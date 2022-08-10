ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riverview, FL

Bay News 9

Howard Frankland Bridge lanes to close overnight next week for construction

TAMPA, Fla. — The Florida Department of Transportation is alerting Howard Frankland Bridge drivers about a closure next week. All southbound I-275 travel lanes on the bridge from Tampa to St. Petersburg will close from 11 p.m. Monday, August 15 to 5 a.m. on Tuesday, August 16, weather permitting.
TAMPA, FL
ospreyobserver.com

Apollo Beach Flyover Connecting U.S. Hwy. 301 And U.S. Hwy. 41 Now Open

Drivers in southern Hillsborough County have an easier commute now that the new Apollo Beach Flyover overpass, connecting U.S. Highway 41 in Apollo Beach to U.S. Highway 301 in Riverview is open. County leaders, including County Administrator Bonnie Wise and Hillsborough County Commissioner Mariela Smith (District 5 – countywide) gathered recently for a ribbon-cutting celebration.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
10 Tampa Bay

PSTA awarded $20M to build new Clearwater transit center

CLEARWATER, Fla. — A new transit center in Clearwater just took another step towards being constructed. The Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority was awarded $20 million in federal grants on Wednesday to build the new Clearwater transit center. As part of the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity grant...
CLEARWATER, FL
10 Tampa Bay

SUV lands in pool at country club in Lakeland

LAKELAND, Fla. — A Wednesday morning crash ended with a car in a swimming pool at a Lakeland country club. Police were called around 7:43 a.m. to the pool on Grouse Drive, where Sandpipers Golf & Country Club is located. Crews are now working to remove the submerged white...
LAKELAND, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Three-vehicle crash in Sarasota County kills one

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - One person has died following a three vehicle crash in South Sarasota County. The crash occurred Monday night on US 41 at Inlet Blvd outside of Venice. A Lincoln Town Car, driven by a 47-year-old man, was coming up quickly behind a Honda SUV. To avoid a rear-end collision, the driver or the Lincoln swerved into the inside travel lane, but he lost control, side swiping the Honda.
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Fatal traffic crash on U.S. 41 in Nokomis

NOKOMIS, Fla. (WWSB) - The southbound lanes of South Tamiami Trail and Hanchey Drive in Nokomis were shut down for several hours after a traffic crash that left at least one person dead Monday evening, the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office said. The sheriff’s office and Florida Highway Patrol are...
NOKOMIS, FL
stpeterising.com

Topgolf begins construction in St. Petersburg

The Topgolf complex in St. Petersburg is expected to be 67,000 square feet with three floors, a restaurant and bar, along with a rooftop terrace and a fire pit. The facility will also have over 100+ all-weather bays, over 200 high-definition TVs, and 450 parking spaces according to the company’s website.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
10 Tampa Bay

1 person dead in Laurel crash involving 3 cars, troopers say

LAUREL, Fla. — A 47-year-old man died in a crash involving three cars in Laurel on Monday, Florida Highway Patrol said in a news release. The 47-year-old and another person driving an SUV were heading northbound in the middle lane of U.S. 41 as they approached Inlets Boulevard, troopers say.
10 Tampa Bay

'No swim' advisories lifted for Pasco County coastal beaches

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — Pasco County residents can return to the beaches now that "no swim" advisories have been lifted. The Florida Department of Health in Pasco County issued the advisories on July 26 for Robert J. Strickland Beach, Brasher Park Beach, Robert K. Rees Park Beach, Gulf Harbors Beach and Anclote River Park Beach.
PASCO COUNTY, FL
Bay News 9

Polk County mom fueled by son's death, sparks change

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — A Polk County community is celebrating a big win after county commissioners put the stamp of approval on building sidewalks in their neighborhood. The Sidewalk Advisory Committee in Lakeland agreed that NW 1st street needs sidewalks. The Sidewalk Advisory Committee has a $2 million budget...
POLK COUNTY, FL
