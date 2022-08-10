Read full article on original website
Related
My Name Is Hell
Before flaming out in early 2020, Kal Marks shook Boston’s foundations from underground. The 2018 album Universal Care defined the noise-rock trio at its prickly peak; singer-guitarist Carl Shane embodied a proletariat everyman on the brink of collapse, his guttural yowl the sound of a man plunging into a visceral, violent panic. Following the dissolution of the longstanding power trio, the band’s tempestuous fifth album, My Name Is Hell, follows Shane with a newly cast quartet unfurling their dense, cantankerous sound with impudent bravado.
My Diary EP
Although Jackline Acheampong only recently started making music, she has long been a student of the craft. The 22-year-old Ghanain Afro-fusion artist, who records under the name Gyakie, was 8 when she began accompanying her father, the legendary highlife singer Nana Acheampong, to his studio. In August 2020, during her second year of college, she released her debut EP, Seed, a freewheeling project she wrote and recorded during lockdown. While its wide-ranging genre experimentation didn’t always coalesce, her talents alchemized on “Forever,” a sticky-sweet single whose simple yet vulnerable lyrics announced Gyakie as one of Ghana’s fast-rising Afrobeats talents.
Listen to BIGMUTHA’s “The Hell Tree”: The Ones
Content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. Before Lil Nas X slid down a stripper pole to give Satan a lap dance in “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” and Rina Sawayama danced in the flames of eternal damnation in “This Hell,” BIGMUTHA, also known as bbymutha, proclaimed herself the “devil’s daughter.” The association was her way of reclaiming degrading labels placed upon her in her Christian household. On “The Hell Tree,” a track from her recent MUTHALEFIC3NT EP, the Chattanooga rapper reaffirms her ties to the underworld: “Now I gotta give these bitches hell, yuh, the demon way,” she raps over church organs, venting about women she wanted to wife who ended up being haters. Breakbeats like racing footsteps heighten the intensity of her words. And then, as if she received an evil omen in the studio, the 32-year-old rapper begs God for protection: “Father God in Heaven please come and guide me through the garden/Keep these snakes away from me.” It feels like when you get a little too high and religious trauma makes you paranoid that Judgement Day is creeping up on you.
Art Moore
Taylor Vick makes feeling like shit seem worthwhile. Recording under the name Boy Scouts, the Oakland native paints vivid scenes of annihilating, enlivening pain, her songs dramatizing the belief that big feelings are better than no feelings. On the first album by Art Moore—her new collaborative project with Los Angeles-based musicians Sam Durkes and Trevor Brooks—she sings about sleepless nights, unyielding heartache, and memories so haunting that they infect every moment of her waking life. Like her past work, the record straddles the line between succumbing to present-day suffering and smothering herself in the pleasures of the past, but Durkes and Brooks’ swooning, blissed-out production offers a new landing place: It’s Vick’s dreamiest and most immersive album, an impressive addition to her prolific catalog.
RELATED PEOPLE
Castle in the Sky
As a vocalist for the cult-favorite Brooklyn group Ava Luna, Becca Kauffman always reveled in their kookiness. From their whoops in “Sears Roebuck M&Ms” to the whimsical spoken-word of “Steve Polyester,” Kauffman’s unpredictable personality helped push the group’s wildest songs over the finish line. Kauffman has further explored this potential under the alter ego Jennifer Vanilla, an alias under which they have made tongue-in-cheek electronic music that parodies the campy advertisements and fitness classes that once dominated pop culture.
The Tale Behind the Meaning of “Puff the Magic Dragon” by Peter, Paul and Mary
In 1962, one of the most endearing children’s folk songs was written. Initially penned as a poem, the story of “Puff the Magic Dragon” was of a friendly flying serpent who lived by the sea in a land far away—Honah Lee—and enjoyed frolicking in the autumn mist.
Motown Legend Lamont Dozier Dies at 81
Lamont Dozier, an all-time great pop hitmaker who supplied endless classics to Motown in the 1960s with the production team Holland-Dozier-Holland, has died, his son Lamont Dozier, Jr., said on social media. No cause of death was given. Dozier was 81. Born in Detroit in 1941, Dozier was raised by...
