Fourth annual A&H Draft Pull cut short by inclement weather

NEWLAND — Despite unfavorable weather, more than 350 people came to the fourth annual Avery County A&H Fair Draft Pull on Saturday, Aug. 6.

At the draft pull, teams of large horses pull thousands of pounds of cinder blocks and compete to see which team is the strongest. Many of the horses were formerly working Amish farm animals, as they typically still use animals rather than tractors or other modern machines. The horses are hitched to a sled that holds the weight, and as soon as they hear the hitch set, they rush forward and begin pulling. In previous years, the horses have pulled up to 10,000 pounds on a sled, according to the Avery County Cooperative Extension office.

This year was shaping up to be the biggest yet, said Michelle South, area livestock extension agent at the Avery County office. However, about halfway through the event, it began to rain too hard for the event to continue. Once it became clear that the rain was not going to subside, the event was canceled. Not only was it uncomfortable for the attendees, but the conditions were bad enough that someone could have gotten hurt if they continued, according to Jerry Moody, executive director of the Avery County Cooperative Extension Office.

Between volunteers and patrons, South said around 400 people attended on Saturday, Aug. 6. Fourteen pullers were signed up to participate in the competition, but with some having upward of a 10-hour drive, the weather forecast prevented some from coming. However, six pullers still came and competed, South said.

“We had pullers from all over the East Coast,” she said. “They were from Ohio and Pennsylvania, and there was a couple from North Carolina, so we had a really, really good turn out.”

Linville Central Rescue Squad provided concessions and Avery County 4-H Saddle Club held a 50/50 raffle in which the group raised $300. The winner of the raffle decided to donate their winnings back to the club, totaling $600 raised, South said. This year’s draft pull was supported by a group of local sponsors.

“We had right at 16 different sponsors, and they’re what made it possible to do,” she said. “Without them, we couldn’t have been able to hold it.”

Even though this year’s event didn’t go as planned, South said many of the pullers told her they love Avery County and plan to come back next year.

“It was one of our most successful years. It was very comparable to last year,” South said. “I really truly believed that had it not rained, it would have been our most successful.”