GRAND BLANC, Mich. - At around midnight on Monday, several teams across the state began practices for high school football and few teams did it bigger than Grand Blanc. The Bobcats hosted their annual Midnight Madness for their first practice of the 2022 season. Attendance is mandatory for coaches and players, and by the looks of it, the same could be said about the student section, with over 300 kids showing up.

GRAND BLANC, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO