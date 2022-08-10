ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mint Hill, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
alamancenews.com

Another co. buys 20 acres just down the road

A real estate company based in Charlotte has purchased about 20 acres of vacant land along Cherry Lane and Gov. Scott Farm Road, across from the Old Fields subdivision, possibly paving the way for future industrial or commercial development in the largely rural and residential area. A company called Metrolina...
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Mint Hill Times

Ensuring A Smooth Lending Process

MINT HILL, NC – Once you have that pre-approval and begin looking for homes, it is vital to remember the “Do’s and Don’ts” throughout the process. Until the closing day, and keys in hand, please remember these tips:. DO: Maintain current employment and/or alert your...
MINT HILL, NC
corneliustoday.com

HomeSense will open its first NC store in Shops at Fresh Market

Aug. 10. By Dave Vieser. HomeSense, the home and fashion retailer which is part of TJX Cos., is coming to Cornelius. It will take over part of the the former SteinMart space in the Shops at Fresh Market. It will be TJX‘s first HomeSense store in North Carolina. TJX is...
CORNELIUS, NC
businesstodaync.com

Confirmed: Rumor Mill Market is reopening

Aug. 10. By TL Bernthal. The Rumor Mill Market at 217 Depot St. in Davidson will reopen this month after a two-year hiatus. When the owners — Janie and Scot Slusarick of Cornelius — closed the Rumor Mill Market on Aug. 28, 2020, they never imagined it would be almost two years to the day to re-open the furniture and home goods store.
DAVIDSON, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mint Hill, NC
Mint Hill, NC
Business
WCNC

Charlotte rental scam swindling families out of their homes and money

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — An elaborate scam in Charlotte is swindling families out of money and their homes, according to police and a large rental company. FirstKey Homes owns hundreds of real properties across the Charlotte area. The company told WCNC Charlotte scammers are pretending to own some of its houses and are renting them out to victims to collect rent money.
CHARLOTTE, NC
country1037fm.com

Charlotte’s Epicentre Sold For $95 Million

It was once so iconic and a cool place to go and this week it was sold to the highest bidder, as a matter of fact, the only bidder. Charlotte’s Epicentre reportedly sold for 95 million bucks. There was so much promise and excitement when the Epicentre first opened....
CHARLOTTE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Realestate#Business Industry#Linus Business#Zillow#The Home Inspection
businesstodaync.com

Hot properties: Million-dollar home sales

$4,550,000 Edward Flinter & Karine Morency to Terry & Kathleen Noreen, 18246 Mainsail Pointe Drive. Cornelius. $2,145,000 Charles & Jane Norman to Lisa & Jeffrey Mohler, 17932 John Connor Road. Cornelius. $1,850,000 Morten & Kimberly Nygaard to Khaled Mansour, 18618 John Connor Road. Cornelius. $1,846,000 Thomas Divittorio & Cecilia Ringuette...
WSOC Charlotte

Concord to consider incentives for manufacturing facility

CONCORD, N.C. — Concord is scheduled to consider incentives this week for a Texas-based manufacturer looking to build a facility in the Charlotte region, documents state. On Aug. 11, Concord City Council will consider an economic incentive grant for Keysteel Corp., which manufactures “construction-related products made with steel wire.”
CONCORD, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
countryfolks.com

Cox Brothers Farms succeeds by going back to basics

MONROE, NC – When you farm close to 12,000 acres of double cropped corn, wheat and beans, you have to pay close attention to every detail. When you raise several varieties of those crops – with each variety demanding its own management approach – you’ve got to be focused and attentive.
MONROE, NC
Axios Charlotte

$30,000 isn’t enough for a “normal” wedding in Charlotte

Inflation has hit everything, including the wedding industry, and those costs are getting passed onto future brides and grooms. “Every little thing has gone up,” Jackie Fogartie of Jackie Fogartie Events tells me. She says a $30,000 wedding budget in Charlotte simply won’t get you all the bells and whistles, or even close to it. […] The post $30,000 isn’t enough for a “normal” wedding in Charlotte appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

How to get more free COVID-19 at-home tests

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — In addition to a federal program that allows households to order up to 16 free at-home COVID-19 tests, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has announced a new program that allows eligible residents to order additional tests monthly. Project ACT. Through a partnership...
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
Axios Charlotte

7 pick-your-own apple orchards within 2 hours of Charlotte

It might be a while before it starts to feel like fall, but the first sign of the new season is finally here: apple picking has begun. Here are seven orchards with pick-your-own apple orchards within two hours of Charlotte. Windy Hill Orchard & Cider Mill  About an hour from Charlotte, Windy Hill is a destination […] The post 7 pick-your-own apple orchards within 2 hours of Charlotte appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Mint Hill Times

What Is Delta-10?

MINT HILL, NC – Like many of the new cannabinoids hitting shelves, Delta-10 is making headlines as one of the newest on the market. So what’s the difference between all the Delta? Delta-10 is touted to be a more sativa-like (or energizing) version of Delta-8 THC. While Delta-8 THC has a more sedative effect that’s great for relaxation or sleep aid, Delta-10 has been picked up by those looking for something to use during the daytime when they need focus or a more energetic buzz. While many Delta-10 products contain some Delta-8 for stabilization (for example, many D10 carts contain D8 as well), even small amounts of Delta-10 in them has been shown to give a better daytime effect for those who need to utilize THC during their daytime activities.
MINT HILL, NC
The Mint Hill Times

The Mint Hill Times

842
Followers
1K+
Post
65K+
Views
ABOUT

The Mint Hill Times is a locally owned, family operated, award winning, publishing & media company serving the town of Mint Hill, NC and surrounding area since 2006. Our mission is to support happy, healthy, growing communities with news you can use to live your best life.

 https://www.minthilltimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy