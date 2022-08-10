ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Japan’s Saka Baba wins US Women’s Amateur in blowout

UNIVERSITY PLACE, Wash. (AP) — Saki Baba routed Monet Chun of Canada 11 and 9 on Sunday to become the second Japanese winner in U.S. Women’s Amateur history. The 17-year-old Baba won the last six holes, ending the match with a birdie on the par-3 27th hole at Chambers Bay. Baba joined 1985 champion Michiko Hattori as the only Japanese winners. Baba was one of four amateurs to make the cut in the U.S. Women’s Open at Pine Needles, tying for 49th. She shared medalist honors and reached the round of 32 in the U.S. Girls’ Junior at The Club at Olde Stone.
3 injured in shooting at amusement park near Chicago

GURNEE, Ill. (AP) — Three people have been hurt in a shooting outside an amusement park north of Chicago. A spokesperson for Six Flags Great America said the victims were in a parking lot outside Six Flags Great America in Gurnee when shots were fired from a vehicle. The vehicle immediately drove away. No other details were provided. The park is located about 45 miles north of Chicago. WGN News spoke with Laurie Walker and her daughter, Grace, who were inside the park when the shooting incident occurred. Walker said they were waiting in line for the ‘Ricochet’ in the southwest area of the park around 7:50 p.m. when she noticed people running in a panic.
