Jackson County's Maston among 2022 Women in Agriculture Recipients to Be Honored at State Fair of West Virginia
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — The West Virginia Department of Agriculture (WVDA) is pleased to announce the recipients of the 2022 West Virginia Women in Agriculture Awards. The West Virginia Women in Agriculture (WIA) program celebrates those female farmers, past and present, and lauds their achievements. The 2022 recipients will be honored during a reception at the State Fair of West Virginia on Sunday, August 14 at 2:00 p.m.
Harrison County (West Virginia) Schools sets menus for August & September
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Harrison County Schools menus for August and September, as provided by the office of Child Nutrition Director Bobbi Jo Harbert and Superintendent Dora Stutler. Breakfast.
AAA: Average yearly cost to own an operate a new vehicle rises to almost $11,000
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The average yearly cost to own and operate a new vehicle has climbed over $10,000, according to the AAA travel organization. In 2022, the average yearly cost to own and operate a new vehicle is $10,728, or $894 per month, according to AAA East Central, which covers Kentucky, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania and West Virginia.
Small plane carrying at least 3 crashes in West Virginia
METZ, W.Va. (AP) — A small plane with at least three people on board crashed in northern West Virginia, authorities said. The single-engine plane was flying from Bloomfield, Indiana, to Myerstown, Pennsylvania, when it went down in a wooded area Thursday in the Marion County community of Metz, the Federal Aviation Administration said in a news release. The statement didn’t indicate whether anyone on board was injured or killed.
WVa intermodal facility transferred to local government
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Ownership of the Heartland Intermodal Gateway in West Virginia has been transferred to local government. The West Virginia Department of Transportation's Division of Multimodal Transportation Facilities transferred ownership to the Wayne County Commission, Gov. Jim Justice said Thursday.
No new COVID deaths in West Virginia; 461 long-term care residents have virus
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — West Virginia reported no new COVID deaths Friday. The state announced 355 COVID hospitalizations, along with 3,434 active cases and 1,006 new cases. In the weekly long-term care totals, West Virginia reported 461 residents with active cases, and 416 staff with active cases.
Gov. Justice announces another $6 million in grant funding for major broadband projects spanning Kanawha, Jackson, and Lincoln counties
CHARLESTON, WV (WV News) – Gov. Jim Justice today announced the preliminary approval of $6 million in grant funding for two massive broadband infrastructure projects — spanning Kanawha, Jackson, and Lincoln counties — through the Line Extension Advancement and Development (LEAD) program. The LEAD program is a...
COVID report for Aug. 12, 2022
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — West Virginia reported no new COVID deaths Friday. The state a…
Commissioners vote to join state financial transparency plan
RIPLEY, W.Va. (WV News) — In early July, West Virginia State Auditor JB McCuskey and his staff spoke to the Jackson County Commission about Project Mountaineer, a program that is designed to allow for more transparency in government. As was explained, the online project will allow the public to...
Roane-Jackson Vo-Tech students take top honors at national educators’ competition
LEROY, W.Va. (WV News) — The Educators Rising program at Roane-Jackson Technical Center provides students with an opportunity to get some practical, hands-on teaching experience. There is more to teaching than standing in front of a classroom sharing knowledge. The preparation for each class is enormous. This includes lesson...
Fetterman plans 'raw' remarks in return to PA Senate race
ERIE, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania Senate candidate John Fetterman is expected to open up about his personal health challenges as he officially returns to the campaign trail Friday, more than 90 days after the Democrat suffered a stroke that threatened his life and political prospects in one of the nation's premier Senate contests.
GOP spends big in state-level effort to change Constitution
DENVER (AP) — The fliers piled up in mailboxes in central South Dakota like snow during a high-plains blizzard: “Transgender Sex Education in Schools?” one asked. “Vote Against Sex Ed Radical Mary Duvall for State Senate.”. The mailers were part of a $58,000 campaign against the...
Flash flood warning issued for parts of North Central West Virginia through 11 p.m.
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood warning through 11 p.m. Thursday for areas of North Central West Virginia. The warning was issued for all of Harrison County, northwestern Barbour County, east-central Doddridge County and southwestern Taylor County. Locales to experience flooding include Clarksburg, Bridgeport, Stonewood, Nutter Fort, Salem, Lumberport, Anmoore, West Milford, Lost Creek, Flemington, Despard, Meadowbrook, Wolf Summit, Rosemont, Meadland, Century and Galloway, the alert states.
Kansas abortion vote shows limits of GOP's strength
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — An increase in turnout among Democrats and independents and a notable shift in Republican-leaning counties contributed to the overwhelming support of abortion rights last week in traditionally conservative Kansas, according to a detailed Associated Press analysis of the voting results. A proposed state constitutional amendment...