The Last White Man by Mohsin Hamid review – a hypnotic race fable
“One morning Anders, a white man, woke up to find he had turned a deep and undeniable brown.” So begins Mohsin Hamid’s inventive new novel, The Last White Man. Anders, as it turns out, is not an isolated case. More people in an unnamed town begin to change, including Oona, a yoga instructor and a friend of Anders. Violence inevitably erupts around them. White vigilante gangs terrorise the transformed, while some doggedly refuse to accept an end to whiteness.
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Isley Brothers Announce New Song With Beyoncé: Listen to a Teaser
Beyoncé has more new material on the way in the wake of Renaissance, joining Ronald Isley and the Isley Brothers for a re-work of their 1975 song “Make Me Say It Again Girl (Part 1 & 2).” Ronald Isley shared a clip of “Make Me Say It Again, Girl” ahead of the track’s release on Friday, August 12. Check it out on Instagram.
Megan Thee Stallion Guest Stars in P-Valley: Watch
Megan Thee Stallion made a guest appearance on tonight’s episode of the Starz show P-Valley, starring in the role of Tina Snow. The TV show, about a strip club in the Mississippi Delta, wraps its second season next week. Below, watch clips from Megan’s performance with Lil Murda at the Pynk strip club.
she / her / black bitch
Doechii’s independent 2020 single “Yucky Blucky Fruitcake” unfolds like a magical girl transformation. Speaking as a nervous new student introducing herself to a classroom, the Tampa-raised rapper begins with a meekness that sharpens into steely resolve as the track builds, girlhood crises of confidence giving way to adult conviction. “I am a black girl who beat the statistics,” she raps with a mix of relief, pride, and vexation. Doechii’s cadences and vocal tics on the song suggest Nicki Minaj, but the origin story at its center is wholly hers. When “Yucky Blucky Fruitcake” went viral the next year on TikTok, soundtracking then-versus-now reveals including gender transitions, weight loss stories, and makeovers, the song’s themes of self-discovery and overcoming adolescent angst drove the trend.
“Edge of the Edge”
Like many pandemic-borne projects, Panda Bear and Sonic Boom’s upcoming album Reset mined the past in the face of a seemingly interminable present. While some sought childhood comforts in banana bread recipes, these longtime collaborators—real names Noah Lennox and Pete Kember, respectively—found theirs in the joyful familiarity of favorite records from the 1950s and ’60s. Their sunny new single, “Edge of the Edge,” opens with a looped harmony from Randy & the Rainbows’ 1963 doo-wop hit “Denise.” But its buoyant spirit starts to feel uncanny when the sentimentalism of Lennox’s vocals is disrupted by the jarring buzz of a dial-up internet modem. Its obsolete trill mixes with glittering synths and doo-wop harmonies until this Beach Boys–inspired reverie feels less like a Pacific coast cruise than a bad trip inside a SoCal Radio Shack. As the final chorus concludes in echolalia (“to the edge/of the edge/of the edge”), the cacophony of consumer tech crescendos, buzzing and beeping into silence.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Beyoncé Earns Seventh No. 1 Album With Renaissance
Beyoncé’s new album Renaissance has landed at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart, Billboard reports. In its first week, the album earned 332,000 equivalent album units and sold 190,000 physical copies. Renaissance is Beyoncé’s seventh solo album to reach No. 1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart (of seven solo albums total), most recently following Lemonade, Beyoncé, and 4. She’s the first female artist to have her first seven solo albums debut at No. 1 on the Billboard 200.
Cheat Codes
Producer Danger Mouse and rapper Black Thought have both made careers out of bridging cultural gaps. Danger Mouse first broke big as a producer with 2004’s The Grey Album, his mashup of vocals from JAY-Z’s then-swan song The Black Album with the instrumentals from the Beatles’ self-titled ninth full-length—colloquially known as The White Album. The Grey Album’s success led to production work with rappers like CeeLo Green—with whom he released two albums as the soul group Gnarls Barkley—and the late MF DOOM, as well as indie-rock polymaths like Damon Albarn and Beck. Black Thought, meanwhile, is a 30-year rap veteran and lead MC of the Roots who draws connections between capos, politicians, and pop culture in ruthless freestyles as often as he soothes and tickles audiences on The Tonight Show and Sesame Street. They each use music to bend time and history to their respective wills, finding the playful and the profane in every space they occupy.
Prom 33: BBCSO/Wigglesworth review – an evening of fizzing and sparkling mysticism
Matthew Kaner is by no means the first composer to wrestle with representing the mystical in music. In his new work for baritone, chorus and orchestra he captures it uncommonly effectively. Pearl is a half-hour journey through grief, setting words by the poet laureate Simon Armitage, who worked with Kaner on a 2018 retelling of Hansel & Gretel. This time the words are from Armitage’s 2016 translation of a 14th-century work thought to be by the writer who brought us Gawain. A Jeweller mourning his “Pearl”, presumably his daughter, dreams that he sees her in paradise. He can’t reach her, but what she says to him is enough that when he wakes his anguish has turned into acceptance.
Fleeting Adventure
Andrew Tuttle might be Australian, but there’s a sun-drenched tint to his work that calls to mind the American West. Over the course of five studio albums, the banjo player and electronic producer has mastered a sound that melds gossamermeldsmerges gossamer synthesis with dusty organic tones. He has released projects released music on cult electronic labels like Room40, OUT.LI.ER Records, and Bedroom Suck, and collaborated with prolific experimental musicians like Matmos and Charlie Parr. While his first few releases were pleasantly familiar, 2020’s Alexandra Variations and 2021’s A Cassowary Apart found Tuttle’s output becoming a beast of its own: —iImagine grubby old outlaw country instrumentals, injected with an ample dose of new-age zen. Yet Tuttle has managed to keep a relatively low profile compared to many of his peers in the cosmic Americana scene. His latest album, Fleeting Adventure, conjures a subtropical realm, showcasing a newfound knack for summoning hallucinogenicsummoningconstructing hallucinogenic aural universes. It’s one of his most ambitious projects to date, pushing a well-honed formula into rugged, yet fresh emotive fresh terrain.
Yeah Yeah Yeahs Share New Song “Burning”: Listen
Yeah Yeah Yeahs have returned with another single from Cool It Down, their first album in nine years. “Burning,” which follows their earlier song “Spitting Off the Edge of the World,” was produced by Andrew Wyatt. Listen below. According to a press release, “Burning” was somewhat...
Listen to Brainorchestra’s “Tokens”: The Ones
Content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. New Jersey rapper-producer Brainorchestra pulls from all different kinds of media to create his own worlds. An avid fan of video games, his latest project Fallout: Vault 908 draws from the atmosphere of the titular post-apocalyptic game series to create colorful, hard-hitting beats. The second track “Tokens” is particularly striking, using an array of bleeping synths and gutter-deep drums to create a vibe as vibrant as the Pip-Boy watch’s green interface. It’s a brief blast of energy that will leave you feeling ready to take on a field of deathclaws.
Playboy
As a young college student exploring his sound, Fireboy DML wasn’t sure how to stand out in the vibes-saturated Afrobeats scene, but he knew one thing: “I want to be a fucking superstar.” Once a nerdy kid who rarely ventured beyond school, church, and home, the Nigerian pop singer now finds himself at the forefront of the globalization of Afrobeats. The first Afrobeats artist to perform on the BET Awards mainstage, he’s made a name for himself as an Afropop ambassador in the age of virality and snippets. On his latest album, Playboy, the 26-year-old grapples with newfound fame and attempts to shed his characteristic loverboy reputation as he leans into a Starboy-esque cool-guy persona. The formerly earnest Fireboy sporadically peeks through while the newborn star parties, seduces, and manifests success, not just for himself but for his entire continent.
Alvvays Share New Song “Easy on Your Own?”: Listen
Alvvays have released another new single from their upcoming album Blue Rev. “Easy on Your Own?” follows the album’s first single, “Pharmacist.” Take a listen below. Blue Rev is out October 7. The band’s third studio album comes five years after 2017’s Antisocialites and eight years after a self-titled debut. Alvvays recorded Blue Rev with Shawn Everett, and the record includes new members, drummer Sheridan Riley and bassist Abbey Blackwell. In October, the group will head out on tour.
Pitchfork
11K+
Followers
11K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
The most trusted voice in musichttps://pitchfork.com/
Comments / 0