Read full article on original website
Related
Not Good – 10 Of The Worst Small Towns In Michigan
This is a list no small town in Michigan wants to make - a list of the 10 worst small towns in Michigan. Are you familiar with these small towns or even live in one of them?. You may be familiar with all of these small towns or even live in one of them.
‘Open the windows’ temperatures coming to Michigan; See when
We have a new kind of air heading into Michigan. It’s cooler and less humid air. It won’t take long to get here. Winds are turning to blow out of the north across northern Lower Michigan as of now, 6 p.m. Monday. The north winds are down as far south as Big Rapids and Saginaw right now, and will continue to push south into far southern Lower overnight.
Two Hunters Murdered Near Mio, Michigan Chopped Up and Fed to Pigs
Two hunters who were heading to White Cloud, Michigan never made it. Why? Because they were murdered and fed to pigs in Mio. Two men from St. Clare Shores were on their way to their family's hunting cabin in White Cloud, Michigan. Brian Ognjan and David Tyll, both 27 years...
Police seize guns from teens who attended massive rural Michigan party promoted on TikTok
WELLS TWP, MI — A party advertised on TikTok that drew as many as 1,000 people to rural Tuscola County has resulted in police seizing three handguns from three teen attendees. The party, dubbed “Project X 2.0,” took place Friday, Aug. 5, on property in the 200 block of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Drunken crash in Birch Run Township leaves two hospitalized, one jailed
BIRCH RUN TWP, MI — A Flint woman is in jail after allegedly causing a drunken crash in Saginaw County that seriously injured two people. About 9:15 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 6, the 55-year-old woman was driving on Birch Run Road/M-83 near Dixie Highway in Birch Run Township when she rear-ended a vehicle in front of her, Michigan State Police Lt. Kimberly Vetter said.
WNEM
Police: 1 seriously injured in crash that closed US-10
MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) - The Midland Police Department is investigating a crash that seriously injured a woman and closed US-10 for about two hours. On Wednesday night at about 6:06, officers responded to a crash involving two vehicles on Westbound US-10 near Sturgeon Avenue. Police found a woman pinned in...
Comments / 0