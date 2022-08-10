Ashe County Events

The following is a list of upcoming events in Ashe County. All times and dates are subject to change.

Aug. 12

Opening Reception Art(ist) Teacher of the High Country Exhibit — Join the Ashe County Arts Council for the opening reception for the Art(ist) Teachers of the High Country Exhibit at the Ashe Arts Center in downtown West Jefferson from 5 to 7 p.m. This will feature region 7 Art Teachers artwork.

Aug. 13

Thistle Meadow Winery — Thistle Meadow Winery, located at 102 Thistle Meadow in Laurel Springs, will be hosting a day filled with events. Beginning at 9 a.m., there will be a 5K Wine Run. From 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Kalman’s Bon Appetit Food Truck will be on site. From 1 to 3 p.m., there will be a Sip n’ Paint painting class. To end the day, from 1 to 4 p.m., Vogan Thompson will be playing live music on the porch. The race is set up as a fundraiser for a local non-profit, the Alleghany Wellness Center.

Renaissance Faire — The Mountain Warrior Renaissance Faire will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Lansing Creeper Trail Park. Admission is free. There will be foods, drinks, artisans, crafts, children’s activities and games. See live entertainment and browse local artisan wares. This event will be something for the whole family to enjoy.

Back 2 School Blast — The second annual Back 2 School Blast will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the grounds of the Ashe County Courthouse. Students and parents can receive their class and supply lists, tour different vendors, take part in an array of snacks and more. The Ashe County Sheriff’s Office, in partnership with Ashe County Schools, will also be holding their annual Sheriff for a Day event during the blast.

Bill and the Belles — The stringband Bill and the Belles will be performing at the Ashe Civic Center from 7:30 to 9 p.m. They play traditional music with a twist of Texas swing, jazz, contemporary folk and more.

Caboose Kids — Caboose Kids will take place at Connie the Caboose on the Backstreet in West Jefferson. From 10 to 11 a.m., programs will be introduced and dismissed by a conductor and all programs will be the responsibility of the partnering organization. Imagination Ashe is the coordinator and sponsor of these events with the help of many nonprofits and organizations in Ashe County. Follow the schedule for each week’s program and be sure to spread the word about this fun new summer event. In case of rain the program will be canceled.

Recurring

Griefshare Recovery Group — GriefShare is a program that is designed to help a person who has experienced the death of a loved one. There are three main parts to the meetings that work together to help one recover from the deep hurt of loss. There is a video seminar with helpful information on grief related topics, a group discussion time which is led by a facilitator, and a personal workbook for individual study and application of concepts. Recovery Support Group will meet every Thursday evening in the Fellowship Hall of Bald Mountain Church beginning at 6 p.m. and finishing at 8 p.m. Refreshments are served. The only cost for these sessions is $20 for the workbook. Scholarships are provided if needed. To pre-register you may call Bald Mountain Church at (336) 877-1550 or Peggy Ashley at (336) 877-7775. These sessions are beginning Aug. 4 and continue until Oct. 13. On Thursday, Oct. 20 from 6 to 8 p.m., there will be a special onetime meeting entitled Loss of a Spouse.

Bingo — GLAD will be hosting Bingo every first and third Thursday night from 6:30 to 8 p.m. in the Red Barn at Creeper Trail Park, N & W Lane, Lansing.

Cruise In — The Cruise In will take place every third Saturday from April 16 to Oct. 15 in downtown West Jefferson at 4 p.m.

Ashe Farmer’s Market — From April 16 to Oct. 29, the Ashe Farmer’s Market will be open every Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.