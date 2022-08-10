ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Clara project continues to progress

By By TIMOTHY O’HARA Keys Citizen
 1 day ago

The owners of the Santa Clara condominiums have continued to move forward on funding and construction projects to bring the 111-unit building into compliance with a city order that could have had the building torn down.

The Santa Clara, which is home to about 200 people, was built in 1980. In August, City of Key West building officials inspected Santa Clara and found major spalling and other problems and determined the building would be condemned if the repairs were not completed in a timely manner.

Construction crews have completed the concrete roof spalling at the Santa Clara condominiums, as well as a new torch down roof being applied, finishing what condo association is calling Phase 1 roof repair. Phase 2 final roof will happen early next year with a new tapered roof system with a 20-year warranty, condo association board president Rich Cogill said.

The project is moving forward on schedule and through special assessment collections of more than $3 million raised by the roughly 111 owners, Cogill said. Santa Clara was able to obtain and close on a construction loan from Popular Bank in the amount of $5 million on July 18.

“This not only helps our residents, but it also ensures our projects completion,” Cogill said. “Spalling repairs are simultaneously happening on the interior of our building and repairs to our east emergency stairwell are under way. This stairwell was of concern to the City of Key West building officials.”

Cogill, a volunteer fire chief from Connecticut, thanked Key West firefighters for their quick responses and the patience, as the dust from the project has caused false alarms.

“Thank you for protecting the residents of Key West,” Cogill said. “It is comforting knowing that there is a fire station right around the corner.”

Santa Clara has a website, http://www.santaclarakeywest.com. This website, created by the homeowners association building manager Dustin Bass, is “quickly becoming the hub of everything Santa Clara, including an owners-only section,” Cogill said.

Santa Clara is one of two residential buildings to have been found with major structural deficiencies and in need of repairs so they can continue to be habitable.

The City of Marathon declared the Mariner Place apartments, located at 20 Coco Plum Drive, uninhabitable several months ago, according to Marathon officials, who called the condition of the building a matter of life safety.

The tenants have been relocated and the electricity to the 16-unit apartment complex has been disconnected.

Built in 1978, the Coco Plum apartment building was the first structure flagged as a result of a 2022 Marathon city ordinance requiring recertification of multistory buildings, 17 years or older. No permits have been pulled to start work on the apartment building.

tohara@keysnews.com

