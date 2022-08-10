ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Summer baseball camp sees record turnout

By By Lily Kincaid
The Avery Journal-Times
The Avery Journal-Times
NEWLAND — The 17th annual Avery County Vikings Baseball Camp took place from Aug. 1 to 4, finishing out the summer sports camps offered at the Avery County Parks and Recreation Department.

With 54 kids in attendance, this year’s baseball camp was the biggest yet, said coach Samuel Phillips. The camp focused on teaching kids the basic skills and fundamentals of baseball, as well as the importance of sportsmanship. At the end of the last day of camp, the kids each received an award and a baseball.

“The success of the entire camp was probably that no one got hurt,” Phillips said. “We had kids from four years old to 14, and it’s a big, big age difference.”

Every summer, the Avery County Parks and Recreation Department hosts various summer camps, including this baseball camp, Tommy Burleson’s Basketball Camp and the youth football camp. Phillips, like all of the coaches that partner with Avery County Parks and Recreation, said he’s extremely grateful to the entire department and especially to director Robbie Willis.

“I’m just incredibly thankful for the community,” Phillips said. “This is able to help the community in a big way to grow baseball. Hopefully these kids will stick with baseball for the remainder of their life and they will continue to compete. I’m very thankful just for the opportunity to be around them.”

Phillips also thanked his high school helpers, Andrew Tashner, Cole Singleton, Josh Jackson, Landon Harmon and Brooks Berry.

“They were just so instrumental in pulling this off,” he said. “For the little kids to see the high school players, it’s just so important for them to see them and be a part of that.”

