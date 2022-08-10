ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evensville, TN

Rhea County Fair continues throughout the week in Evensville

By From staff reports
The Herald News
The Herald News
 1 day ago

The Rhea County Fair is underway at the fairgrounds in Evensville, and today, from 10 a.m to 2 p.m. is Senior Day at the fair.

Later in the day, the 4-H Youth Demonstration Competition begins at 4 p.m. and continues until 6 p.m. The carnival opens at 5 p.m. and will be open on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

Also on Wednesday, the seventh annual Alvin Harris Gospel singing will be held on the main fairground stage. There will be a baked goods auction between gospel singing performances.

Thursday at the fair will feature a hog show at 6 p.m., with the annual Our Fair Lady pageant beginning at 6 p.m.

On Friday, the fair will open up the Master Gardener Garden Tour to the public from 5 o 7 p.m., and there will be a sheep and goat show at 6 p.m. Thursday evening will also feature a tractor parade at 6:45 p.m. at the Middle Tennessee Puller’s Association Truck Pull at 7 p.m.

Saturday at the fairgrounds will feature a car show from 9 a.m. to noon, and the annual Lanny Mauldin Chili Cook-Off will kick off at 9 a.m. with judging at noon.

