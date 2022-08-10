Read full article on original website
alamancenews.com
Another co. buys 20 acres just down the road
A real estate company based in Charlotte has purchased about 20 acres of vacant land along Cherry Lane and Gov. Scott Farm Road, across from the Old Fields subdivision, possibly paving the way for future industrial or commercial development in the largely rural and residential area. A company called Metrolina...
Ensuring A Smooth Lending Process
MINT HILL, NC – Once you have that pre-approval and begin looking for homes, it is vital to remember the “Do’s and Don’ts” throughout the process. Until the closing day, and keys in hand, please remember these tips:. DO: Maintain current employment and/or alert your...
corneliustoday.com
HomeSense will open its first NC store in Shops at Fresh Market
Aug. 10. By Dave Vieser. HomeSense, the home and fashion retailer which is part of TJX Cos., is coming to Cornelius. It will take over part of the the former SteinMart space in the Shops at Fresh Market. It will be TJX‘s first HomeSense store in North Carolina. TJX is...
businesstodaync.com
Confirmed: Rumor Mill Market is reopening
Aug. 10. By TL Bernthal. The Rumor Mill Market at 217 Depot St. in Davidson will reopen this month after a two-year hiatus. When the owners — Janie and Scot Slusarick of Cornelius — closed the Rumor Mill Market on Aug. 28, 2020, they never imagined it would be almost two years to the day to re-open the furniture and home goods store.
WCNC
Charlotte rental scam swindling families out of their homes and money
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — An elaborate scam in Charlotte is swindling families out of money and their homes, according to police and a large rental company. FirstKey Homes owns hundreds of real properties across the Charlotte area. The company told WCNC Charlotte scammers are pretending to own some of its houses and are renting them out to victims to collect rent money.
American Airlines cuts nearly 1,100 flights out of Charlotte Douglas Airport for the fall
Charlotte, N.C. — American Airlines is cutting close to 1,100 flights out of Charlotte Douglas International Airport this fall, WCNC Charlotte confirms. As American Airlines was plagued by cancellations and delays nationwide this summer, Charlotte was among the hardest hit airports, WCNC reports. As part of the cut flights,...
country1037fm.com
Charlotte’s Epicentre Sold For $95 Million
It was once so iconic and a cool place to go and this week it was sold to the highest bidder, as a matter of fact, the only bidder. Charlotte’s Epicentre reportedly sold for 95 million bucks. There was so much promise and excitement when the Epicentre first opened....
WBTV
Charlotte homebuilder foreclosed on twice as properties continue causing problems
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - On N Irwin Ave, a historic home was demolished to make way for a new build that the contractor claimed would be the biggest home in all of Uptown. More than 8 months later and there’s only a slab of concrete, a dirt pit in the backyard and two sides of wall supports.
businesstodaync.com
Hot properties: Million-dollar home sales
$4,550,000 Edward Flinter & Karine Morency to Terry & Kathleen Noreen, 18246 Mainsail Pointe Drive. Cornelius. $2,145,000 Charles & Jane Norman to Lisa & Jeffrey Mohler, 17932 John Connor Road. Cornelius. $1,850,000 Morten & Kimberly Nygaard to Khaled Mansour, 18618 John Connor Road. Cornelius. $1,846,000 Thomas Divittorio & Cecilia Ringuette...
Concord to consider incentives for manufacturing facility
CONCORD, N.C. — Concord is scheduled to consider incentives this week for a Texas-based manufacturer looking to build a facility in the Charlotte region, documents state. On Aug. 11, Concord City Council will consider an economic incentive grant for Keysteel Corp., which manufactures “construction-related products made with steel wire.”
EpiCentre sold: What’s next for the former entertainment hub?
CHARLOTTE — The once iconic EpiCentre in uptown sold to the highest and only bidder on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Trust Company Americas, the bank that lent money to the former owner for the property, made a starting bid of $95 million. There were more than a dozen interested people...
Officials thrilled for new 130-acre South Carolina development
The new development is called The Exchange and will span 130 acres off Charlotte Highway 521.
After hundreds of hours of work, Concord woman gets Habitat for Humanity house
CONCORD, N.C. — It was a life-changing moment for a single mother in Cabarrus County on Wednesday as she got the keys to her long-awaited Habitat for Humanity house. “We homeowners, y’all!” cheered Tanika Farris of Concord. She and her 19-year-old daughter, Shawniyah, are opening the door to not just their new home, but to their new life.
countryfolks.com
Cox Brothers Farms succeeds by going back to basics
MONROE, NC – When you farm close to 12,000 acres of double cropped corn, wheat and beans, you have to pay close attention to every detail. When you raise several varieties of those crops – with each variety demanding its own management approach – you’ve got to be focused and attentive.
$30,000 isn’t enough for a “normal” wedding in Charlotte
Inflation has hit everything, including the wedding industry, and those costs are getting passed onto future brides and grooms. “Every little thing has gone up,” Jackie Fogartie of Jackie Fogartie Events tells me. She says a $30,000 wedding budget in Charlotte simply won’t get you all the bells and whistles, or even close to it. […] The post $30,000 isn’t enough for a “normal” wedding in Charlotte appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
How to get more free COVID-19 at-home tests
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — In addition to a federal program that allows households to order up to 16 free at-home COVID-19 tests, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has announced a new program that allows eligible residents to order additional tests monthly. Project ACT. Through a partnership...
7 pick-your-own apple orchards within 2 hours of Charlotte
It might be a while before it starts to feel like fall, but the first sign of the new season is finally here: apple picking has begun. Here are seven orchards with pick-your-own apple orchards within two hours of Charlotte. Windy Hill Orchard & Cider Mill About an hour from Charlotte, Windy Hill is a destination […] The post 7 pick-your-own apple orchards within 2 hours of Charlotte appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
Several Target, Walmart, dollar stores fined for overcharging customers in Charlotte area
CHARLOTTE — The state of North Carolina fined several Charlotte-area stores because prices at the register were more than those for products on the shelves. The State Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services said it happened in the second quarter of 2022. 61 North Carolina stores were ordered to pay fines for price-scanning errors in 32 counties.
What Is Delta-10?
MINT HILL, NC – Like many of the new cannabinoids hitting shelves, Delta-10 is making headlines as one of the newest on the market. So what’s the difference between all the Delta? Delta-10 is touted to be a more sativa-like (or energizing) version of Delta-8 THC. While Delta-8 THC has a more sedative effect that’s great for relaxation or sleep aid, Delta-10 has been picked up by those looking for something to use during the daytime when they need focus or a more energetic buzz. While many Delta-10 products contain some Delta-8 for stabilization (for example, many D10 carts contain D8 as well), even small amounts of Delta-10 in them has been shown to give a better daytime effect for those who need to utilize THC during their daytime activities.
Mess in Mooresville: Intersection project finally gets new life
Every day, there's a traffic backup as far as the eye can see at the intersection of Faith Road and Highway 115.
