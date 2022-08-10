SENIOR SPOTLIGHT: Rodemaelle Cineus, Key West

Q: How long have you been playing your sports?

A: Weightlifting, my senior year will be my first, and track and field I have done since my freshman year.

Q: Did you ever play any other sports growing up?

A: I played flag football in middle school and youth cheerleading.

Q: Why switch from those sports and focus on track and field in high school?

A: They did have flag football in high school and cheerleading, I just didn’t like it.

Q: Did you know the FHSAA now has flag football as a sport?

A: I did not.

Q: Why don’t you try to start a team here in Key West?

A: I’m not sure now, it has to go well now in my schedule.

Q: How much training do you do per day or week on a yearly basis?

A: About three hours a day.

Q: Do you have downtime away from sports?

A: Yeah, when I’m home I’m relaxed, also I have to have time to work so I can make some money.

Q: Rating the sports you play versus academics, which is more important in your life?

A: Academics.

Q: Are sports and academics close in ranking in life importance?

A: No, sports are just for fun.

Q: What skills do sports teach you that you apply to life?

A: Don’t ever give up, even if it’s hard, continue to strive and get through it.

Q: What goals do you have for your senior year, academically and/or athletically?

A: Get better and learn the techniques of weightlifting, because it will be my first year, and also try to get through to get enough credits for my AA and go to college.

Q: What are your personal dreams?

A: To become a doctor.

Q: What has been your best high school sports moment?

A: Pep rallies.

Q: Any coaches, teachers or family members who have helped you get to this point?

A: My dog, (coach David) Perkins and Mrs. Lynn Casamayor.

Q: What advice would you give to the next generation of Conchs?

A: Even if it gets hard through life, continue to strive because it’s important to have your education because later in life you’ll need it to get a job. So don’t give up.

Q: Anywhere in the world you want to visit?

A: Bora Bora and Fiji because they are beautiful places.

Q: Do you have any hobbies outside of sports?

A: Binge-watching shows.

Q: What are some challenges you’ve faced as a student-athlete?

A: Getting done with school and practice, picking up my little siblings and getting back home to do homework.

Q: If you could add one hour to your day, what would you do with it?

A: Sleep, sleep.

Q: What are your plans for after high school?

A: I’m still not sure yet, but I’m hoping to have most of my AA done this summer, so I’m hoping to go to college.

Q: If you have an opportunity to play a sport in college, no matter the size or location of the school, will you take it?

A: Yes, if it’s a good scholarship and they are willing to pay for my school, then I would.

Q: What is something you would tell your college roommate about the Keys?

A: It’s a small beautiful place, lots of tourist boats, water, mainly sea-type stuff.

Q: On your first trip back home, what will be the meal you ask for?

A: Diri blanc as legume, which is white rice with vegetables my mom makes.

Q: Do you have any career aspirations?

A: I want to be a travel nurse and then go on to being a doctor.