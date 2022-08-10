School resumes with new features, programs

With public school students returning to the classroom throughout the island chain on Wednesday, Aug. 10, Monroe County Schools Superintendent Theresa Axford previewed some changes that the school district will be undergoing for the 2022-23 academic calendar year.

One feature will be the launch of a new smartphone/computer application for parents to stay informed about district activities.

“We want to focus on communication,” Axford said. “Parents will be able to go on the app and find out everything that is going on in the district, and also, it will take them to their school’s website. We want to make sure that parents can get all of the information that they need, as quickly as possible. We think that this new app is going to be really good.”

The superintendent said that the app will be available for download in either August or September and will simply be named “The Monroe County School District App.” The new program should provide a more streamlined chain of communication between parents, teachers and all parties involved so that students can be better prepared and informed about classes, events and other happenings in the district.

Another change will be the shift from the Florida Standards Assessment exam to the Florida Assessment of Student Thinking exam, a change made by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on March 15 when he signed SB 1048.

“The FSA has been discontinued, and we now have a new progress monitoring system being sponsored by the state. So, we are looking forward to dealing with that and learning all about it. We are planning to support the students based on these new progress monitoring tools,” Axford said.

She is looking forward to what she foresees will be a continued return to normalcy after the disruptions caused during the start of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020.

“I think that the whole strong point for this year is that we anticipate that this is going to be a more normal school year. We’re certainly looking forward to that,” she said. “We were still under a 10-day quarantine rule (last year), so there were a lot of attendance issues. Students were staying home to quarantine, and teachers were having to do the same.”

Meanwhile, ongoing worker shortage in the island chain, a microcosm of a larger problem in the United States, is also affecting education, with a limited number of full-time educators available for students.

That won’t slow down the district, though, Axford said.

“We are making sure that every classroom is covered due to the shortages,” she said. “I think there’s a nationwide shortage of teachers, but we’re working to make sure that every student gets the support that they need. We’re going to support every classroom. Hopefully, we’re going to have a certified teacher in every classroom, but in places where we don’t have a certified teacher, we’re going to have support in place so that students won’t miss a beat.”

The MCSD Strategic Plan, which will be reviewed by the School Advisory Council at each of Monroe County’s schools, is another focus of the new year.

“The School Advisory Council, which is a very important advisory body, is going to take a look at the strategic plan and provide feedback,” she said.

The Monroe County School Board has been working to come up with a new mission statement, which will also be rolled out with a new logo for the MCSD.

“It’s really something that everyone’s going to be able to get behind. And that’s ‘Working together to inspire excellence to every student, every day.’” I think that the mission sends a clear message on what the expectation is here in Monroe County. We’re happy and united behind that mission,” Axford said.

District teachers have been preparing for the launch the new 2022-23 calendar year, and gathered in Marathon Aug. 4 for training. New instructional materials have also been purchased for mathematics and reading.

“They’re very hands-on, student-friendly and parent-friendly,” Axford said of the books. “The Benchmark Excellent Student Thinking Standards have been retooled by the state. Our new materials are aligned with the standards, and we think teachers are really going to like these materials. We’ve piled it in this summer, and we’ve had really positive feedback from teachers about the instructional materials.”

Meanwhile, sports teams throughout the district will be returning to their respective playing fields.

“I think there’s really a lot of exciting things happening in the district, especially in the area of athletics,” Axford said. “All of our sports teams were back at it on Aug. 1, so there’s a lot of excitement there. I know that the athletic directors are working really hard on developing those season schedules, and I’m looking forward to getting back in the swing of things and going to games, as well as working with students and teachers to make this a great school year.”

Local law enforcement agencies will be ramping up their efforts this week to make sure students are safe going to and coming home from school.

The Sheriff’s Office will be out in force this week with safety in mind as children return to school beginning Wednesday morning.

Sheriff’s deputies will be patrolling school zones in marked and unmarked cars to make sure drivers realize school is back in session. They will also be concentrating on areas surrounding schools and school bus stops writing tickets to anyone not obeying the speed limits or to those illegally passing school buses.

“I have a no-tolerance policy for people who choose to speed in school zones, and for those who illegally pass school buses,” Sheriff Rick Ramsay said. “We will be out in force in both marked and unmarked cars watching for violators.”

Florida law states: On a two-way street or highway, all drivers moving in either direction must stop for a stopped school bus that is picking up or dropping off children. Drivers must remain stopped until all children are clear of the roadway and the bus signal has been withdrawn. If the highway is divided by a raised barrier or an unpaved median at least five feet wide, drivers do not have to stop if they are moving in the opposite direction of the bus. Painted lines or pavement markings are not considered to be barriers. If drivers are moving in the same direction as the bus, motorists must always stop — and not go forward until the bus signal has been withdrawn.

Anyone driving should make an extra effort to watch out for students, who may not be paying attention to traffic. Be especially careful in neighborhoods, areas with bus stops, and near schools themselves.

Whether people have kids in school or not, they should be ready to adjust their schedules to accommodate the traffic slowdowns that occur. It is worth allowing a little more time to get around to be sure that all kids are safe on their way to and from school, Ramsay said.

