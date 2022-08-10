Read full article on original website
Highway through Death Valley partially reopens after historic flooding
California highway officials have reopened part of State Route 190 on the west side of Death Valley National Park.
New NASA satellite images show Death Valley flooding
NASA has released new images showing the park and extended area before and after the storm.
Flooding is very possible today
Clouds and sunshine with high humidity to start our Tuesday. Showers and thunderstorms moving out of Arizona this morning have mostly fizzled before reaching Clark County with measurable rainfall, but that is expected to change through the afternoon and evening. More energy coming our way could produce storms with heavy rain leading to flooding. And […]
news3lv.com
I-15 southbound reopened after traffic held at Primm due to California flooding
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Traffic is able to move south through Primm, Nevada, again after the freeway was briefly closed for flooding across the state line in Southern California Tuesday. All traffic traveling on southbound I-15 was turned around and redirected north, Nevada State Police, Highway Patrol announced at...
Flash Flood Watch issued for Southern Nevada as possible storms develop
The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Watch for Southern Nevada, which will last on Tuesday from noon to midnight.
news3lv.com
Officials: A year's worth of rain fell in Death Valley within three hours
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Officials with Death Valley National Park are analyzing the aftermath of recent storms that caused damage and closures on all park roads. In a statement released on Sunday, officials say the weekend rain was historic, calling the rainfall a '1,000 Year Rain Event,' meaning there's only a 0.1% chance of something like this happening yearly.
Flash flood warning issued for west-central Clark County
The National Weather Service issued a Flash Flood Warning for part Southern Nevada on Tuesday from 1:26 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
8newsnow.com
Flood Watches extended through midnight Thursday. Here’s Tedd’s Forecast for Tuesday, August 9th
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – #TeddSaid: The Flood Watch has been EXTENDED through midnight Thursday as more storms are possible again. The atmosphere is so primed for with humidity, heating and deep monsoon moisture, there are thunderstorm chances daily into next week. The pattern hasn’t changed with the upper level high to the east wrapping around moisture to the region. Daytime highs have been steering clear of 100, but we trade the heat for humidity as the sultry weather continues through monsoon season so far.
weather.gov
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Clark by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-09 17:18:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-09 18:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. If on or near Lake Mead, get away from the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 15 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Target Area: Clark The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for West central Mohave County in northwestern Arizona East central Clark County in southern Nevada * Until 615 PM PDT/615 PM MST/. * At 517 PM PDT/517 PM MST/, a severe thunderstorm was located over South Cove, or 34 miles southeast of Overton, moving northwest at 20 mph. HAZARD...40-50 mph wind gusts on the lake. Hazardous boating conditions. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs and trees. Hazardous boating conditions due to enhanced wave activity. * Locations impacted include Echo Bay, Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Temple Bar Campground, Overton Beach, Echo Bay Campground, South Cove, Meadview and Temple Bar. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Most of southern Nevada still seeing ‘exceptional’ drought conditions despite monsoon rains: map
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The latest U.S. Drought Monitor Map revealed that a large portion of southern Nevada, including Clark County, is still experiencing “exceptional” drought conditions. The map ranks the intensity of the drought from abnormally dry being the lowest rating to exceptional drought being the highest. This latest update was released as monsoon […]
news3lv.com
Power outage in rural Nevada has been resolved
UPDATE AT 2:15 p.m. | Power has been restored. A power outage in a rural Nevada area is causing problems with gas stations along the I-15 headed towards Utah. According to a Clark County spokesperson, the outage is currently affecting Moapa Valley, Logandale, Overton, Mesquite, and Bunkerville. Travelers headed on...
Lake Mead: Coroners Offer Major Update on Four Sets of Human Remains Discovered
Investigators believe two of four sets of human remains found in Lake Mead could be from the same person. The grim discovery was made after the lake had historically low water levels, allowing officials to access parts of the lake that would have typically been inaccessible. In May, authorities found...
I-15 southbound lanes near Primm reopen following flooding
The Nevada State Police Highway Patrol has closed down a portion of I-15 due to flooding.
news3lv.com
Henderson Fire Department steps up recruiting as city population grows
HENDERSON, Nev. (KSNV) — The Henderson Fire Department, as with other fire departments around Southern Nevada, is stepping up its recruiting efforts to meet the growing demand caused by tremendous population growth. Deputy Fire Chief Scott Vivier said his department has just started the second session of back-to-back academies.
Sign of the times: Lake Mead bodies show up on billboard
Located at the corner of Boulder Highway and Nellis Boulevard, across from Sam's Town Casino, people are noticing a new billboard with the timely slogan, "Injured while searching for dead bodies at Lake Mead? Demand Compensation!"
Couple cashes in on saving water, redecorating yard with SNWA turf rebate program
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — With Lake Mead levels dipping to historic lows, water conservation has appeared to be on most people’s minds. One local couple is doing their part by saving water and cashing in on it, thanks to the Southern Nevada Water Authority’s turf rebate program, which translates into cash for grass. Wes and […]
Several families tested for DNA: What we know about 4 sets of remains at Lake Mead
Boaters and swimmers have discovered the remains of four people at Lake Mead since May, but not all of their deaths are considered suspicious.
news3lv.com
Red Cross responds to five over the weekend home fires, 23 people displaced
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The Red Cross of Nevada responded to several home fires across the valley over the weekend. According to the organization, volunteers and staff responded to five home fires in Henderson, Las Vegas, North Las Vegas, and Elko. MORE ON NEWS 3 | Video captures Las...
More human remains discovered as drought dries Lake Mead
LAS VEGAS (AP) — More human remains have been found at drought-stricken Lake Mead National Recreation Area east of Las Vegas, authorities said Sunday. It’s the fourth time since May that remains have been uncovered as Western drought forces the shoreline to retreat at the shrinking Colorado River reservoir behind the Hoover Dam.
Fox5 KVVU
Biden administration announces $48.9M for Nevada transportation projects, including Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The U.S. Department of Transportation announced funding for two major Nevada transportation projects, including one project in Las Vegas. The projects are part of the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) program, meant to modernize transportation systems and make them “safer, more accessible, more affordable, and more sustainable.”
