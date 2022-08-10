Read full article on original website
Related
Mayo Clinic, Mercy Sign 10-Year Collaboration to Transform Patient Care
– Mayo Clinic and Mercy announced a 10-year collaboration agreement— a first-of-its-kind alliance between two large healthcare systems that will use the most current data science and years of deidentified patient outcomes to find diseases earlier and start patients on paths to better health more quickly. – With the...
healthcaredive.com
Amazon to offer behavioral health services through Ginger partnership
Amazon is working to add mental healthcare to its slate of primary care services through a partnership with teletherapy startup Ginger. The tech giant’s healthcare program for employers, Amazon Care, plans to include Ginger’s behavioral healthcare services as an optional add-on for clients, according to a live website on the service. Services include on-demand visits with behavioral health coaches, licensed therapists and psychiatrists.
Abridge Secures $12.5M to Power AI-Powered Medical Conversations
– Abridge, the leader in medical conversation artificial intelligence (AI), today announced an oversubscribed $12.5M Series A-1 led by Wittington Ventures. – The round also had participation from all existing investors including Union Square Ventures, Bessemer Venture Partners, Pillar Venture Capital, and UPMC Enterprises, and new investors including Turing Award winner Yoshua Bengio, and Whistler Capital.
FundamentalVR Raises $20M for VR Surgical Simulation Platform
– FundamentalVR has raised an additional $20M to significantly accelerate medical skill-transfer and increase surgical proficiency through its world-leading medical simulation platform, Fundamental Surgery. – The funding was led by EQT Life Sciences investing from the LSP Health Economics Fund 2 and joined by prior investors Downing Ventures. The new...
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Mounting Provider Burden of Patients Disconnected from Their Cardiac Implantable Electronic Devices (CIEDs)
The first implantation of a pacemaker in a human occurred in 1958. Since then, the technology behind permanent cardiac rhythm management has steadily evolved, enabling a variety of implants known collectively as cardiac implantable electronic devices (CIEDs). Today, CIEDs are the standard of care for a range of cardiac arrhythmias, and researchers estimate that 1.2–1.4 million of these devices are implanted annually worldwide. And experts predict that number will continue to increase in years to come.
Horrified woman left ‘looking like a lizard’ after botched procedure
A woman has claimed that her neck was left looking like a ‘lizard’ after a botched cosmetic procedure. Hampshire-based Jayne Bowman, 59, paid £500 to have a fibroblast therapy treatment to tighten the skin on her neck. The procedure sees a device zap a high-frequency electric current...
TidalHealth to Deploy AI Co-Pilot to Combat Clinician Burnout
– TidalHealth, a health system dedicated to community health and patient-centric care, today announced a new partnership with Regard, a company developing an artificial intelligence (AI) co-pilot for physicians to help diagnose medical conditions, and hip. – Through the implementation of Regard’s software, physicians within the TidalHealth network are able...
Only 22% of Health Systems Have A Custom Mobile Engagement Platform
– Nine out of ten healthcare executives believe a well-designed, consumer-facing mobile app would help their organization achieve its digital strategy goals, according to a recent survey commissioned by Gozio Health, a location-aware mobile engagement platform provider. – 82% of health system executives plan to increase investment in patient-facing mobile...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Dear Digital Healthcare: Let’s Do Better
Digital transformation has increased healthcare access, but quality and consistency are lagging behind. A human touch – and some innovative thinking – can get us where we need to be. We weren’t prepared. But can you blame us?. The healthcare industry has gone digital faster than anyone...
Linus Health Launches AI Platform to Detect, Delay Dementia
– Linus Health launches the first iPad-based cognitive screening platform able to detect cognitive decline such as dementia years before the human eye could ever do so. – Linus is now offering a solution to empower PCPs to not only pinpoint cognitive issues in just minutes but also leverage AI to provide patients with evidence-based early interventions.
The Benefits of Supporting Medical Information Teams with AI Agents
Life science organizations field a wide range of requests for medical information from the healthcare providers and patients they serve. Addressing these inquiries is important from numerous perspectives, from customer support and pharmacovigilance to post-market surveillance, medication adherence and patient outcomes. Global organizations face two related challenges in answering requests...
Zelis Acquires Healthcare Cost Control Provider Payer Compass
– Healthcare payments company Zelis today announced an agreement to acquire Payer Compass, a healthcare provider of reimbursement and claims pricing, administration, and processing solutions. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed. – Through the acquisition, Zelis will integrate Payer Compass into its existing solution suite to further help...
Hospital Margins are Still in the Red Halfway Through 2022
– U.S. hospitals, health systems, and physician practices continue to face historically high operating expenses that increased patient volumes and revenues could not counteract, leading to negative margins for the sixth straight month in 2022, according to data from Kaufman Hall’s National Hospital Flash Report and Physician Flash Report.
The Infrastructure Needed to Meet Health Interoperability Needs
For most patients, it has always been extremely difficult to their personal health and medical data electronically. However, with the CMS Interoperability and Patient Access Final Rule, consumers, specifically Medicaid members, there is a greater push to give access to, and ownership of, this data. With this move towards interoperability...
Caption Health Receives CE Mark for AI Ultrasound Tech
– Caption Health, the leader in using artificial intelligence (AI) and services to improve heart ultrasound access, today announced that it has received a CE Mark for its Caption AI™ technology platform. – This certification represents the first step in making Caption Health’s industry-leading technology platform available outside the...
Syapse Raises $35M to Expand Learning Health Network
– Syapse raises $35M led by an affiliate of Innovatus Capital Partners, LLC (Innovatus)to tackle the challenge of understanding, preventing, and treating complex cancers. – The investment will allow Syapse to expand its artificial intelligence and machine learning capabilities, making it more efficient to uncover meaningful insights from real-world oncology data.
Health Note Raises $17M for Pre-Clinical Intake Automation Platform
– Health Note, the pre-clinical intake automation platform that uses digital patient intake to prepare clinical notes for providers ahead of patient visits, announced the close of a $17M Series A financing round led by SignalFire. SignalFire is joined by UnityPoint Health, Northwell Health Holdings, the for-profit arm of Northwell Health focused on investment in early stage/growth opportunities, strategic partnerships and the cultivation of internal innovations that drive improvements in patient care and create diversified revenue streams for the health system, and Cedars Sinai Health Ventures.
A Twilio exec explains what metric should always accompany customer lifetime value
Over the past few weeks, I’ve been speaking with academic experts and CFOs about emerging KPIs (key performance indicators). As I previously wrote, customer lifetime value (CLV) is in; and 30-year-old KPIs are out. I thought it would be particularly interesting to talk to a company expert who is in the business of customer engagement to dig deeper into what measures matter and why.
Samsung EVP Outlines Vision for Digital Health and Wellness
– This week, TaeJong Jay Yang, EVP and Head of Health R&D for Samsung outlined the company’s vision health and wellness. – Samsung’s health and wellness vision is focused on setting new standards for health experiences through our Galaxy Watch series, and across our broader product portfolio. Pillars...
RapidAI Awarded FDA Clearance for AI-Powered CT Scans to Identify Intracerebral Hemorrhage
– RapidAI, the global leader in neurovascular and vascular AI-enhanced clinical decision support and patient workflow, today announced it has received FDA clearance for Rapid Hyperdensity, the newest addition to the RapidAI platform. – The tool empowers physicians to quickly assess the severity of injury in patients with acute neuro...
HIT Consultant
Atlanta, GA
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
141K+
Views
ABOUT
HIT Consultant delivers news, analysis, and commentary surrounding the transformation of healthcare technology. We go inside hospital IT departments, company boards, payer offices, physician practices, investors’ roundtables and political backrooms for a well-rounded view of the healthcare IT landscape. HIT Consultant examines the challenges, innovations, strategies, along with the political and regulatory trends faced by today’s healthcare business leaders. Our authoritative network of contributors helps provide invaluable and firsthand insights from the people and places that matter the most to our readership.https://hitconsultant.net/
Comments / 1