More Haitians interdicted off Keys

Another rustic sailing vessel carrying a large number of Haitian migrants made its way to the Florida Keys on Monday evening.

The vessel was carrying 109 Haitian migrants, and they are now in U.S. Border Patrol custody, according to Chief Patrol Agent Walter N. Slosar. However, 14 Haitian migrants remained onboard the vessel and are with Coast Guard crews, Slosar said.

The investigation remains ongoing, according to Coast Guard officials.

The interdiction comes two days after roughly 300 Haitian migrants were discovered in a large rustic sailboat off Ocean Reef, as the number of Haitian and Cuban migrants seeking to arrive in the United States continues to increase.