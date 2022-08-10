Third Art on the Greene welcomes more than 40 vendors to Banner Elk

BANNER ELK — The third Art on the Greene of this summer took place on Aug. 6 and 7 at the Historic Banner Elk School.

Forty-three vendors set up booths despite the rainy weather, selling a variety of goods, from soaps to paintings to yard decorations and more. According to the Town of Banner Elk’s website, profits from the shows are used for restoration of the historic school, which is home to the Banner Elk Artists Gallery, Ensemble Stage professional theater and a community book exchange.

This year’s final Art on the Greene will take place Labor Day weekend. Art on the Greene has no admission fee and vendors are set up from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on both Saturday and Sunday.