The Bistineau Village Legend: Remembering Doyline Coach James RoachUnder The Radar NWLADoyline, LA
Mudbugs Busy During OffseasonUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Crazy GCPL Cup Night End As Shreveport United Falls To Gaffa FCUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Long Road For Shreveport United With GCPL Championship Trip Has Paid OffUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Shreveport Semi-Pro Soccer Season Winding DownUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
KTAL
Police seek tips in shooting of SPAR employee
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are asking the public for help finding those responsible for shooting a city employee near Bilberry Park Wednesday. Police say the shooting happened around 5 p.m. Wednesday at 1902 Alabama Street. Police say a SPAR employee was shot in the shoulder outside the...
KTBS
Carjacking suspect arrested after warrant is issued
SHREVEPORT, La. -- Shreveport police have arrested a man wanted for carjacking, cutting and stabbing another man Monday night. Jacob H. Boykin, 27, was arrested around 6 p.m. Wednesday. He was captured by Shreveport police detectives with the help of Bossier City police and the U.S. Marshals Office in Bossier City.
KTBS
SPD seeks information on vehicle theft suspect
SHREVEPORT, La. -- Shreveport police detectives are releasing a social media photograph of a woman suspected in a vehicle theft in hopes the public can help them find her. The theft took place on July 28. A man told police he left the woman inside his vehicle in the 1000 block of Shreveport Barksdale Highway while he entered a business. The woman drove away and has not returned.
Shooting on West 70th Street leaves one injured, police say
Shreveport, LA – Shreveport Police Department officials said the shooting occurred right after 5 p.m. Tuesday afternoon. It happened on West 70th Street. Shreveport Police Department officers responded to a shooting call. The responding officers discovered that a male driver was sitting in his car when three men approached...
KTBS
Shreveport man jailed in fatal hit and run
SHREVEPORT, La. -- A Shreveport man is jail in connection with a hit and run accident that led to a pedestrian's death last month. R.E. Freeman Jr., who's 42nd birthday is today, was arrested Wednesday on a charge of felony hit-and-run. He's been booked into the Caddo Correctional Center. Bond has not been set.
KTAL
Police ID suspect in late-night Shreveport carjacking, stabbing
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Police have identified a Bossier City man as a suspect in a carjacking Monday night in Shreveport‘s Highland neighborhood that left the victim with a stab wound to the neck. Police say 27-year-old Jacob H. Boykin is wanted in connection with the carjacking, which...
KTBS
SPAR employee shot; police ask for public's help
SHREVEPORT La. -- Shreveport police are asking for the public's help in locating a gunman who shot a Shreveport parks employee Wednesday as he broke up a fight. The SPAR employee was shot in the upper body. Police say his injury is non-life threatening. The shooting happened outside of the...
KSLA
Ring doorbell captures shots fired at homes
Dunn said when her daughter’s bus is late, it usually means she’s also late for school. Police have released no information about a possible suspect. They claim the bus is on time some days, but late on other days by 15 minutes to even an hour. LSU Health...
abc17news.com
Carjacking victim in Highland neighborhood knew his attacker
SHREVEPORT, Louisiana (KTBS) — Another carjacking happened late Monday night in Shreveport, but this time it turned violent as the driver was stabbed in the neck. There have been nine other carjackings in the city, most happening within a three-day span two weeks ago. Police don’t believe the latest...
Bossier Police Arrest Haughton Man on Murder Charge
Bossier City detectives have arrested a Haughton man on murder charges. Driskill is being held on a total bond of $520,000. He was booked into the city jail and will be transferred to Bossier Max. Bossier Police responded to a shooting that left one man dead. It happened at about...
KTAL
1 shot outside W. Shreveport bank
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police are investigating a shooting that wounded at least one person outside a West Shreveport bank Tuesday afternoon. Police say it happened outside the Chase Bank at W. 70th and Rasberry Ln. Investigators are still gathering information, but they say the shooter told officers he was in a vehicle when he was confronted by three men who accused him of a burglary. When one of them allegedly took a swing at him, the man says he pulled out a handgun and opened fire from inside his vehicle.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Seat belt violation leads to other charges
State Police arrested an Arcadia woman Monday morning after she was stopped in Ruston for failing to wear a seat belt. A trooper saw Patricia A. Williams, 36, traveling north on La. Highway 33 near I-20 without a seat belt. Once Williams was stopped, a records check revealed her driver’s license was under suspension and she was wanted by the Bienville Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Shreveport Man Gets Multi-Year Sentence For DWI Guilty Plea
A Shreveport man facing multiple charges changed his plea in a Caddo District Courtroom this week. The judge then delivered a sentence immediately. On Wednesday, August 10th, the day after a jury had been selected for trial, 47-year-old Chad Presley Hays adjusted his plea in the courtroom. Hays was facing multiple DWI, 3rd-offense charges, as well as a charge of Resisting an Officer With Force or Violence. The trial that the jury was set to hear was on just one of the DWI charges.
KSLA
Shreveport man found with over $65,000 in drugs at home
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A Shreveporter is behind bars after Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office agents seized thousands of dollars in drugs from his Cherokee Park home. Cedric Ragster, 53, is charged with two counts of possession of schedule II with intent to distribute, possession of schedule I with Intent to distribute, and possession of a firearm with controlled and dangerous substance.
KTBS
Bossier City shooting suspect arrested
BOSSIER CITY, La. - A man was arrested for his involvement with a shooting Tuesday afternoon in Bossier City that left one person dead and one person injured, police said. Dawson Lee Driskell, 45, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder. attempted first-degree murder, aggravated criminal property damage, and illegal use of a weapon.
Is This Male or Female? Bossier Police Need Help Identifying
All joking around aside, the gender of the person pictured above was understandably called into question on the Bossier Crime Stoppers Facebook page, and determining that gender is paramount to determining his or her identity. Detectives with the Bossier City Police Property Crimes Division are asking for the public’s assistance...
KTBS
Man critically wounded when throat slit during Highland carjacking
SHREVEPORT, La. - One person is in critical condition following a carjacking late Monday in Shreveport's Highland neighborhood. According to police, a man was stopped at a red light at Line Avenue at Olive Street just before 10 p.m. when he was attacked by someone armed with a knife who was hiding in his backseat. His throat was cut. The victim was taken to a local hospital with life threatening injuries.
KTBS
Suspect wanted for simple robbery of a local business
SHREVEPORT, La. - A theft in progress turned into an attack on a store employee at Walmart on Shreveport-Barksdale Highway. Police say back on July 18, they were dispatched to the store in reference to a reported theft in progress. They found a man who was believed to be trying to leave the store without paying for items. That's when the confrontation occurred.
Shreveport Police Say Victim Knew Suspect Who Slit Throat
The Shreveport community has been struck by a rash of violent carjackings over the last few weeks. At least 9 carjackings had been reported in the city going into last night. But the initial reports from the attack on August 8th, 2022 still sent chills down Shreveport's collective spine. As...
caddoda.com
Shreveporter found guilty of attempted rape
A Caddo Parish jury found a Shreveport man guilty of attempted rape Wednesday, August 10, 2022, after domestic incidents that occurred between April 19, 2010 and April 18, 2011. The seven-woman, five-man jury in District Judge Donald Hathaway Jr.’s court deliberated four hours before returning its finding of attempted aggravated...
