ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Banner Elk, NC

Banner Elk Town Council amends handful of ordinances

By Lily Kincaid
The Avery Journal-Times
The Avery Journal-Times
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MONsg_0hBHD2Kq00

BANNER ELK — Banner Elk Town Council met for its regular scheduled meeting on Monday, Aug. 8, to have public hearings for rezoning requests and discuss amendments to ordinances.

Banner Elk Police Chief Kevin Hodges presented an ordinance amendment that would allow the department to ticket people and businesses for blocking handicap parking spaces with things other than vehicles. Hodges proposed an amendment to the ordinance that included “building materials, personal property, items associated with said operation of the business, or any other materials which would impede use of the handicap parking space as designated” as applicable offenses. He stated that this does not apply to deliveries, and that people will still be allowed to temporarily block handicap spots for the purpose of delivering items.

Hodges also requested that the council consider updating the parking citation fines, as they have not been changed in 20 years. The department needs to purchase new parking citation books and stated that it is a good time to examine and adjust the fines as needed. He created a new set of fines for the council that is in line with those of towns similar to Banner Elk. Instead of tickets starting at $15 and going up to $50, the new citations would start at $50 and go up to $150. The council voted and accepted the new fines.

The Planning Board and the town made recommended amendments to the town’s mobile food truck ordinance, which has been sent to town attorney Four Eggers for review, zoning administrator Riley Pudney said. The new ordinance was adopted by the council with the recommended amendments.

“The last two or three weeks we’ve been collaborating with business owners and those who operate or utilize food trucks, and between them, the town and the Planning Board, they’ve seen these changes, they are the ones that brought the ideas to us,” Pudney said. “It’s been a collaborative effort and everyone that we’ve spoken to in that area has been pleased.”

The first zoning request was for 110 and 120 Azalea Way, which is owned by Angelo Accetturo. Currently, the lots are labeled as residential, so the gravel parking lot located there cannot be used for employee parking for The Village restaurants. He requested that it be rezoned as mixed use to the parking lot could be for both residents and employees. Members of the community spoke up during public comments and expressed their concern that there is no “buffer” between the parking lot and their homes. Pudney explained that because the parcel would be rezoned as mixed use, a barrier of trees or shrubs would have to be constructed in the interest of privacy and noise reduction for the residential area. The rezoning request passed.

Susan Gentry’s property at 134 Main Street was the second rezoning request. Currently, the property beside it, Dunn’s Deli, is zoned as commercial. This request would just make all zones in the parcel commercial so they all match, Pudney said. The council approved this rezoning request as well.

Hodges told the council that in an 18-month span, 3.9 million cars came in and out traveling Main Street West, the majority of which were going at or below the speed limit. The data comes from the speed limit radar sign posted along the road.

In his report, town manager Rick Owen stated that the paving projects in Banner Elk are mostly completed. He also discussed the $2 million appropriation in the state budget to go toward water and sewer improvements in the town. Owen wanted to be sure that the town publicly thanked Rep. Dudley Greene for his efforts in securing the funding for the town.

In other news discussed at the meeting:

Banner Elk Presbyterian Church will host “Always Nina,” a one-woman musical by Nina Allbert. The show is August 25 to 27 and is free. All donations will go directly to the Banner Elk Firehouse Fundraiser.On September 10, Banner Elk Fire Rescue will be hosting a 9/11 memorial run, followed by an open house at their station. The department hopes that this event will not only serve as a memorial, but also an opportunity for people to learn about volunteer firefighting.This summer’s final Art on the Greene will take place Labor Day weekend. There is no cost to get in and the booths are open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Banner Elk Town Council’s next regular scheduled meeting will be at 6 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 12.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WJHL

Neighbors of proposed Johnson City subdivision win victory at planning commission

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Neighbors of a 58-acre piece of farmland won a victory Tuesday when the Johnson City Regional Planning Commission recommended the most restrictive form of residential zoning (R-2A) among three options that were being considered. Residents of the Highland Parc subdivision adjacent to the Sugg property turned out in force for […]
my40.tv

Haywood County Schools superintendent announces retirement

HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C (WLOS) — The search is on for a new superintendent at Haywood County Schools. On Monday, Aug. 9, Dr. Bill Nolte announced his retirement in meetings with principals and Central Office staff. His retirement is effective November 1, 2022. The Board of Education will immediately begin...
HAYWOOD COUNTY, NC
WLOS.com

Top local stories we are following today

WLOS — Haywood County Schools Superintendent, Dr. Bill Nolte announced Tuesday he will be retiring effective November 1. As students gear up for this upcoming school year there will be 28 new superintendents across the state. There’s a 24% turnover rate when looking at the state’s superintendent roster.
HAYWOOD COUNTY, NC
bpr.org

Who should operate a new hospital in Buncombe County? The public weighs in this week.

