ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Avery County, NC

Ninth annual Avery County Fall Farm Tour showcases four local farms

By By Lily Kincaid
The Avery Journal-Times
The Avery Journal-Times
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fFrtY_0hBHCwCi00

AVERY — The ninth annual Avery County Fall Farm Tour rolled across the county on Saturday, Aug. 6, and allowed community members to visit several different local farms.

The tour is sponsored by the Avery County Agricultural Board and aims to show people just how important farming is in Avery, said Jerry Moody, executive director of the Avery County Cooperative Extension Office.

“They can at least learn a little bit about farming and why it’s created such an impact in our county,” he explained.

Last year, the county amassed an estimated $50 million or more in farm income, most of which came from the tree business, but also included livestock, local foods and even heirloom apples and ciders, Moody said.

When the Fall Farm Tour was created, the target audience in mind was farmers, Moody explained. They expected the participants to mostly be farmers who were interested in seeing what other farmers in the community did. However, the tour ended up mostly catering toward people who have never been on a farm in their lives, he said.

“That’s the people we like to reach because they’re the ones who usually have the wrong idea about farming,” Moody said. “They may have a negative outlook about farming when the reality is that 99% of our guys are just trying to make a living and keep their land looking good for the next generation.”

This year’s tour had a total of approximately 35 people show up, Moody noted. Registration was $40 and after the tour, the group went to the Beech Mountain Community Center for a late lunch. Raffle tickets were sold the day of the tour as well.

In total, the group visited four farms during the event. First, the group went to Smith Family Farm and learned about Bonita and DC Smith’s local food-type operation, in which they sell their produce at the farmer’s market, Moody said. The group then went to see Lynn Smith’s Christmas trees at Merlyn Farm and learn about some of the struggles of the tree industry. From there, the group visited Skye2Farm and met Charles King, an organic farmer who grows medicinal plants and unique vegetables. After that, the group gathered in the fellowship hall of Fall Creek Baptist Church to keep out of the rain while Robert and Barbara Reece of the Reece Farm talked about their experience in the Christmas tree industry.

“The point was to say there’s just not one type of farm in this county,” Moody said. “There’s several different types of farms, and they all are important to our economy and they all provide something for our economy.”

In addition to teaching people about the importance of farmers and encouraging them to support them in any way possible, the tour also served as a way to show the struggles and pressure that local farmers are facing. Development is important in its own right, but overdevelopment results in a loss of land and poses a threat to farmers, Robert Reece said.

“This year, with all the development pressure that Beech Mountain is under, we wanted to showcase farms up there, and also drive by the new developments up there so people can realize how that affects farming,” Moody said.

Comments / 0

Related
tribpapers.com

Sourwood Honey Festival in Black Mountain

Black Mountain – For two days, August 13 and 14th, bees and local sourwood honey will be celebrated at the Sourwood Festival in downtown Black Mountain. Saturday, the vendors open at 9:00 a.m. and remain open until 8:00 p.m.; and Sunday, the 14th, from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.The Black Mountain Swannanoa Chamber of Commerce has been organizing this festival since 1977.
BLACK MOUNTAIN, NC
explorecaldwell.com

Accommodations, Granite Falls, NC

There are many accommodation options when you visit the Granite Falls area. When you visit Lenoir & the NC foothills, you’ll have tons of accommodation options to pick from. Whether you’re traveling with your family and need accommodations that are cost-effective and spacious or you’re travelling solo and want to stay somewhere unique, there’s something for everyone in the Granite Falls, North Carolina area.
GRANITE FALLS, NC
biltmorebeacon.com

Gather 'round the campfire at Grandfather Mountain’s storytelling event

LINVILLE – Visitors to Grandfather Mountain are invited to gather around the campfire from 7:30-9:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 19, to hear stories from wildlife specialists. Biologist Gordon Warburton, retired N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission, will tell firsthand accounts about the field of conservation. Grandfather Mountain Campfire Stories is the first...
LINVILLE, NC
WJHL

Heavy rain turns Carter County road into river

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Some homeowners in one Carter County neighborhood were caught off guard when the street they live on looked more like a river than a road following heavy rainfall on Wednesday. Video taken by the West Carter County Volunteer Fire Department shows a section of Toll Branch Road inundated by fast-moving […]
CARTER COUNTY, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Beech Mountain, NC
Avery County, NC
Government
County
Avery County, NC
focusnewspaper.com

Two Day Waldensian Festival Kicks Off This Friday, August 12

Valdese, NC – Now in its 47th year, the Waldensian Festival is one of the biggest events of the year for Valdese. On the second Saturday of each August, Waldenses around the world celebrate what is called the Glorious Return, commemorating the return of the Waldenses from exile in Switzerland to their native valleys in the Cottian Alps of Italy in 1689. The Town of Valdese, founded by a group of 29 Waldensians on May 29, 1893, celebrates this historical event with live music, specialty food, footrace, bocce tournament, variety entertainment and so much more. Join us as we celebrate the People of the Valleys this August 12 & 13th.
VALDESE, NC
explorecaldwell.com

