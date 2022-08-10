63rd annual North Carolina Mineral and Gem Festival brings thousands to Spruce Pine

SPRUCE PINE — The 63rd annual North Carolina Mineral and Gem Festival took place August 4 to 7, drawing in vendors and patrons from across the country.

The four-day event brought 4,000 people to the venue, said Mandi Polly, executive director of the Mitchell County Chamber of Commerce. The attendance was up from last year, which can probably be attributed to concerns about Covid-19 lessening, she said.

This event is great for local businesses, like hotels, restaurants and especially gem mines, she said, but it’s also representative of an integral part of Mitchell County’s community.

“I just feel like we have such a rich history as far as minerals and gems, from our manufacturers to our small tours and gem mining places,” she said. “I just think that it’s ingrained in our history.”

Fifty-one vendors registered for the festival, Polly said. Many of the vendors have been coming to the festival for a long time, and some of them have even been coming the entire 63 years, so it’s not always easy for new vendors to get a spot. This year, however, some spots opened and vendors local to Mitchell County were able to be a part of this year’s festival. A handful of the other vendors are local to North Carolina, while the rest are from other states, Polly said.

Based out of Boone, Turtle Old Man Jewelry is a somewhat local vendor. Jim and Cindy Rice started the business in the late 1990s, and have been coming to the Spruce Pine festival for around 15 years, said their son, Eric Rice. North Carolina Mineral and Gem Festival is one of the few gem shows the family does, he said. They do a lot of art and craft shows, and while they enjoy teaching the patrons about their particular pieces, they enjoy opportunities like this to be among people who already have a foundational interest in stones.

“We love the Spruce Pine show,” Rice said. “People come and tend to know their stones.”

The family has been present at this festival for so long, they’ve started to see kids grow up and “grow into jewelry,” Rice said. Kids that he remembered seeing in strollers are now at the festivals picking out pairs of earrings.

“We like to share our love of stones with people,” Rice said.

John Garsow, another vendor at the festival, isn’t quite a local. In fact, Garsow travels to Spruce Pine from Murrieta, Calif., as a part of his “circuit” of gem shows each year. He’s been coming to this show for 12 years, but he’s spent 40 years professionally in the gem and mineral industry. Along with Spruce Pine, Garsow goes to shows in Franklin, New Hampshire and Pennsylvania.

“Spruce Pine and Franklin have been consistently good shows,” he said. “They’ve got a long history, they’ve got all the little shops and everything. There’s a lot of tourists and we get a lot of hobbyists.”