasper National Park hike, which was used to shoot the black bear. “For a hiker to be hiking on one of our various hiking trails with a loaded firearm and use that as a tool of self-protection, that’s unprecedented,” says Dave Argument, resource conservation manager for Jasper National Park in the wake of the event.
Rescued Owl Refuses To Go Outside, Becomes Lifelong Indoor Friend With The Man That Saved His Life
When Peter Middleton found this tawny owl abandoned owl just lying on the ground, he knew he had to do something to save him. The owl was covered in mud with his feet infected. He was in a very sorry state. 1. The owl named Bertie does not like going...
