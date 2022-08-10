ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evensville, TN

2022 Fairest of the Fair crowned

By From staff reports
The Herald News
The Herald News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pN1Ud_0hBHH3n300

Allyson Varner, center, was recently crowned the 2022 Fairest of the Fair at the county fairgrounds in Evensville.

Varner is pictured above with Young Miss Fairest of the Fair Dixie Clark, left, and Junior Miss Fairest of the Fair Sylvia Urani, right.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wutc.org

Reclaiming A Piece Of African-American History At “The Field”

The White Oak Connector Trail project links Stringer’s Ridge Park in Chattanooga with White Oak Park in Red Bank. In the past few years, the trail’s development led by the Trust for Public Land yielded the existence of an African-American cemetery, forgotten by many - unknown to many more.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Government
City
Evensville, TN
mcnewstn.com

School Bites Tongue Citing Possible Impending Litigation on Allegations of Student-to-Student Death Threats

Jasper, Tenn. – Whereas the Marion County School School District’s School Board has been neck-deep in getting a new Jasper Middle School project approved and started, the existing JMS building serves as the setting for another issue, now before the board. A volunteer in the school district was also recognized by the statewide organization for her efforts on behalf of the students she serves. The board is expected to finalize its proposal for the new JMS building later this month to ask for the money to bridge the shortcoming in the original borrowed amount and the actual cost of the building.
JASPER, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fair
WDEF

Kitchen Incubator of Chattanooga Hosts Food Truck Fridays

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — Non-profit “LAUNCH” has teamed up with the Tennessee Valley Federal Credit Union to host Food Truck Fridays at the Kitchen Incubator of Chattanooga. The Kitchen Incubator is a startup facility in Eastlake that helps caterers, bakers, and other food service entrepreneurs by providing them with access to affordable spaces and quality equipment.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
mymix1041.com

Back to School Contest with Cleveland Towne Center

Back to School Contest with Cleveland Towne Center!. Mix 104.1 is teaming up with Cleveland Towne Center to give away exciting prizes, in honor of the start of the new school year!. Prizes include:. Target gift card – $50. Ross Dress For Less gift card – $50. Kohl’s...
CLEVELAND, TN
ifoundaquiltedheart.com

Maryville, TN USA

I found our Quilted Heart in the waiting room of the Breast Center of Blount Memorial Hospital in Maryville, Tennessee (USA). We were waiting for my daughter (13) to go back for a bone density scan. The Quilted Heart has Sunflowers, a blue lace ribbon and is the color that makes me think happy thoughts and feel happy, YELLOW! Sunflowers to me represent hope, love, faith. A favorite shirt I used to have had sunflowers on it and the phrase, “Turn your eyes upon the SON in time of trouble” or something similar. I think of our heavenly father now every time I think of Sunflowers. Like the Sunflowers turn their faces to the sun we should turn our face to the SON. Another reason I felt compelled to bring home this spot of sunshine and happiness to our home… My daughter was diagnosed with Chron’s Disease in July of 2020 and we’ve been in and out of doctor appointments, hospital, and many different testing, which is why we were at the Breast Center the day I found this heart, it was several months ago we found it but I had forgot to follow the link till we were packing recently, we were at this location because it was the only facility that had the right equipment for her bone scan. Looking at this heart made me smile during a time when everything was weighing on me and I was starting to feel overwhelmed and too stressed. My daughter has crohn’s disease and I have a seizure disorder and we are in the midst of moving as well. I look at this heart and it makes me smile and forget all the stress even for a little bit.
MARYVILLE, TN
WOMI Owensboro

Two Adorable Tennessee Tiny Homes Make Perfect Vacay Getaway & They’re For Sale Together

Tiny homes are becoming a trend all over. People are downsizing and destressing their lives. These two Tennessee tiny homes have a rich history and come as a packaged deal. It's always awesome to find out the home you lived in has a story behind it. The tiny homes were built by Mr. Churchwell who owned a Bed & Breakfast at the end of Memory Lane. It almost sounds like a children's storybook doesn't it? Mr. Churchwell built both homes before the 1996 Olympics in hopes that people would come and stay in these homes while they were in town.
OCOEE, TN
fox17.com

Two people rescued from Cumberland County wilderness in complex multi-agency effort

The Crossville/Cumberland County Emergency Management Agency (CCCEMA) has reported that two people have been rescued from the wilderness in Cumberland County over the weekend. Travis Cole, Director of CCCEMA says that on the evening of August 6, 911 received a call from a lost woman in the area of Catoosa Wildlife Management Area. The woman was very distraught and was unable to give much detail as to her location, condition, or events leading up to her call for help.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, TN
The Herald News

The Herald News

Dayton, TN
4K+
Followers
6K+
Post
281K+
Views
ABOUT

The Herald-News is dedicated to providing a high-quality community newspaper that our readers and advertisers find beneficial, informative, reliable and enjoyable. The paper strives to inform readers of local government activity that touches their lives, to celebrate the freedom of speech granted by the First Amendment by publishing letters of opinion and matters of record, and to offer news of people, places and events that chronicles life in Rhea County, Tennessee.

 https://www.rheaheraldnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy