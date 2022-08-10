Read full article on original website
Metro Nashville Back-to-School, Monday, August 8thHeidi SuydamNashville, TN
Tennessee Nurses Call for a New Law to Protect them from Registered OffendersJax HudurNashville, TN
Free Things to Do in Nashville on August 5th, 6th, and 7th!Heidi SuydamNashville, TN
Faith Group Calls on Senators Blackburn, Hagerty to Support Inflation Reduction ActAdvocate AndyTennessee State
Group of Tennessee Doctors Applauds House Passage of Assault Weapons BanAdvocate AndyTennessee State
Tennessee Tribune
Ludwald O.P. Perry, MD and Rosetta Miller-Perry Scholarship
NASHVILLE, TN — The Ludwald Orren Pettipher Perry, M.D. and Rosetta Miller-Perry Endowed Scholarship at Meharry Medical College was established in 2022. Mrs. Miller-Perry, a publisher, Civil Rights Activist and owner of 2 Tennessee Tribune News Stores which includes 40 African American businesses at Nashville’s International Airport. Miller-Perry...
Tennessee Tribune
Lehman to Retire from CFMT at Year-End
NASHVILLE, TN — Ellen Eskind Lehman, who more than 30 years ago founded, established and has grown The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee (CFMT) as a philanthropic force that has contributed more than $1.1 billion to nonprofit organizations across the nation, has announced she will retire as the nonprofit organization’s president at the end of 2022.
Tennessee Tribune
YWCA Names New Members to Board of Directors
NASHVILLE, TN — YWCA Nashville & Middle Tennessee has elected 12 new members to its Board of Directors for the 2022-2023 term. New members represent leaders in the legal, finance, healthcare, education, sports, and business sectors. The 124-year-old Nashville nonprofit also promoted three senior leaders. New YWCA board members...
Tennessee Tribune
Photo Gallery: American Baptist College Begins Welcome Week
Nashville, TN–American Baptist College kicked off the first day of its Welcome Week August 8. Students toured the campus, had lunch with Dr. Forrest E. Harris Sr., President of American Baptist College, and Senior Leadership, and learned about our campus. View photos below.
Tennessee Tribune
National Health Week August 7-13
National Health Center Week runs from August 7-13 and serves as a time for federally qualified health centers or community health centers to take a bow. It’s a time to “toot” our horns and say thank you to our staff and community for their hard work and support. Matthew Walker Comprehensive Health Center, Inc. was founded in 1968 by Dr. Matthew Walker, Sr., physician, surgeon, civil rights leader, husband, father, grandfather, friend. At the time of his death in 1972, Dr. Walker was credited with having trained over fifty percent of the practicing African-American physicians. Today, our health center continues to live out Dr. Walker’s vision by providing quality health care, health education and promoting wellness in Nashville, Smyrna and Clarksville, Tennessee.
Tennessee Tribune
B Natural: A Family Business and Novel Nashville Startup
NASHVILLE, TN — B Natural is a local, family-owned and -operated health and beauty startup company created by Ralinda Brooks. Brooks, along with her children Aaron, Ashley, and Ariana and husband, Anthony, are the faces behind B Natural, working together in every capacity of the operation. Brooks, a chemist...
Tennessee Tribune
Phaedra Creed Crowned New Ms. Wheelchair International
SPRINGFIELD, TN — Phaedra Creed, a Springfield, TN resident, was crowned the new Ms. Wheelchair International on Fri., July 15 in front of a live theatre and tv audience in Cuyahoga Falls, OH. Creed, the 2010-2011 Ms. Wheelchair USA, gracefully floated on stage in a gown reminiscent of Glenda, with all the class and grace expected of an international titleholder. “I’m so honored and have been committed to the Ms. Wheelchair USA franchise and The Dane Foundation for many years. I look forward to wearing this crown to expand the organizations’ missions and serve the disability community on a global level,” Creed said.
Tennessee Tribune
MTSU Student Leaders Get Tips, Updates From Murfreesboro’s Mayor at Retreat
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — MTSU students and administrators received lessons in leadership Wednesday (Aug. 3) from a person of experience at both the collegiate and municipal level. Murfreesboro Mayor Shane McFarland addressed the annual Center for Student Involvement and Leadership summer retreat at Murfreesboro Police Headquarters on Day One of...
Tennessee Tribune
Women’s Day Celebration Set for August 21
NASHVILLE, TN — Lee Chapel African Methodist Episcopal Church will celebrate Women’s Day during Sunday worship service, August 21, 2022, at 10 a.m. The celebration’s theme is “Entering a Season of Renewal” based on Psalm 51:10-12. The worship service will be in person as well as broadcast on Facebook Live: Lee Chapel A.M.E.
Tennessee Tribune
District One Voters Initiate Recall Process, Call Meeting for Signatures August 11th & August 12th
The citizens of District One desire adequate and responsive. representation from our councilman. They have initiated the recall. process. If you agree and would like to help, they need signatures of voters. that were registered voters in the old District One. You can make your voice heard by showing up...
Tennessee Tribune
thumbnail_McFarland 1
Participants in the Center for Student Involvement and Leadership retreat listen Wednesday, Aug. 3, to a question being posed to Murfreesboro Mayor Shane McFarland, MTSU alumnus and former Student Government Association president. The Aug. 3-4 retreat began in the Community Room of the Murfreesboro Police Department. (MTSU photo by J. Intintoli)
Tennessee Tribune
From Dreams to Reality: AOB, Producers Detail Historic Gospel Album “Urban Hymnal”
NASHVILLLE, TN (TSU News Service) — From Black spiritual to contemporary, musical experts say Tennessee State University’s Aristocrat of Bands anticipated gospel album is a conceptual journey of faith that embodies the evolution of gospel music told through the lenses of an HBCU band. Titled ‘The Urban Hymnal,’...
