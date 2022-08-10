Revolve Launches First Extended Size Collaboration With Curve Model Remi Bader — Shop Now

Revolve

We asked. Revolve delivered.

The next-generation fashion retailer has collaborated with curve model Remi Bader to launch the brand's first-ever extended-size collection.

REMI x REVOLVE tears down fashion barriers in an active attempt to create clothing for all shapes and sizes. The first drop of this iconic line of looks includes 15 styles in sizes ranging from XXS to 4X, and will be available online beginning August 10. The excitement continues into the fall, as a second release will follow in September during New York Fashion Week.

Bader's social fame began to kick off through her TikTok account, where she became well known as the "Queen of Realistic Hauls." The content creator would post in-the-flesh videos of herself trying on clothing items labeled in her size.

Most often, the clips would prove the unfortunate realization that may favorite fashion trends did not even remotely fit her body type.

It wasn't long before Bader's army of fans stepped in to kickstart a movement for more inclusive clothing.

On March 23, after endless comments of fans begging for Bader to make a curve friendly collection, Revolve finally launched news of the size-inclusive collaboration.

“We listen to our community every step of the way, and this is exactly how REMI x REVOLVE was born. Within days of connecting, she joined us on her first #RevolveAroundTheWorld trip, and we had an agreement in place to develop this collection, which has now been over a year in the making. We are so proud of it, and excited to be able to offer this extended range of products and sizing to meet the REVOLVE customer’s aesthetic and lifestyle interests,” stated Revolve's Chief Brand Officer Raissa Gerona .

“When we first announced REMI x REVOLVE , I said that every piece in the collection would be something I was never able to find in my size, or for my body. Now I am able to make this available to people that feel the same way, which is the best part. The process over the past few months has shown that there is incredible interest and demand, and there is also a constant need to evolve, and understand customer needs. Being able to share the process, and provide step-by-step input from myself and my community has been instrumental, and I cannot wait to deliver the final product,” stated Bader.

The collection features an appealing range of styles that can take you from day to night, with each selection carefully crafted to actually fit the labeled sizes.

Eager to check out the REMI x REVOLVE collection? OK! helps you shop the iconic curated styles from Revolve below!

Revolve's REMI x REVOLVE Collection retails from $55-$150 at revolve.com .