Beyoncé shows she’s a timeless baddie in new art for ‘Renaissance’
New art has just come out for Beyoncé’s upcoming Renaissance album and the musician is looking pensive and powerful in it. New art has just come out for Beyoncé’s upcoming album Renaissance, featuring the musician in various poses. The photoshoot seems to serve as promotion for the album as well as being art in itself.
Beyoncé’s ‘Renaissance’ celebrates the queer artists of color who ‘originate culture’
Club Renaissance finally landed, and Beyoncé demands that we dance. Beyoncé released her long-awaited seventh solo project, Renaissance, last Friday, a booming, energetic album full of bangers we would have danced to in the club before the world was on fire. Unlike her previous albums, Renaissance strays from...
Lamont Dozier: An appreciation of a song craftsman who wrote hits with heart and soul
The composer who helped write numerous classics of the Motown catalog, including 'Where Did Our Love Go?', 'Reflections,' 'Baby Love' and others died on Monday at 81.
Song You Need: Beyoncé brings us to her ballroom on “PURE/HONEY”
The FADER’s “Songs You Need” are the tracks we can’t stop playing. Check back every day for new music and follow along on our Spotify playlist. One of the great joy's of Beyoncé's new album Renaissance is in its salutes to the past. Most referential modern pop is content to make its nods obvious, antiseptic, and mummified in the plastic shrink wrap of too much market testing. Like all the other greats before her, Beyoncé is interested in ownership, not revitalization. The litany of samples and interpolations on Renaissance, and how they work together to form a project that could only have been executed by Beyoncé, confirms her ambitions: she's not bringing herself to dance, ballroom, club, and disco – she's bringing these eras to her.
My Name Is Hell
Before flaming out in early 2020, Kal Marks shook Boston’s foundations from underground. The 2018 album Universal Care defined the noise-rock trio at its prickly peak; singer-guitarist Carl Shane embodied a proletariat everyman on the brink of collapse, his guttural yowl the sound of a man plunging into a visceral, violent panic. Following the dissolution of the longstanding power trio, the band’s tempestuous fifth album, My Name Is Hell, follows Shane with a newly cast quartet unfurling their dense, cantankerous sound with impudent bravado.
Artists Whose First Album Was Released After They Died
The lives of famous music artists tend to all have a similar trajectory: They rise from obscurity to achieve fame and renown, which either diminishes or stays strong throughout their lives. But sadly, some artists never live to see their solo musical efforts released to the world. There’s a cruel twist of fate at play […]
Motown Legend Lamont Dozier Dies at 81
Lamont Dozier, an all-time great pop hitmaker who supplied endless classics to Motown in the 1960s with the production team Holland-Dozier-Holland, has died, his son Lamont Dozier, Jr., said on social media. No cause of death was given. Dozier was 81. Born in Detroit in 1941, Dozier was raised by...
7 of the Best Disco Songs of the ’70s
The Father of Disco, composer/producer Giorgio Moroder, once said, “Disco is music for dancing, and people will always want to dance.” We’ve been dancing to disco music ever since. To properly capture the spirit of disco, we’ve found seven of the best disco tracks from the decade where it first peaked—the 1970s.
Watch the video for U.S. Girls’ “So Typically Now”
Until today, it had been almost 20 months since Toronto-based singer-songwriter-producer Meg Remy released her most recent single as U.S. Girls — a Santa Clause diss track featuring Rich Morel — and nearly two-and-a-half years since the arrival of Heavy Light, her seventh studio album under the misleading moniker. The wait ended this afternoon, when Remy dropped a new track titled “So Typically Now” alongside a sleek, self-directed music video.
Megan Thee Stallion Guest Stars in P-Valley: Watch
Megan Thee Stallion made a guest appearance on tonight’s episode of the Starz show P-Valley, starring in the role of Tina Snow. The TV show, about a strip club in the Mississippi Delta, wraps its second season next week. Below, watch clips from Megan’s performance with Lil Murda at the Pynk strip club.
