USDA Food and Nutrition Service’s Southeast Region Recognizes National Farmer's Market Week August 7 to 13

By Staff Report
Ashe Post & Times
 1 day ago

ATLANTA — The Southeast Regional Office of the U.S. Department of Agriculture Food and Nutrition Service celebrates National Farmer’s Market Week Aug. 7-13, to highlight the important role farmers markets play in supporting healthy communities, food systems and stimulating local economies in the Southeast region (Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee).

“Farmer’s Markets are critical to the future of the food system across the Southeast and our country,” said USDA FNS Southeast Regional Administrator Willie C. Taylor. “Our farmers markets are helping to build healthier and stronger communities – we are grateful for their consistent support.”

Farmer’s markets offer low-income households participating in FNS’ Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children and Senior Farmer’s Market Nutrition Programs the opportunity to redeem their benefits for fresh and healthy produce. They also provide a unique low-barrier entry point for beginning farmers and ranchers. By selling directly to the consumer, farmers markets can provide higher returns for farmers and ranchers.

FNS is committed to expanding access to healthy foods by providing Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program Electronic Benefits Transfer benefits to recipients, while supporting economic opportunities for communities.

Currently there are 417 SNAP authorized farmer’s markets, 515 Senior FMNP and 313 WIC FMNP listed in the Southeast. FNS has online resources for farmers/producers and farmer’s markets to learn more about becoming authorized to accept SNAP EBT payments and attracting SNAP customers.

For more information visit the Farmers Market Directory that can assist consumers to locate local food directories/farmers markets in their states.

USDA touches the lives of all Americans each day in so many positive ways, and is transforming America’s food system with a greater focus on more resilient local and regional food production, ensuring access to healthy and nutritious food in all communities, building new markets and streams of income for farmers and producers using climate smart food and forestry practices, making historic investments in infrastructure and clean energy capabilities in rural America, and committing to equity across the Department by removing systemic barriers and building a workforce more representative of America. To learn more, visit www.usda.gov.

