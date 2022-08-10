Read full article on original website
Bay News 9
Howard Frankland Bridge lanes to close overnight next week for construction
TAMPA, Fla. — The Florida Department of Transportation is alerting Howard Frankland Bridge drivers about a closure next week. All southbound I-275 travel lanes on the bridge from Tampa to St. Petersburg will close from 11 p.m. Monday, August 15 to 5 a.m. on Tuesday, August 16, weather permitting.
ospreyobserver.com
Apollo Beach Flyover Connecting U.S. Hwy. 301 And U.S. Hwy. 41 Now Open
Drivers in southern Hillsborough County have an easier commute now that the new Apollo Beach Flyover overpass, connecting U.S. Highway 41 in Apollo Beach to U.S. Highway 301 in Riverview is open. County leaders, including County Administrator Bonnie Wise and Hillsborough County Commissioner Mariela Smith (District 5 – countywide) gathered recently for a ribbon-cutting celebration.
Driver hits St. Pete restaurant sign after crash
A crash caused a driver to hit a St. Petersburg restaurant sign, police said.
PSTA awarded $20M to build new Clearwater transit center
CLEARWATER, Fla. — A new transit center in Clearwater just took another step towards being constructed. The Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority was awarded $20 million in federal grants on Wednesday to build the new Clearwater transit center. As part of the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity grant...
Sarasota Memorial moves forward with plans to build North Port hospital location
NORTH PORT, Fla. — Less than a year after opening a new hospital in Venice, Sarasota Memorial Health Care System has started laying the ground works on a new medical campus and hospital in North Port. The new hospital will be built on a 32-acre undeveloped site off of...
SUV lands in pool at country club in Lakeland
LAKELAND, Fla. — A Wednesday morning crash ended with a car in a swimming pool at a Lakeland country club. Police were called around 7:43 a.m. to the pool on Grouse Drive, where Sandpipers Golf & Country Club is located. Crews are now working to remove the submerged white...
1 dead, 2 hurt in 6-vehicle crash in Pinellas County
A man died and two others were injured in a six-vehicle crash in Pinellas County On Tuesday afternoon, the Florida Highway Patrol said.
Pedestrian fatally struck by motorist on Hillsborough Avenue in Tampa
A pedestrian was fatally struck by a vehicle on Hillsborough Avenue in Tampa Tuesday morning.
Mysuncoast.com
Three-vehicle crash in Sarasota County kills one
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - One person has died following a three vehicle crash in South Sarasota County. The crash occurred Monday night on US 41 at Inlet Blvd outside of Venice. A Lincoln Town Car, driven by a 47-year-old man, was coming up quickly behind a Honda SUV. To avoid a rear-end collision, the driver or the Lincoln swerved into the inside travel lane, but he lost control, side swiping the Honda.
Mysuncoast.com
Fatal traffic crash on U.S. 41 in Nokomis
NOKOMIS, Fla. (WWSB) - The southbound lanes of South Tamiami Trail and Hanchey Drive in Nokomis were shut down for several hours after a traffic crash that left at least one person dead Monday evening, the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office said. The sheriff’s office and Florida Highway Patrol are...
Man killed in chain-reaction crash on 102nd Avenue in Seminole
SEMINOLE, Fla. — A man was killed in a chain-reaction crash involving six vehicles Tuesday afternoon in western Pinellas County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers responded around 2:25 p.m. to the area of 102nd Avenue and 97th Street in Seminole on a report of the crash. They...
stpeterising.com
Topgolf begins construction in St. Petersburg
The Topgolf complex in St. Petersburg is expected to be 67,000 square feet with three floors, a restaurant and bar, along with a rooftop terrace and a fire pit. The facility will also have over 100+ all-weather bays, over 200 high-definition TVs, and 450 parking spaces according to the company’s website.
Box truck collides with tanker truck on SB SR-589, delays expected
A single-unit box truck collided with a disabled tanker truck on southbound SR-589 on Monday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
1 person dead in Laurel crash involving 3 cars, troopers say
LAUREL, Fla. — A 47-year-old man died in a crash involving three cars in Laurel on Monday, Florida Highway Patrol said in a news release. The 47-year-old and another person driving an SUV were heading northbound in the middle lane of U.S. 41 as they approached Inlets Boulevard, troopers say.
'No swim' advisories lifted for Pasco County coastal beaches
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — Pasco County residents can return to the beaches now that "no swim" advisories have been lifted. The Florida Department of Health in Pasco County issued the advisories on July 26 for Robert J. Strickland Beach, Brasher Park Beach, Robert K. Rees Park Beach, Gulf Harbors Beach and Anclote River Park Beach.
LIVE: Rushe Middle School evacuated on first day of class due to possible threat
Charles S. Rushe Middle School in Land O' Lakes is being evacuated this morning "out of an abundance of caution" as authorities investigate a possible threat, the Pasco County Sheriff's Office said.
Pickup truck slams into FDOT Road Ranger vehicle on I-75 in Tampa
A pickup truck collided with a Florida Department of Transportation Road Ranger vehicle on I-75 in Tampa on Saturday.
Bay News 9
Polk County mom fueled by son's death, sparks change
POLK COUNTY, Fla. — A Polk County community is celebrating a big win after county commissioners put the stamp of approval on building sidewalks in their neighborhood. The Sidewalk Advisory Committee in Lakeland agreed that NW 1st street needs sidewalks. The Sidewalk Advisory Committee has a $2 million budget...
Pasco County: Rushe Middle School In Land O’ Lakes Evacuated From “Resurfaced” Bomb Threat
LAND O’ LAKES, Fla. -Pasco Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported threat at Rushe Middle School on Wednesday morning. The threat, which came through social media, was determined to be a hoax bomb threat that was posted over the weekend in a social media
10NEWS
Incredible lightning strike captured outside Clearwater communication center
Remember: Don’t be caught outside in one of these storms. When thunder roars, head indoors.
