Goodrich, MI

nbc25news.com

Countdown to Kick-Off: Expectations continue to rise for Kearsley

FLINT, Mich. - The Kearsley football team has turned its program around in a big way. The Hornets have rattled off three straight playoff appearances, including a district title back in 2020. The players say the key to the turnaround has been keeping the egos in check. "I feel like...
FLINT, MI
nbc25news.com

Flushing's Sarah Rambus transferring to IMG Academy

FLUSHING, Mich. - Two months ago, Flushing's Sarah Rambus announced she was committing to joining the Oregon women's basketball team. And this week, she's made another commitment as well. Rambus will be transferring to the IMG Academy for the final year of her high school career. She will be playing...
FLUSHING, MI
nbc25news.com

Countdown to Kick-Off: Hamady motivated by last year's playoff snub

FLINT, Mich. - The countdown to the start of the high school football season continues. And one local team has been waiting for that day since the end of last season. Hamady took care of business in 2021, finishing the regular season at 6-3. But when the playoff selection show came, the Hawks were stunned to find out their season was over. Head coach Gary Lee admits he still hears players talking about it as practices began.
HAWKS, MI
nbc25news.com

Countdown to Kick-Off: Flushing looking for next step in improvement

FLUSHING, Mich. - One Mid-Michigan team did not have a winning record last season, but still made big improvements on the gridiron. Flushing only won two games back in 2020. Fast forward to last year and the Raiders doubled their win total, giving them a reason to be optimistic for this upcoming season under second-year head coach Marcus Endicott.
FLUSHING, MI
nbc25news.com

Countdown to Kick-Off: First practice at midnight for New Lothrop

NEW LOTHROP, Mich. - The New Lothrop football team held its first practice when the clock struck midnight. The Hornets opted for a more quiet setting, which ironically gets their players even more excited to show up for that practice. "It's amazing. You go down the backroad. You see the...
NEW LOTHROP, MI
nbc25news.com

Countdown to Kick-Off: Grand Blanc hosts annual Midnight Madness at first practice

GRAND BLANC, Mich. - At around midnight on Monday, several teams across the state began practices for high school football and few teams did it bigger than Grand Blanc. The Bobcats hosted their annual Midnight Madness for their first practice of the 2022 season. Attendance is mandatory for coaches and players, and by the looks of it, the same could be said about the student section, with over 300 kids showing up.
GRAND BLANC, MI
nbc25news.com

First detection of invasive species 'spotted lanternfly' found in Michigan

LANSING, Mich. – The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD) confirmed the state’s first detection of spotted lanternfly (Lycorma delicatula) in Michigan. A small population of spotted lanternfly was detected in Pontiac in Oakland County. “Although not unexpected, this is certainly tough news to share due...
MICHIGAN STATE
nbc25news.com

New lab coming to U-M Flint to assist medical students

FLINT, Mich - The University of Michigan Flint is opening a new lab to students this fall. After new renovations to the "white building", a state-of-the-art sim lab will be ready for higher education at the start of the semester. The new, 3-thousand square foot lab will offer new simulation...
FLINT, MI
nbc25news.com

Saginaw Police asking public for info on bike thefts

SAGINAW, Mich. - Saginaw Police investigators are asking the public for help in identifying a person who stole two bikes from a bike rack just outside of the police department building but within the walls where patrol vehicles are parked. Police say this happened on August 2, 2020. Police say...
SAGINAW, MI
nbc25news.com

Flint Police seize Fentanyl during special operation

FLINT, Mich - The Flint Police Department says its Special Investigative Unit seized three kilograms of Fentanyl during an operation on July 1. Terence Green is the Chief of Police of Flint. He says, the seized fentanyl was worth thousands of dollars. "We estimated it to have a street value...
FLINT, MI