Fishing Trips, Lenoir, NC

The Lenoir area is a great place to spend time fishing. There are many great spots to fish here in the Lenoir, North Carolina area! If you’re an avid fisherman and you’re planning to visit Lenoir & the NC foothills, you won’t be disappointed in the fishing you experience. The clear waters that surround the Lenoir area entice many people to take fishing trips here, and you can try fishing at one of the state parks, ponds, lakes, streams, reservoirs, and other spots when you visit.
LENOIR, NC
country1037fm.com

The Best Places To Get Breakfast In North Carolina

There is so much more to being named best breakfast than just your typical eggs, toast, and sausage. It takes a little more variety, flair, and character with the whole experience. The website, North Carolina Tripping did some statewide research and came up with places they consider to be the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas Tree#Vegetables#Smith Family Farm#Livestock#Agriculture Industry#Business Industry#Linus Business#The Fall Farm Tour
explorecaldwell.com

Nightlife, Lenoir, NC

Explore the great nightlife in the Lenoir area. When you’re in a new place, one of the best ways to get to know the area better is by exploring the nightlife. When you visit Lenoir & the NC foothills, you’ll quickly realize that the area has a strong nightlife scene, and there’s a ton to see and do even after the sun sets.
LENOIR, NC
thevalleyecho.com

Sourwood Festival set for 44th year

Downtown Black Mountain will welcome tens of thousands of visitors, from 9 a.m. - 8 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 13 and from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 14, when the Sourwood Festival returns for its 44th year. The annual summer tradition, which features nearly 150 vendors, live music, pony...
BLACK MOUNTAIN, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
bpr.org

Who should operate a new hospital in Buncombe County? The public weighs in this week.

State health officials will be in Asheville this week to get the public’s input on who should operate an acute care hospital that will be built in Buncombe County. The N.C. 2022 State Medical Facilities Plan, released earlier this year by the NC Department of Health and Human Services (Division of Health Service Regulation) determined Buncombe, Graham, Madison and Yancey counties will have a projected need of 67 additional acute care beds by 2024.
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
Mountain Xpress

Downtown dodged a mall, but substation now looms

Our late father, landscape architect John Lantzius, was well-known for his determined efforts in his hometown of Asheville, starting in the 1970s, to preserve and renew Lexington Avenue. As longtime and frequent visitors to Asheville — since the 1950s, in fact — we share the passion he had to create a home for local, independent businesses, and a pleasant place for people to live, visit and enjoy.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WBTV

North Wilkesboro Speedway cancels event due to supply chain issues

WILKESBORO, N.C. (WBTV) - Due to supply chain issues and race tire shortage, the North Wilkesboro Speedway has canceled one of its events this month. The Racetrack Revival event scheduled for Aug. 19-20 has been canceled and all fans who purchased tickets, pit passes or camping spots will automatically receive a full refund.
NORTH WILKESBORO, NC
Axios Charlotte

7 pick-your-own apple orchards within 2 hours of Charlotte

It might be a while before it starts to feel like fall, but the first sign of the new season is finally here: apple picking has begun. Here are seven orchards with pick-your-own apple orchards within two hours of Charlotte. Windy Hill Orchard & Cider Mill  About an hour from Charlotte, Windy Hill is a destination […] The post 7 pick-your-own apple orchards within 2 hours of Charlotte appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WJHL

Mike Fraley announces his pick for chief deputy in Carter County

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Although Mike Fraley’s new role as Carter County sheriff doesn’t begin until next month, he said he has already started working. His first matter of business as sheriff-elect was announcing his selection for chief deputy, a role that will be crucial for the day-to-day operations of the sheriff’s office. Fraley […]
Speedway Digest

CARS PLM Tour race at North Wilkesboro cancelled

The Solid Rock Carriers CARS Tour’s plans to participate in the revival of North Wilkesboro Speedway received a major shakeup late Tuesday evening. Due to unforeseen circumstances, XR Events and the promoter of North Wilkesboro announced that the planned Pro Late Model feature for Aug. 20, which was to be co-sanctioned by the CARS Tour and JEGS CRA All Stars Tour while also including the Carolina Pro Late Model Series as a support division, had been canceled with no plans to reschedule the event.
NORTH WILKESBORO, NC
The Avery Journal-Times

The Avery Journal-Times

Newland, NC
453
Followers
702
Post
31K+
Views
ABOUT

The Avery Journal-Times has proudly served as Avery County’s newspaper of record since 1959, covering community news for the whole of Avery County, southern Watauga County, northern Mitchell County and Roan Mountain, Tenn.

 https://www.averyjournal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy