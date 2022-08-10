ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Yardbarker

Daniel Vogelbach drives in three as Mets pummel Reds, sweep series

Daniel Vogelbach drove in three runs and Francisco Lindor had two hits, three runs and two RBIs as the host New York Mets crushed the Cincinnati Reds 10-2 on Wednesday to sweep their three-game series. Tyler Naquin homered for the Mets, Pete Alonso had three hits and an RBI, and...
CINCINNATI, OH
Yardbarker

Phillies beat Marlins for sixth straight win

J.T. Realmuto hit a home run, double and drove in two runs, Jean Segura added a homer and single and the host Philadelphia Phillies defeated the Miami Marlins 4-1 on Tuesday. The game featured two rain delays, one for 35 minutes before it started and another 28-minute delay in the bottom of the seventh inning.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FOX Sports

Hoerner, Cubs top power-hitting rookie Meneses, Nationals

CHICAGO (AP) — Nico Hoerner homered to ignite a four-run rally in the seventh inning that sent the Chicago Cubs over power-hitting rookie Joey Meneses and the Washington Nationals 4-2 Wednesday. Hoerner’s seventh home run ended a shutout bid by Nationals starter Josiah Gray and enabled the Cubs to...
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Ben Gamel's 3 RBIs help Pirates get past D-backs

Ben Gamel drove in three runs and Kevin Newman had three hits as the Pittsburgh Pirates notched a 6-4 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Wednesday night in Phoenix. Rodolfo Castro added two hits and Tucupita Marcano and Greg Allen each drove in a run as the Pirates defeated Arizona after losing the first two contests of the four-game set.
PHOENIX, AZ
Syracuse.com

Here’s who made Syracuse.com’s Mount Rushmore of Nottingham girls athletes

Syracuse, N.Y. — The Mount Rushmore of Nottingham female sports has been selected. Syracuse.com’s Mount Rushmore Project is an endeavor that identifies the four best male and female athletes in the history of selected Section III schools. Nottingham is one of the programs we started with this summer, along with Skaneateles, Cicero-North Syracuse and Fayetteville-Manlius.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse.com

Syracuse, NY
Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York.

 https://www.syracuse.com

