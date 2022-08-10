Ninth annual Avery County Fall Farm Tour showcases four local farms

AVERY — The ninth annual Avery County Fall Farm Tour rolled across the county on Saturday, Aug. 6, and allowed community members to visit several different local farms.

The tour is sponsored by the Avery County Agricultural Board and aims to show people just how important farming is in Avery, said Jerry Moody, executive director of the Avery County Cooperative Extension Office.

“They can at least learn a little bit about farming and why it’s created such an impact in our county,” he explained.

Last year, the county amassed an estimated $50 million or more in farm income, most of which came from the tree business, but also included livestock, local foods and even heirloom apples and ciders, Moody said.

When the Fall Farm Tour was created, the target audience in mind was farmers, Moody explained. They expected the participants to mostly be farmers who were interested in seeing what other farmers in the community did. However, the tour ended up mostly catering toward people who have never been on a farm in their lives, he said.

“That’s the people we like to reach because they’re the ones who usually have the wrong idea about farming,” Moody said. “They may have a negative outlook about farming when the reality is that 99% of our guys are just trying to make a living and keep their land looking good for the next generation.”

This year’s tour had a total of approximately 35 people show up, Moody noted. Registration was $40 and after the tour, the group went to the Beech Mountain Community Center for a late lunch. Raffle tickets were sold the day of the tour as well.

In total, the group visited four farms during the event. First, the group went to Smith Family Farm and learned about Bonita and DC Smith’s local food-type operation, in which they sell their produce at the farmer’s market, Moody said. The group then went to see Lynn Smith’s Christmas trees at Merlyn Farm and learn about some of the struggles of the tree industry. From there, the group visited Skye2Farm and met Charles King, an organic farmer who grows medicinal plants and unique vegetables. After that, the group gathered in the fellowship hall of Fall Creek Baptist Church to keep out of the rain while Robert and Barbara Reece of the Reece Farm talked about their experience in the Christmas tree industry.

“The point was to say there’s just not one type of farm in this county,” Moody said. “There’s several different types of farms, and they all are important to our economy and they all provide something for our economy.”

In addition to teaching people about the importance of farmers and encouraging them to support them in any way possible, the tour also served as a way to show the struggles and pressure that local farmers are facing. Development is important in its own right, but overdevelopment results in a loss of land and poses a threat to farmers, Robert Reece said.

“This year, with all the development pressure that Beech Mountain is under, we wanted to showcase farms up there, and also drive by the new developments up there so people can realize how that affects farming,” Moody said.