Town of Newland welcomes two new hires

NEWLAND — Newland Board of Aldermen introduced its two most recent hires, a new town administrator and public works director, at its regularly scheduled meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 2.

The board hired Bill Bailey as the town administrator. Bailey is part-time effective immediately, and will be full-time and take over the role completely on September 1. The new hire became necessary after Sandy Lewis, the previous administrator, walked out of the town’s June 13 budget proposal meeting and has been working part-time since. Lewis was appointed as the interim town administrator on March 1, after the prior administrator, who had only been there for around six months, left in February.

The board also hired Gary Lewis as the public works supervisor, with an anticipated start date of Aug. 15. The position has been vacant since the previous public works supervisor turned in his resignation at the end of January of this year.

Mike Nelson presented the board with his plan to create an amphitheater at his campground, Meadowbrook. He proposed that if the town wanted to help pay for the project, it could use the space for future festivals and events. Currently, the town uses the space at Riverwalk for events, but with the incoming housing development at the former Lowe’s Foods building, it is unclear whether or not the property will be available for large events in the future, Mayor Derek Roberts said.

The amphitheater would include a greenroom, bathrooms, places to sit and places for food truck hookups, Nelson said. Nelson suggested that the campground and the town could combine their Independence Day firework shows into one “great big firework show.”

The stage itself would cost around $38,600 and the bathrooms and greenroom would add another $22,500 to that, Nelson said. On the condition that the town would be able to use the property, he asked the board to pay half of the cost to construct the site. Alderman Kenny Caraway requested the board have some time to speak with each other and the town attorney to ensure that this is a responsible usage of public funds. The mayor asked Nelson for a month for the board to get everything worked out, and once they draft a contract and have numbers to present to the members, they can discuss and vote on it.

Junior Sluder spoke to say that while he thought the amphitheater is a great addition to the town, he does not want to see the Riverwalk get forgotten or tossed aside. Roberts assured him that it was quite the opposite; in fact, he said, they are working with the county to make improvements to Riverwalk.

“I feel like the Riverwalk is very much involved with Avery County and the Town of Newland,” Roberts said.

Sluder also told the board that he believes the lot on the Square could use some beautification. Tim Carpenter, who owns the lot, wants to make it look nice, but he cannot do it all by himself, he said. Roberts suggested that maybe they do something Christmas tree-themed and asked Sluder to bring the idea up to Carpenter to see what he thinks.

During public comments, Roberts addressed the board not as the mayor, but as a citizen, he said. He explained that around March 2013 he received a letter from the town attorney stating that he needed to pay his town taxes. He claimed that he took the letter to the town clerk or tax administrator at the time, who claimed that she sent the letters out too early and that he didn’t need to worry about it. He stated that after he paid his taxes, he began receiving letters from the town attorney Butch Hughes about how he could be sued, a lien may be put on his house and he may be foreclosed on. No one in town administration could explain this to him at the time, and his personal attorney told him to ignore the letters and phone calls, he stated.

Roberts stated that after a recent “scrape” with someone close to Hughes, he received a letter reminding him of the amount he owed, plus interest. He claims he went to the current town attorney for advice, who told him to call the clerk, pay what he owes and get a personal attorney. Roberts’ personal attorney advised him to sue the Town of Newland and Butch Hughes, which he did.

The purpose of his comment was to ask the board to vote to return the $1,001.29 that he paid to settle the issue with Hughes before he went to small claims court over it the next morning. Town attorney Gerald McKinney stated that the board would need to go into closed session without Roberts to discuss the issue.

Roberts stated at the meeting that the roads will be mowed from now on, either by the public works department or by his own employees. However, James Clark of the town’s public works department said that he did not like mowing state roads, and the incoming town administrator agreed, stating that in his past experiences, the NCDOT “frowns upon” people mowing state roads without an easement. He suggested that the town reach out and get a written agreement in place before it proceeds.

In other news and notes:

Sluder announced that the Coca-Cola company informed him that they will be repainting the mural in town.The board gave the public works department the go-ahead to order whatever equipment it currently needs, especially items that it has needed for a while but has just never ordered.The Newland Police Department attended an active shooter training in Banner Elk at Lees-McRae through Mayland Community College.Clark confirmed that the pump for the lift station at Old Tweetsie Lane is still scheduled to ship August 4 and will be installed by Iron Mountain as soon as it arrives.

The board’s next meeting will be at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 6.