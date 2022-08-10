ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lees-McRae to host new outdoor enthusiast film and speaker series

By Lily Kincaid
The Avery Journal-Times
The Avery Journal-Times
BANNER ELK — Lees-McRae’s High Country Adventure Film and Speaker Series will begin Saturday, Aug. 20. and will raise funds for various programs at the college.

Throughout the 2022-2023 academic school year, the series will bring award-winning films and speakers to not only the students of LMC, but also the community of Banner Elk and Avery County, said Katie Wall, series organizer and program coordinator for Outdoor Recreation Management and Wilderness Medicine and Rescue. The series comprises two new films and a new speaker, as well as several films that the college has been showing for years.

“We wanted to add some speakers to bring in some folks that are more part of the marginalized outdoor community to just bring in some different voices and speakers that we don’t hear all the time in the outdoor industry,” Wall said.

The first film will be shown at 7 p.m. on August 20 at Banner Elk's Tate Evans Town Park. The Teton Gravity Research Mountain Biking film includes footage from all over the country, as well as Japan, Ecuador, Zambia and Spain, said Mitch Milbauer from Meteorite PR. Each one of the films or speakers will have a fundraising cause. Ticket sales for this event will help fund the creation of new beginner bike trails at LMC’s South Campus and the college’s Wilderness Medicine and Rescue academic program, Wall said.

Beech Mountain Resort, High Country Guide Service, Wittman Sports Group, Foscoe Fishing Company, Sotheby’s International Realty, Sustainable Lawn and Landscape, Headquarters Bike and Outdoor, Mountain Alliance, West Fork Anglers and River Girl Fishing Company all sponsored this event and made it possible, Wall said.

“We wouldn’t be able to offer all of these different fundraising opportunities if our sponsors hadn’t helped cover the licensing fees and the cost that it entails to bring all of these things to the High Country,” she said.

Tickets for each event are sold separately and are $15 each. For children and LMC students, faculty, staff and alumni, tickets are $5.

Tickets for the High Country Adventure Film and Speaker Series can be purchased at https://www.lmc.edu/community/high-country-adventure.htm.

The Avery Journal-Times

The Avery Journal-Times

Newland, NC
The Avery Journal-Times has proudly served as Avery County's newspaper of record since 1959, covering community news for the whole of Avery County, southern Watauga County, northern Mitchell County and Roan Mountain, Tenn.

