WAXHAW, NC – The Humane Society Of Union County is pleased to present Mazel for adoption. “The beautiful Mazel was named after the show The Marvelous Mrs. Mazel! Mazel is the perfect size at 25lbs, 18 months old, spayed and completely vetted. Mazel and her four puppies were found in the middle of the street and a good Samaritan scooped them us. We believe Mazel is a Catahoula mix. We haven’t tested her yet with other dogs because she is protective of her puppies. We will be able to test her soon. Mazel is so beautiful with her one blue eye and one brown eye. She is a love bug and enjoys playing and getting loved on! Mazel is Heartworm positive but don’t worry, we pay for her treatment. If you think Mazel would be a good fit for your family, please fill out the adoption application on our website www.hsuc.org.”

WAXHAW, NC ・ 7 DAYS AGO