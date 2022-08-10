Child rape charges levied against Rhea County man

A Dayton man is facing 22 charges in relation to allegations of sexual abuse of a 12-year-old child, according to Rhea County Sheriff’s Department Investigator Rocky Potter.

Charles Keller, 34, is facing numerous charges after being indicted by a Rhea County Grand Jury earlier this month. According to Potter, Keller is being charged with four counts of sexual battery by an authority figure, five counts of child rape, five counts of incest, four counts of statutory rape of a child by an authority figure, two counts of aggravated sexual battery of a child and two counts of sexual exploitation of a minor by electronic means.

Potter said that the sheriff’s department began investigating the alleged abuse in May when the child’s mother notified law enforcement.

Potter said the alleged abuse took place for nearly two years, from late 2020 to May 2022. He said that the child was 12-years-old when the abuse first started and is now 15-years-old

The alleged victim was interviewed at the Rhea County Child Advocacy Center in Dayton, and Potter said investigators gathered enough evidence to present to the grand jury.

Keller was arrested last week and booked into the Rhea County Jail, according to jail records, his bond was set at $20,000, and he has since bonded out of jail.