The Chambers Brothers and the acid classic that psychedelicised black American folk music
The Chambers Brothers' 11-minute classic Time Has Come Today was written after a Timothy Leary lecture and was hated by the record company... until it became a smash hit
Watch Steve Vai hand his guitar to a teenage fan mid-show, who then brings the house down with his insane playing
The cabbie who took Vai to the venue in Barcelona showed him a video of his son playing guitar. Vai later saw the boy in the audience, and decided to make his entire life. The European leg of Steve Vai’s Inviolate World Tour saw a glorious finale in Barcelona on July 19, when the virtuoso stepped into the crowd and gave his electric guitar to a teenage boy to play the set’s encore track, Fire Garden Suite IV – Taurus Bulba.
Lamont Dozier, prolific Motown songwriter and producer, dies at 81
In four years, Dozier and brothers Brian and Eddie Holland crafted dozens of top 10 songs and mastered the blend of pop and rhythm and blues.
First Listen: Lalah Hathaway is "Coastin" with Boney James
(August 9, 2022) Ever since Boney James began etching his talent into the contemporary jazz market, his connection as a soloist and in collaborations including Rick Braun, Stokely and Eric Roberson have resonated on the highest level. Throughout his body of work for almost three decades, James’ tasty saxophone firmly settled in his artistic wheelhouse by stretching the expected smooth jazz nuances with a remarkable balancing act of soul, R&B - even pop and electronica. For a musician who once played keyboards behind Morris Day way back when, there are no limits for this multi-Grammy and Soul Train nominated musician extraordinaire.
Fairy Rust
To create Fairy Rust, Wombo transported themselves into the haze of a mystical forest. Inspired by the works of Washington Irving, the Brothers Grimm, and Hans Christian Anderson, the Louisville indie rock trio dug through old morality tales for their folkloric wisdom. While their previous record, Blossomlooksdownuponus, had a happy-but-possessed childlike energy, this one searches for darker, more tormented subject matter, complemented by hypnotic music that seems suited for live performance in a cave.
Reset
We tend to think of creative influence as a one-way exchange from an older generation to a younger one. But that formulation is not only simplistic; it’s often flat-out wrong. Occasionally, a veteran musician vibes so hard with a younger peer that they seem to merge aesthetically, philosophically, even molecularly, sharing an artistic evolution over many years. In the remarkable case of Noah Lennox, aka Panda Bear, and Peter Kember, aka Sonic Boom, the two have melded so completely that they sometimes seem like a single musical mind.
Lori Harvey Shared Her Dating Green Flags And Red Flags After Michael B. Jordan Split
"If it's no longer serving me, I'm going to move on."
Metallica’s ‘Master Of Puppets’ in the Style of Rammstein Even Has German Lyrics
Musician Denis Pauna is a master of metal and hard rock "what-ifs." Like, what if Song X by Band Y was played in the style of Band Z? They aren't mash-ups, but rather, in-the-style-ofs. Pauna has many Metallica "what-ifs" on his YouTube page. What if Type O Negative Wrote "The...
My Diary EP
Although Jackline Acheampong only recently started making music, she has long been a student of the craft. The 22-year-old Ghanain Afro-fusion artist, who records under the name Gyakie, was 8 when she began accompanying her father, the legendary highlife singer Nana Acheampong, to his studio. In August 2020, during her second year of college, she released her debut EP, Seed, a freewheeling project she wrote and recorded during lockdown. While its wide-ranging genre experimentation didn’t always coalesce, her talents alchemized on “Forever,” a sticky-sweet single whose simple yet vulnerable lyrics announced Gyakie as one of Ghana’s fast-rising Afrobeats talents.
“Edge of the Edge”
Like many pandemic-borne projects, Panda Bear and Sonic Boom’s upcoming album Reset mined the past in the face of a seemingly interminable present. While some sought childhood comforts in banana bread recipes, these longtime collaborators—real names Noah Lennox and Pete Kember, respectively—found theirs in the joyful familiarity of favorite records from the 1950s and ’60s. Their sunny new single, “Edge of the Edge,” opens with a looped harmony from Randy & the Rainbows’ 1963 doo-wop hit “Denise.” But its buoyant spirit starts to feel uncanny when the sentimentalism of Lennox’s vocals is disrupted by the jarring buzz of a dial-up internet modem. Its obsolete trill mixes with glittering synths and doo-wop harmonies until this Beach Boys–inspired reverie feels less like a Pacific coast cruise than a bad trip inside a SoCal Radio Shack. As the final chorus concludes in echolalia (“to the edge/of the edge/of the edge”), the cacophony of consumer tech crescendos, buzzing and beeping into silence.
