2022 Fairest of the Fair crowned

chattanoogacw.com
Erlanger updates commissioners on plan to keep employee benefits when going private
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Hamilton County Commission wants to make sure Erlanger employees get to keep their benefits after the hospital makes the switch away from a public hospital. Erlanger CEO Jim Coleman and Erlanger attorney Richard Cowart gave commissioners an update at their Wednesday morning meeting. Erlanger is...
chattanoogacw.com
Forgotten in history: Red Bank officials working to learn origin of abandoned cemeteries
RED BANK, Tenn. — Two cemeteries in Red Bank are what city leaders say have been forgotten in history. One is Red Bank Cemetery. It is hidden behind trees and is in the backyard of some homes. Red Bank Mayor Hollie Berry says several families who are well-known names...
wutc.org
Reclaiming A Piece Of African-American History At “The Field”
The White Oak Connector Trail project links Stringer’s Ridge Park in Chattanooga with White Oak Park in Red Bank. In the past few years, the trail’s development led by the Trust for Public Land yielded the existence of an African-American cemetery, forgotten by many - unknown to many more.
WDEF
As school begins across the area, say goodbye to the free meal program for all students
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Expect a major change at elementary, middle and high schools in the cafeteria. Every family qualified for the free meal program at schools the last two years because of the pandemic. Not so any more. The Department of Agriculture’s food waivers at schools ended July 1st....
mcnewstn.com
School Bites Tongue Citing Possible Impending Litigation on Allegations of Student-to-Student Death Threats
Jasper, Tenn. – Whereas the Marion County School School District’s School Board has been neck-deep in getting a new Jasper Middle School project approved and started, the existing JMS building serves as the setting for another issue, now before the board. A volunteer in the school district was also recognized by the statewide organization for her efforts on behalf of the students she serves. The board is expected to finalize its proposal for the new JMS building later this month to ask for the money to bridge the shortcoming in the original borrowed amount and the actual cost of the building.
WDEF
Hamilton County short nearly 40 teachers ahead of School beginning this week.
School is back in session this week, but how prepared is Hamilton County despite a nationwide teacher shortage? Well, Penny Murray the Hamilton County Department of Education’s Chief Talent Officer, said Hamilton County is doing better than most of the state. In Tennessee we currently have around 1,000 teacher...
uppercumberlandreporter.com
Cumberland County Mugshots June 27 – July 31
Check out the Cumberland County mugshots for June 27 – July 31. *Everyone listed is assumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.*
First ALDI store in Athens set for grand opening
A new grocery store is coming to Athens August 11.
WDEF
Marion Co. parents call on school board to address racial harassment
Two Marion County mothers are going public with the lack of support they have received from the school district after their black children have been continuously harassed at Jasper Middle School. “It’s getting to our Jasper, middle school is going to be an all white school, because they’re not protecting...
Tennessee Reconnect: Program helps thousands go to school tuition-free
Tennessee Reconnect is an initiative by the state government that allows Tennesseans 23 and older to return to school or go for the first time to receive an associate or technical degree, tuition-free.
‘They’re Just Going to Let Me Die?’ One Woman’s Abortion Odyssey. A Chattanooga Story
‘They’re Just Going to Let Me Die?’ One Woman’s Abortion Odyssey. A Chattanooga Story. (Not So) Fun Fact: If Phil Bredesen had won the 2018 Senate race in Tennessee, there would not have been enough votes to confirm Amy Coney Barrett before the election and Roe wouldn't have had 5 overturn votes.
