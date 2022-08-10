ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ashe County, NC

Land Transfers

By Compiled By ChandaRichardson
Ashe Post & Times
Ashe Post & Times
 1 day ago

The following information is public record, obtained from information recorded by the Ashe County Register of Deeds Office.

A grantee indicates the recipient of the deed, whether by purchase, gift or otherwise, while the grantor is the person or party releasing the deed.

Prices have been calculated by the excise tax equaling $2 per $1,000 of the sales price.

May 3: 9.322 Acres, Grassy Creek Township. Grantee: CNBE Holdings, LLC. Grantors: Ralph P. and Rosemary J. King and the Ralph P. King and Rosemary J. King Living Trust. Excise Tax: $180. Value: $90,000. Book: 0541. Page: 0496.

May 4: 2 Lots, West Jefferson Township. Grantee: Wiley M. Lewis. Grantor: Town of West Jefferson. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0541. Page: 0526.

May 4: 1 Unit, Jefferson Township. Grantees: Robert S. and Rhonda L. Girard. Grantors: Frederick E. Hafer and the Hafer Charitable Trust. Excise Tax: $650. Value: $325,000. Book: 0541. Page: 0531.

May 4: 2.392 Acres, Pine Swamp Township. Grantees: Scott P. and Patricia H. Johnson. Grantor: Raymond W. Smith. Excise Tax: $78. Value: $39,000. Book: 0541. Page: 0535.

May 4: 1 Lot, Fleetwood Township. Grantees: Oscar Ernand and Patricia Conrade. Grantor: Sandra L. Heard. Excise Tax: $48. Value: $24,000. Book: 0541. Page: 0556.

May 4: 1.032 Acres, Chestnut Hill Township. Grantees: William R., Susan W., Patrick and Aubrey M. Woodson. Grantors: Joseph S. and Nikki P. Yarborough. Excise Tax: $1,500. Value: $750,000. Book: 0541. Page: 0558.

May 4: 1 Lot, Laurel Springs Township. Grantees: Daniel T. McCarty, IV and Shawn R. McCarty. Grantors: Larry and Elizabeth Stutts. Excise Tax: $40. Value: $20,000. Book: 0541. Page: 0582.

May 4: 1 Lot, Todd Township. Grantees: Earl, Nikki and Stacie Creech. Grantor: Crossmor, LLC. Excise Tax: $137. Value: $68,500. Book: 0541. Page: 0585.

May 4: 1 Tract, Walnut Hill Township. Grantees: Shane and Melissa Sells. Grantor: Linda P. Hanes. Excise Tax: $120. Value: $60,000. Book: 0541. Page: 0591.

May 4: 1 Lot, Jefferson Township. Grantees: Randy E. and Susan E. Roland. Grantors: Edward R. Little, Carlton T. Smith and Jefferson Investment Partners. Excise Tax: $55. Value: $27,500. Book: 0541. Page: 0598.

May 4: 2 Tracts, West Jefferson Township. Grantee: LDF II, Inc. Grantors: Mary S. Faulkner, Seth and Leslie F. Morse and Mary J. Hicks. Excise Tax: $514. Value: $257,000. Book: 0541. Page: 0603.

May 5: 1 Lot, Jefferson Township. Grantees: Timothy J. and Nichole M. Brown. Grantors: Timothy J. and Nichole M. Brown. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0541. Page: 0608.

May 5: 1 Lot, West Jefferson Township. Grantee: Todd A. Bonfanti. Grantors: Cathy L. Travglini, Thomas K. Lentz, Jr. and John G. Lentz. Excise Tax: $30. Value: $15,000. Book: 0541. Page: 0625.

May 5: 2 Tracts, Jefferson Township. Grantees: Jack T. and Kayla S. Hertzfeld. Grantor: Maxine Brown. Excise Tax: $500. Value: $250,000. Book: 0541. Page: 0637.

May 5: 1.84 Acres, Jefferson Township. Grantees: Benny Rabon, Jr. and Dana P. Cox. Grantor: Padco Excavating, Inc. Excise Tax: $370. Value: $185,000. Book: 0541. Page: 0650.

May 5: 1 Acre, Hurricane Township. Grantee: Kolton B. Trivette. Grantor: Jennifer M. Trivette. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0541. Page: 0664.

May 5: 0.103 Acres, Old Fields Township. Grantees: Bobby Gentry, Beverly G. Wright and Lisa G. Greenway. Grantors: Jane D. G., Zane and Amanda Pierce and Travis and Linda Worley. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0541. Page: 0674.

May 5: 5 Lots, Peak Creek Township. Grantees: Michael E. and Deanna L. Gallatin. Grantors: Joseph M. and Gloria H. Canova and the Joseph M. Canova and Gloria H. Canova Revocable Trust. Excise Tax: $280. Value: $140,000. Book: 0541. Page: 0678.

May 6: 0.244 Acres, Piney Creek Township. Grantee: Stephens Camshaft Milling, LLC. Grantor: Nola Stays, LLC. Excise Tax: $84. Value: $42,000. Book: 0541. Page: 0686.

May 6: 1 Lot, Old Fields Township. Grantees: Chris and Lindsay Lyall. Grantors: James E. Sharpe, III and Beata K. Sharpe. Excise Tax: $100. Value: $50,000. Book: 0541. Page: 0689.

May 6: 1 Lot, Pine Swamp Township. Grantees: Dean S. and Diana R. Gettinger. Grantor: Martha R. Scharnitzky. Excise Tax: $93. Value: $46,500. Book: 0541. Page: 0703.

May 6: 1.067 Acres, Old Fields Township. Grantees: Joel A. and Susan H. Sailor. Grantors: James and Lori Denniston. Excise Tax: $1,168. Value: $584,000. Book: 0541. Page: 0706.

May 6: 0.437 Acres, North Fork Township. Grantees: James and Rose Price. Grantor: Kimberly R. Vanover. Excise Tax: $3. Value: $1,500. Book: 0541. Page: 0744.

May 6: 1 Lot, Fleetwood Township. Grantees: Walter G. Russ, Sr., Sallie F. Russ and the Russ Family Trust. Grantor: Walter G. and Sallie F. Russ. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0541. Page: 0747.

May 6: 1 Unit, West Jefferson Township. Grantee: Jeffery S. Harrell. Grantors: Scott and Luanne L. Nelson. Excise Tax: $240. Value: $120,000. Book: 0541. Page: 0749.

May 6: 2.982 Acres, Pine Swamp Township. Grantees: James D., Jorene and Jason K. Welch. Grantors: James D., Jorene and Jim Welch. Excise Tax: $1. Value: $500. Book: 0541. Page: 0774.

May 6: 3 Tracts, Pine Swamp Township. Grantees: James D., Jorene and Jason K. Welch. Grantors: James D. and Jorene Welch. Excise Tax: $5. Value: $2,500. Book: 0541. Page: 0777.

May 6: 0.273 Acres, West Jefferson Township. Grantee: Jose E. Montoya. Grantors: Jose A. Montoya and Maria Ruiz. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0541. Page: 0780.

May 6: 1 Lot, Jefferson Township. Grantees: Wilbur D. Wright, Janet W. Rudisill and Amanda W. Hill. Grantor: Wilbur D. Wright. Excise Tax: $5. Value: $2,500. Book: 0541. Page: 0788.

May 6: 4 Tracts, Piney Creek Township. Grantees: James T. Kelly, Sr. and Hope R. Kelly. Grantor: Lou N. Price. Excise Tax: $1,120. Value: $560,000. Book: 0541. Page: 0794.

