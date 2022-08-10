ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

8 News Now

Flooding is very possible today

Clouds and sunshine with high humidity to start our Tuesday. Showers and thunderstorms moving out of Arizona this morning have mostly fizzled before reaching Clark County with measurable rainfall, but that is expected to change through the afternoon and evening. More energy coming our way could produce storms with heavy rain leading to flooding. And […]
news3lv.com

I-15 southbound reopened after traffic held at Primm due to California flooding

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Traffic is able to move south through Primm, Nevada, again after the freeway was briefly closed for flooding across the state line in Southern California Tuesday. All traffic traveling on southbound I-15 was turned around and redirected north, Nevada State Police, Highway Patrol announced at...
news3lv.com

Officials: A year's worth of rain fell in Death Valley within three hours

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Officials with Death Valley National Park are analyzing the aftermath of recent storms that caused damage and closures on all park roads. In a statement released on Sunday, officials say the weekend rain was historic, calling the rainfall a '1,000 Year Rain Event,' meaning there's only a 0.1% chance of something like this happening yearly.
8newsnow.com

Flood Watches extended through midnight Thursday. Here’s Tedd’s Forecast for Tuesday, August 9th

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – #TeddSaid: The Flood Watch has been EXTENDED through midnight Thursday as more storms are possible again. The atmosphere is so primed for with humidity, heating and deep monsoon moisture, there are thunderstorm chances daily into next week. The pattern hasn’t changed with the upper level high to the east wrapping around moisture to the region. Daytime highs have been steering clear of 100, but we trade the heat for humidity as the sultry weather continues through monsoon season so far.
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Clark by NWS

Effective: 2022-08-09 17:18:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-09 18:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. If on or near Lake Mead, get away from the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 15 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Target Area: Clark The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for West central Mohave County in northwestern Arizona East central Clark County in southern Nevada * Until 615 PM PDT/615 PM MST/. * At 517 PM PDT/517 PM MST/, a severe thunderstorm was located over South Cove, or 34 miles southeast of Overton, moving northwest at 20 mph. HAZARD...40-50 mph wind gusts on the lake. Hazardous boating conditions. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs and trees. Hazardous boating conditions due to enhanced wave activity. * Locations impacted include Echo Bay, Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Temple Bar Campground, Overton Beach, Echo Bay Campground, South Cove, Meadview and Temple Bar. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
8 News Now

Most of southern Nevada still seeing ‘exceptional’ drought conditions despite monsoon rains: map

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The latest U.S. Drought Monitor Map revealed that a large portion of southern Nevada, including Clark County, is still experiencing “exceptional” drought conditions. The map ranks the intensity of the drought from abnormally dry being the lowest rating to exceptional drought being the highest. This latest update was released as monsoon […]
news3lv.com

Power outage in rural Nevada has been resolved

UPDATE AT 2:15 p.m. | Power has been restored. A power outage in a rural Nevada area is causing problems with gas stations along the I-15 headed towards Utah. According to a Clark County spokesperson, the outage is currently affecting Moapa Valley, Logandale, Overton, Mesquite, and Bunkerville. Travelers headed on...
news3lv.com

Henderson Fire Department steps up recruiting as city population grows

HENDERSON, Nev. (KSNV) — The Henderson Fire Department, as with other fire departments around Southern Nevada, is stepping up its recruiting efforts to meet the growing demand caused by tremendous population growth. Deputy Fire Chief Scott Vivier said his department has just started the second session of back-to-back academies.
The Associated Press

More human remains discovered as drought dries Lake Mead

LAS VEGAS (AP) — More human remains have been found at drought-stricken Lake Mead National Recreation Area east of Las Vegas, authorities said Sunday. It’s the fourth time since May that remains have been uncovered as Western drought forces the shoreline to retreat at the shrinking Colorado River reservoir behind the Hoover Dam.
Fox5 KVVU

Biden administration announces $48.9M for Nevada transportation projects, including Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The U.S. Department of Transportation announced funding for two major Nevada transportation projects, including one project in Las Vegas. The projects are part of the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) program, meant to modernize transportation systems and make them “safer, more accessible, more affordable, and more sustainable.”