WDEF
Kitchen Incubator of Chattanooga Hosts Food Truck Fridays
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — Non-profit “LAUNCH” has teamed up with the Tennessee Valley Federal Credit Union to host Food Truck Fridays at the Kitchen Incubator of Chattanooga. The Kitchen Incubator is a startup facility in Eastlake that helps caterers, bakers, and other food service entrepreneurs by providing them with access to affordable spaces and quality equipment.
mymix1041.com
Back to School Contest with Cleveland Towne Center
Back to School Contest with Cleveland Towne Center!. Mix 104.1 is teaming up with Cleveland Towne Center to give away exciting prizes, in honor of the start of the new school year!. Prizes include:. Target gift card – $50. Ross Dress For Less gift card – $50. Kohl’s...
chattanoogacw.com
Help in a Honda: Chattanooga woman drives life-saving goods and food to homeless
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — 1,000 people in Hamilton County don't have a place call home. That data from the Chattanooga Regional Homeless Coalition shows just how many people are in need right here in our area. In this Pay it Forward, we introduce you to a woman who is taking...
ifoundaquiltedheart.com
Maryville, TN USA
I found our Quilted Heart in the waiting room of the Breast Center of Blount Memorial Hospital in Maryville, Tennessee (USA). We were waiting for my daughter (13) to go back for a bone density scan. The Quilted Heart has Sunflowers, a blue lace ribbon and is the color that makes me think happy thoughts and feel happy, YELLOW! Sunflowers to me represent hope, love, faith. A favorite shirt I used to have had sunflowers on it and the phrase, “Turn your eyes upon the SON in time of trouble” or something similar. I think of our heavenly father now every time I think of Sunflowers. Like the Sunflowers turn their faces to the sun we should turn our face to the SON. Another reason I felt compelled to bring home this spot of sunshine and happiness to our home… My daughter was diagnosed with Chron’s Disease in July of 2020 and we’ve been in and out of doctor appointments, hospital, and many different testing, which is why we were at the Breast Center the day I found this heart, it was several months ago we found it but I had forgot to follow the link till we were packing recently, we were at this location because it was the only facility that had the right equipment for her bone scan. Looking at this heart made me smile during a time when everything was weighing on me and I was starting to feel overwhelmed and too stressed. My daughter has crohn’s disease and I have a seizure disorder and we are in the midst of moving as well. I look at this heart and it makes me smile and forget all the stress even for a little bit.
Two Adorable Tennessee Tiny Homes Make Perfect Vacay Getaway & They’re For Sale Together
Tiny homes are becoming a trend all over. People are downsizing and destressing their lives. These two Tennessee tiny homes have a rich history and come as a packaged deal. It's always awesome to find out the home you lived in has a story behind it. The tiny homes were built by Mr. Churchwell who owned a Bed & Breakfast at the end of Memory Lane. It almost sounds like a children's storybook doesn't it? Mr. Churchwell built both homes before the 1996 Olympics in hopes that people would come and stay in these homes while they were in town.
madlyodd.com
Tiny cabin is perfect place for couple to retire and relax
Charles and Bob live together in their tiny home, the Hermitage, on Lookout Mountain in Georgia. Charles bought the small log cabin in 2018, and Bob moved in with him at the end of 2020. After living in Los Angeles for twenty years, Charles was tired of the hustle and...
WTVCFOX
Flash flooding in Chattanooga poses traffic hazards, puts people at risk Wednesday
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — As our StormTrack 9 team predicted, strong storms caused flash flooding throughout our viewing area Wednesday morning, including in Chattanooga. Viewer Lamone Stewart shared video of men pushing a car out of flash floodwaters in a parking lot on East 23rd Street:. Here are the roads...
fox17.com
Two people rescued from Cumberland County wilderness in complex multi-agency effort
The Crossville/Cumberland County Emergency Management Agency (CCCEMA) has reported that two people have been rescued from the wilderness in Cumberland County over the weekend. Travis Cole, Director of CCCEMA says that on the evening of August 6, 911 received a call from a lost woman in the area of Catoosa Wildlife Management Area. The woman was very distraught and was unable to give much detail as to her location, condition, or events leading up to her call for help.
WATE
Monroe County parents voice concerns about lack of school bus routes
MADISONVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Some Monroe County parents are frustrated with the number of routes cut for school buses to pick up students. In some areas in the county, no buses are picking up or dropping off their children to and from school. Instead, they are now having to...