State health officials will be in Asheville this week to get the public’s input on who should operate an acute care hospital that will be built in Buncombe County. The N.C. 2022 State Medical Facilities Plan, released earlier this year by the NC Department of Health and Human Services (Division of Health Service Regulation) determined Buncombe, Graham, Madison and Yancey counties will have a projected need of 67 additional acute care beds by 2024.
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Banner Elk, NC
Mountain Xpress

Crews placing long girders on I-26 bridge over French Broad River

Press release from the North Carolina Department of Transportation. A section of Interstate 26 East will close for four straight nights so construction crews can place girders — steel beams more than 200 feet long — on a new section of bridge over the French Broad River. A...
ASHEVILLE, NC
WJHL

Mike Fraley announces his pick for chief deputy in Carter County

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Although Mike Fraley’s new role as Carter County sheriff doesn’t begin until next month, he said he has already started working. His first matter of business as sheriff-elect was announcing his selection for chief deputy, a role that will be crucial for the day-to-day operations of the sheriff’s office. Fraley […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Labor Day Weekend#Amends#Vehicles#Banner Elk Town Council#The Planning Board
Mountain Xpress

Downtown dodged a mall, but substation now looms

Our late father, landscape architect John Lantzius, was well-known for his determined efforts in his hometown of Asheville, starting in the 1970s, to preserve and renew Lexington Avenue. As longtime and frequent visitors to Asheville — since the 1950s, in fact — we share the passion he had to create a home for local, independent businesses, and a pleasant place for people to live, visit and enjoy.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WJHL

JCPD: Lowe’s employee charged with embezzlement

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Johnson City Police Department charged a former Lowe’s employee with embezzlement on Wednesday. According to the release, Mark Horton, of Telford, had placed merchandise at the exit door and left with the items without paying. The incidents were reported to have started as early as May 10 with the […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
wraltechwire.com

Gerresheimer set to expand manufacturing, jobs in Morganton, backed by $66M in federal funds

MORGANTON – The German manufacturer Gerresheimer AG, will expand in Morganton, North Carolina, backed in part by a funding partnership formed with the U.S. government. Gerresheimer AG has an existing facility in Morganton manufacturers drug delivery systems for pharmaceutical, biotech, and cosmetics companies, according to a statement released by the company.
MORGANTON, NC
iheart.com

Cooper Visits WNC, New Info in Burke Drowning, More NC Trail Redevelopment

(Cherokee, NC) -- North Carolina's governor is speaking about economic development in the mountains. Roy Cooper stopped to speak at the Rebounding Stronger Summit in Cherokee yesterday. One of his main talking points addressed the addition of more high-speed internet access thanks to new infrastructure spending. Cooper also emphasized the importance of community colleges on the economy.
BURKE COUNTY, NC
wataugaonline.com

Local road reopens after being closed for bridge work

Winkler's Creek Road in Boone is back open as of today. A section of the road had been closed as NCDOT crews removed the existing deck, beams and handrail before repairing the substructure and replacing the beams, deck and handrail. NCDOT crews completed rehabilitation nine days earlier than expected. Photo:...
BOONE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

On The Road With James: Lenoir

What’s up, roadies? This time, James is back in Caldwell County, visiting lovely Lenoir, North Carolina, home of the state’s blackberry festival. They say this is where the High Country begins, and we’re already soaking in beautiful views here in downtown. Let’s hit the road.
LENOIR, NC
my40.tv

Area of Biltmore Park cleared after officials respond to reports of "suspicious package"

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Authorities responded to an area of Biltmore Park in Asheville Tuesday afternoon for a report of something suspicious. Few details are available at this time, but a spokesperson for Asheville Police Department says officers responded to an area near the entrance of Biltmore Park on Aug. 9 after receiving "reports of a suspicious package in the area."
The Avery Journal-Times

The Avery Journal-Times

Newland, NC
453
Followers
702
Post
31K+
Views
ABOUT

The Avery Journal-Times has proudly served as Avery County’s newspaper of record since 1959, covering community news for the whole of Avery County, southern Watauga County, northern Mitchell County and Roan Mountain, Tenn.

 https://www.averyjournal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy