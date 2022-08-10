Read full article on original website
‘Batgirl’ star Leslie Grace speaks out for first time after $100M movie killed by Warner Bros.
After Warner Bros.’ shocking announcement of the DC Comics film "Batgirl" being canceled, actress Leslie Grace — who was slated to play Barbara Gordon/Batgirl — is speaking out for the first time. The "In the Heights" star took to Instagram on Wednesday and shared a series of...
Holy woke, Batman! Warner Bros SCRAPS $100m Batgirl movie because of shockingly bad test screen reactions - making it one of the most costly Hollywood castoffs EVER (and it won't even go to streaming)
Warner Bros executives have dramatically scrapped its $100million Batgirl origin film after it received poor test reviews. The decision to axe the film — which was slated to be released on HBO Max later this year — came after a series of test screenings were panned by audiences, an unnamed source told the New York Post, and studio execs thought it would hurt the future of the brand as they seek to streamline the DC Extended Universe.
ComicBook
Christina Ricci Cast as Harley Quinn in New Harley Quinn and the Joker Spotify Podcast Series
Hot on the heels of Batman Unburied's success and renewal, Spotify today announced new details about the upcoming original scripted podcast Harley Quinn and The Joker: Sound Mind. Created in partnership with Warner Bros. and DC, the series is written by Eli Horwitz (Homecoming) and tells a brand new story from the perspective of some of DC's most iconic villains. Emmy nominee Christina Ricci (Yellow Jackets, The Matrix Resurrections, The Addams Family) leads the series cast as Dr. Harleen Quinzel, a psychologist working at Arkham Asylum in Gotham City. She's determined to aid even the patients that her colleagues in the field have written off, including "Patient J." What follows is a dangerous psychological game as Harleen tries to leverage her relationship with J to get what she wants.
wegotthiscovered.com
The people demand justice for Brendan Fraser after ‘Batgirl’ gets binned
If there’s anyone who can rival Keanu Reeves as the most beloved wholesome hero in Hollywood, it’s Brendan Fraser. People absolutely love the guy, which is fair enough when he seems to be a delight in every sense of the word. The Mummy star is in the midst...
Kevin Smith Can’t Believe Warner Bros. Canceled ‘Batgirl’ and Not Ezra Miller’s ‘The Flash’
Click here to read the full article. Filmmaker Kevin Smith tore into Warner Bros. for canceling its Batgirl movie and still going forward with The Flash, while the star of the latter, Ezra Miller, remains embroiled in numerous controversies. In a recent episode of Hollywood Babble-On — Smith’s pop culture podcast with Ralph Garman —Smith quipped, “I don’t give a shit how bad the Batgirl movie is, nobody in that movie … has anything in their real life that you have to market around. But in The Flash movie, we all know there’s a big problem.” Garman then jumped in, “Yeah, Flash...
Ben Affleck reportedly replaced Michael Keaton as Batman in Aquaman 2
Keaton’s Dark Knight was set to make an earlier return to the DCEU
Warner Bros. Movies No Longer Guaranteed to Stream on HBO Max 45 Days After Theatrical Release
If you want to stream Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis, you’ll have to pay a premium. Warner Bros. movies are no longer guaranteed to stream on HBO Max after 45 days, Vulture reports. Instead, Warner will evaluate its release strategy on a “case-by-case basis” — such is the case with Elvis, which has not yet been made available on HBO Max but was released for digital purchase (and premium rental) on Tuesday. As part of “Project Popcorn,” all of Warner’s 2021 theatrical releases — including In the Heights, The Suicide Squad and Dune — were made available day-and-date on HBO Max, affording audiences an opportunity...
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Batgirl’ director shares BTS image of Barbara Gordon and Batman
Thanks to the shock canning of Batgirl, both the rise of Leslie Grace’s Barbara Gordon and the return of Michael Keaton’s Batman have been thrown into disarray. Following his reality-altering role in The Flash, Keaton was due to feature as the Dark Knight once more in the HBO Max original, this time partnering up with Grace’s heroine. Sadly, we won’t be seeing the pair in action anymore, but this new behind-the-scenes image teases what could have been.
The Ringer
Why Warner Bros. Just Made the $90M ‘Batgirl’ Movie Disappear
Matt is joined by The Hollywood Reporter’s Borys Kit to find an explanation for Warner Bros. Discovery’s confounding decision to completely kill the release of the upcoming DC film Batgirl and discuss the potential repercussions. Host: Matt Belloni. Guest: Borys Kit. Producer: Craig Horlbeck. Theme Song: Devon Renaldo.
thedigitalfix.com
Jamie Foxx says new Spawn movie is like Joker
A new Spawn movie is on its way, and Jamie Foxx, the star of that reboot project, says it’s going to be just like the DCEU movie Joker. While it has been in development for some time now, there hasn’t been many updates from creator Todd McFarlane, but Foxx has promised fans something “special and original” when the action movie does eventually arrive.
wegotthiscovered.com
Anticipation for ‘The Flash’ hits zero after news of Ezra Miller reshoots
What a year it’s been for Ezra Miller, who is set to play the titular hero in The Flash. What a month it’s already been for studio Warner Bros. as they canned Batgirl, and now the forces are aligning again as reshoots begin. Somehow, in spite of the...
Superman's boyfriend Jay Nakamura gets a superhero name, costume, and new abilities
Superman: Son of Kal-El #14 may mark the true beginning of Jay Nakamura's superhero career
ComicBook
The Flash Fans Are Pushing to Have Grant Gustin Replace Ezra Miller in the Film
The Flash fans are asking Warner Bros. to replace Ezra Miller with Grant Gustin. As news broke about the DC Comics movie facing more turmoil after the actor's latest arrest. It seems like Warner Bros. is pressing forward with the project despite the media frenzy around the star of the movie. The Flash has faced delays due to COVID-19 and other mishaps. And now, Miller's legal troubles and other allegations are too much to overcome for the company. Gustin represents a face that has carried the Flash mantle with grace for almost a decade. It's not a surprise to see so many fans make the suggestion.
Plot of canceled Batgirl movie leaked by someone who saw a test screening
Batgirl has been the talk of the town lately after Warner Bros. Discovery’s abrupt cancellation. Reports that followed the surprising news revealed that David Zaslav & Co. were reorganizing the DCEU, and Batgirl did not make fiscal sense for the studio. Batgirl’s low-stakes plot did not yield the expected reactions in early screenings. As a result, Zaslav decided to opt for a tax write-off rather than put Batgirl in theaters or on HBO Max.
ComicBook
The Suicide Squad's Steve Agee Gifts James Gunn an Awesome King Shark Sculpture
Last week, Guardians of the Galaxy and The Suicide Squad director, James Gunn, celebrated his 56th birthday. Many people took to social media to send Gunn well wishes on his special day, and it looks like he's still getting some awesome presents. Gunn's friend and frequent collaborator, Stege Agee, recently gave the director a King Shark sculpture. In addition to playing John Economos in Gunn's DC projects, Agee also served as the on-set King Shark.
Kevin Smith Slams Warner Bros. For Dropping Finished 'Latina Batgirl Movie'
The writer expressed that the cancellation of the already-shot movie was basically a crime.
ComicBook
Bee and Puppycat Season 2 Trailer Released
Netflix has been diving further into creating original animated series in recent years. With the streaming service working on new series, a fan favorite was surprisingly announced to return this September, as Bee And Puppycat has revealed a new trailer for animations fans. If you're a fan of this quirky series that blends the magical with the mundane, this may come as a surprise considering how long the series has been away from the public eye.
thedigitalfix.com
The Expendables 4 release date speculation, cast, plot, and more
When is The Expendables 4 out? Sylvester Stallone, Jason Statham, Dolph Lundgren, Jet Li – The Expendables was a who’s who of great action movie stars. After the first instalment in 2010, we got two more thriller movies full of explosive fun. Over the trilogy, Stallone leads a...
ComicBook
Green Lantern HBO Max Series "Very Much Alive" Amid Warner Bros Cuts
The live-action HBO Max series Green Lantern is still happening, despite the recent cuts made by Warner Bros. Discovery. After Warner Bros. shelved the Batgirl movie for HBO Max, several DC projects planned for the future have come under a microscope. For example, Kevin Smith has confirmed the Strange Adventures anthology series for the streamer is officially dead, while the My Adventures With Superman animated series at Cartoon Network/HBO Max is still scheduled for next year. As for Green Lantern, fans of the franchise have some positive news to rest their nerves until more news comes out.
Netflix's Sandman 'Constantine' pronunciation debate was settled by DC comics decades ago
Despite the ConstanTEEN - ConstanTINE debate, a 1988 issue of Swamp Thing settled how to pronounce 'Constantine'
