Rhea eyes deal to provide high speed Internet to entire county

Rhea County is currently in the process of securing a contract with Bledsoe Telephone Cooperative Inc. [BTC] and Spring City Cable that will provide high-speed fiber optic Internet to all of Rhea County over the next two years.

The Rhea County Commission was set to vote on approving a nearly $2 million contract with BTC during Tuesday’s commission meeting, but the result of that vote was not available as of press time Tuesday.

However, Rhea County Executive Jim Vincent announced the developments on Tuesday morning and said that should it be approved, unserved areas of the county could soon have the ability to connect to fiber optic Internet.

Vincent said the push to expand BTC and Spring City Cable infrastructure came when he began hearing that Spectrum was charging thousands of dollars to county residents in order to expand their fiber optic line to connect to high speed Internet. Vincent said that in addition to the high price of fiber optic expansion, Spectrum was also operating on copper wires. The proposed contract with BTC would ensure that Internet expansion would utilize fiber optics rather than copper wiring.

As part of the agreement, Vincent said that BTC will install fiber optic Internet for no more than $99, and additionally, BTC will open an office in Dayton should the contract be approved.

“I want the citizens of Rhea County to be proud of their government and know that we’re working for them,” Vincent said. “We’re going to have the best fiber optics in the nation for our county, from border to border.”

Vincent said that should the contract be approved on Tuesday, BTC can begin installing fiber optic lines on Sept. 1 and begin servicing large areas of the county within 90 days.

