Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
nbc25news.com
Countdown to Kick-Off: Expectations continue to rise for Kearsley
FLINT, Mich. - The Kearsley football team has turned its program around in a big way. The Hornets have rattled off three straight playoff appearances, including a district title back in 2020. The players say the key to the turnaround has been keeping the egos in check. "I feel like...
nbc25news.com
Flushing's Sarah Rambus transferring to IMG Academy
FLUSHING, Mich. - Two months ago, Flushing's Sarah Rambus announced she was committing to joining the Oregon women's basketball team. And this week, she's made another commitment as well. Rambus will be transferring to the IMG Academy for the final year of her high school career. She will be playing...
nbc25news.com
Countdown to Kick-Off: Hamady motivated by last year's playoff snub
FLINT, Mich. - The countdown to the start of the high school football season continues. And one local team has been waiting for that day since the end of last season. Hamady took care of business in 2021, finishing the regular season at 6-3. But when the playoff selection show came, the Hawks were stunned to find out their season was over. Head coach Gary Lee admits he still hears players talking about it as practices began.
nbc25news.com
Countdown to Kick-Off: Flushing looking for next step in improvement
FLUSHING, Mich. - One Mid-Michigan team did not have a winning record last season, but still made big improvements on the gridiron. Flushing only won two games back in 2020. Fast forward to last year and the Raiders doubled their win total, giving them a reason to be optimistic for this upcoming season under second-year head coach Marcus Endicott.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
nbc25news.com
Countdown to Kick-Off: First practice at midnight for New Lothrop
NEW LOTHROP, Mich. - The New Lothrop football team held its first practice when the clock struck midnight. The Hornets opted for a more quiet setting, which ironically gets their players even more excited to show up for that practice. "It's amazing. You go down the backroad. You see the...
nbc25news.com
Countdown to Kick-Off: Grand Blanc hosts annual Midnight Madness at first practice
GRAND BLANC, Mich. - At around midnight on Monday, several teams across the state began practices for high school football and few teams did it bigger than Grand Blanc. The Bobcats hosted their annual Midnight Madness for their first practice of the 2022 season. Attendance is mandatory for coaches and players, and by the looks of it, the same could be said about the student section, with over 300 kids showing up.
nbc25news.com
First detection of invasive species 'spotted lanternfly' found in Michigan
LANSING, Mich. – The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD) confirmed the state’s first detection of spotted lanternfly (Lycorma delicatula) in Michigan. A small population of spotted lanternfly was detected in Pontiac in Oakland County. “Although not unexpected, this is certainly tough news to share due...
nbc25news.com
New lab coming to U-M Flint to assist medical students
FLINT, Mich - The University of Michigan Flint is opening a new lab to students this fall. After new renovations to the "white building", a state-of-the-art sim lab will be ready for higher education at the start of the semester. The new, 3-thousand square foot lab will offer new simulation...
IN THIS ARTICLE
nbc25news.com
Consumers Energy wants to hear from you about the future of Michigan Dams
JACKSON, Mich. — Consumers Energy is collecting feedback about the 13 dams they own and operate on five Michigan rivers to help guide decisions about the future of those electric generating facilities. "We need to perform due diligence now as the licenses to operate our dams begin to expire...
nbc25news.com
Unemployment Insurance Agency looks to improve troubled culture, director says
SAGINAW, Mich. — Michigan's newest Unemployment Insurance Agency (UIA) director is on tour around the state, visiting UIA locations as the agency tries to rebuild from a tumultuous period through the coronavirus pandemic. Visiting a Saginaw UIA branch on Tuesday, Julia Dale acknowledged she's now 10 months into a...
nbc25news.com
Judge declares mistrial in Flint water bellwether trial regarding engineering firms
A judge has declared a mistrial in the Flint water bellwether trial due to a hung jury. Lawyers representing four children were suing Veolia North America and Lockwood, Andrews & Newman, known as LAN. They were accused of not doing enough to get the city to treat the highly corrosive...
nbc25news.com
Judge says attorney can add Oxford High School security officer as a defendant
PONTIAC, Mich. - A judge in Oakland County Circuit Court says an attorney representing families can add an Oxford High School security officer as a defendant in a lawsuit. Judge Rae Lee Chabot granted attorney Ven Johnson's motion to amend his lawsuit and add what he says was an armed security officer as one of the defendants.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
nbc25news.com
Firefighter resigns, another disciplined after investigation into deadly Flint house fire
FLINT, Mich. - The City of Flint says that one firefighter has resigned and another has been disciplined after internal investigation into the events of a fire where two children lost their lives back in May. See the statements from City of Flint officials below. Statement from City of Flint...
nbc25news.com
Saginaw Police asking public for info on bike thefts
SAGINAW, Mich. - Saginaw Police investigators are asking the public for help in identifying a person who stole two bikes from a bike rack just outside of the police department building but within the walls where patrol vehicles are parked. Police say this happened on August 2, 2020. Police say...
nbc25news.com
Lapeer County Road Commission equipment vandalized, police looking for answers
LAPEER COUNTY, Mich. - The Lapeer County Road Commission says equipment, road signs and property was on Doran Road in Imlay Township. If you have any info on this crime, contact 810-664-6272.
nbc25news.com
Flint Police seize Fentanyl during special operation
FLINT, Mich - The Flint Police Department says its Special Investigative Unit seized three kilograms of Fentanyl during an operation on July 1. Terence Green is the Chief of Police of Flint. He says, the seized fentanyl was worth thousands of dollars. "We estimated it to have a street value...
Comments / 0