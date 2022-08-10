ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rhea County, TN

Child rape charges levied against Rhea County man

By By Reed Johnson
The Herald News
The Herald News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16Aj9Y_0hBHH2uK00

A Dayton man is facing 22 charges in relation to allegations of sexual abuse of a 12-year-old child, according to Rhea County Sheriff’s Department Investigator Rocky Potter.

Charles Keller, 34, is facing numerous charges after being indicted by a Rhea County Grand Jury earlier this month. According to Potter, Keller is being charged with four counts of sexual battery by an authority figure, five counts of child rape, five counts of incest, four counts of statutory rape of a child by an authority figure, two counts of aggravated sexual battery of a child and two counts of sexual exploitation of a minor by electronic means.

Potter said that the sheriff’s department began investigating the alleged abuse in May when the child’s mother notified law enforcement.

Potter said the alleged abuse took place for nearly two years, from late 2020 to May 2022. He said that the child was 12-years-old when the abuse first started and is now 15-years-old

The alleged victim was interviewed at the Rhea County Child Advocacy Center in Dayton, and Potter said investigators gathered enough evidence to present to the grand jury.

Keller was arrested last week and booked into the Rhea County Jail, according to jail records, his bond was set at $20,000, and he has since bonded out of jail.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Rhea County, TN
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Dayton, TN
Dayton, TN
Crime & Safety
Rhea County, TN
Crime & Safety
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Rape#Statutory Rape#Child Advocacy#Violent Crime#Rhea County Sheriff
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
The Herald News

The Herald News

Dayton, TN
4K+
Followers
6K+
Post
281K+
Views
ABOUT

The Herald-News is dedicated to providing a high-quality community newspaper that our readers and advertisers find beneficial, informative, reliable and enjoyable. The paper strives to inform readers of local government activity that touches their lives, to celebrate the freedom of speech granted by the First Amendment by publishing letters of opinion and matters of record, and to offer news of people, places and events that chronicles life in Rhea County, Tennessee.

 https://www.rheaheraldnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy