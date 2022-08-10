Read full article on original website
A Weekly Focus On Local Business And Our Chamber Of Commerce
Registration Now Open for the 10th Annual Golf Classic!. Title Sponsor: Novant Health Mint Hill Medical Center. Location: 7500 Olde Sycamore Drive Mint Hill, NC 28227. Foursomes and individual golfers are welcome to participate in play. Non-golfers can get involved through various sponsorship, marketing, and volunteer opportunities!. Register online or...
Mint Hill, NC Congresswoman Alma Adams
MINT HILL, NC – Hey Tax Payer. Trying to reach the IRS to answer simple questions have become a very big problem. So, I called our Congresswoman. Over the past few years, my clients have called me to complain they have spent hours on the phone waiting to speak to an IRS agent to respond to a Notice. Only to have the line disconnect or they get a recording telling them to call back tomorrow!! Some calls to me were friendly while some weren’t very nice. Either way, I had become the punching bag for the IRS. I HAD ENOUGH! I called our Congresswoman Alma Adams office to express my disdain for the IRS and the colorful language I had received since 2020 when the Government shutdown.
Seilaff & Harrison Win “Best Of Mint Hill” Photo Contest
MINT HILL, NC – At the July Chamber of Commerce member luncheon, Executive Director Paige McKinney revealed the winners of the 2021 Best of Mint Hill Photo Contest. Hosted by the Chamber of Commerce and sponsored by 1st Choice Properties, the annual Best of Mint Hill Photo Contest seeks out photos of events, people, landscapes, sunsets, nature, and other subjects that represent the “best” of our hometown. Participants are encouraged to capture annual events like the Chamber of Commerce Golf Classic, Mint Hill Madness, the Pop Up Christmas Shop, as well as events that highlight our local schools and Mint Hill’s landmarks.
Ensuring A Smooth Lending Process
MINT HILL, NC – Once you have that pre-approval and begin looking for homes, it is vital to remember the “Do’s and Don’ts” throughout the process. Until the closing day, and keys in hand, please remember these tips:. DO: Maintain current employment and/or alert your...
Novant Health Names Ben Brodersen President And Chief Operating Officer Of Novant Health Ballantyne Medical Center
CHARLOTTE, NC – Aug. 3, 2022 – Novant Health has named Ben Brodersen as the president and chief operating officer of Novant Health Ballantyne Medical Center, which is scheduled to open in 2023. Brodersen joined Novant Health on Aug. 1. In his new role as president and COO,...
July Chamber Of Commerce Member Luncheon
MINT HILL, NC – On Tuesday, July19, the Mint Hill Chamber of Commerce held its Monthly Member Luncheon at Olde Sycamore Golf Plantation. July’s lunch program kicked off with a welcome from Executive Director Paige McKinney, who thanked Olde Sycamore for hosting and providing a delicious lunch of hamburgers, hot dogs, baked beans, cole slaw and cucumber salad. Director Scott Salisbury (SWS Financial Group) led the Pledge of Allegiance, and Immediate Past President Kim Rhodarmer (Servant’s Heart) led the group in prayer.
July Mint Hill Town Hall Meeting Recap
MINT HILL, NC – The Mayor and Board of Commissioners held their monthly meeting on July 14 to discuss the town’s business. Prior to the meeting, a private presentation was made by Randall Bozard regarding the potential development of a single-story mini storage facility located on tax parcel number 137-15-130 on Blair Road.
Help Needed For Servant’s Heart’s Back2School Program
MINT HILL, NC – With temperatures nearing 100 degrees, it’s hard to believe that summer is already drawing to a close! As we prepare to send students back to school this August, Servant’s Heart is once again asking for the community’s help with their annual Back2School Program.
Charitable Gifting
MINT HILL, NC – At Fulcrum, we are advocates for making a difference within the community. Charitable gifting enables you to make a positive, and often significant, contribution to your community while also taking advantage of financial benefits that may be available to you and your family. To promote philanthropy, Congress passed legislation to create potential tax benefits associated with charitable gifting. There are many different strategies for charitable gifting, each generally offering tax benefits to the person making the gift. Those benefits vary based on the nature of the asset gifted and the strategy used.
Nate Huggins Honored With Nancy Glenn Community Servant Award
MINT HILL, NC – On the evening of July 11 at the Matthews Town Hall, the Nancy Glenn Community Servant Award was presented to a gentleman with a heart of gold and the kindness that makes your heart smile, Nate Huggins. The award is presented in honor of the...
MHCC Business Of The Month: Mint Hill Tool Rental
Congratulations to Tony Long and Mint Hill Tool Rental and his team for being awarded Mint Hill Chamber of Commerce’s business of the month for the month of July. Tony Long and Mint Hill Tool Rental enjoys supporting the local business community and has found great value in being a part of the Chamber! Mint Hill Tool Rental has been a Member of the Mint Hill Chamber of Commerce since 1999 and actively connects other members with each other. Tony can be seen volunteering his time at functions within our community and as an active Chamber member.
What Is Delta-10?
MINT HILL, NC – Like many of the new cannabinoids hitting shelves, Delta-10 is making headlines as one of the newest on the market. So what’s the difference between all the Delta? Delta-10 is touted to be a more sativa-like (or energizing) version of Delta-8 THC. While Delta-8 THC has a more sedative effect that’s great for relaxation or sleep aid, Delta-10 has been picked up by those looking for something to use during the daytime when they need focus or a more energetic buzz. While many Delta-10 products contain some Delta-8 for stabilization (for example, many D10 carts contain D8 as well), even small amounts of Delta-10 in them has been shown to give a better daytime effect for those who need to utilize THC during their daytime activities.
Will The Weakening Housing Market Lead To A 2008-style Crash?
MINT HILL, NC – The answer to this question truly depends on who you talk to. Some believe a crash much worse than 2008 is coming, while others don’t see any signs of a crash coming at all. Of course, we all know, that what goes up, must come down, but how far down?
Adoptable Pet Of The Week – Mazel
WAXHAW, NC – The Humane Society Of Union County is pleased to present Mazel for adoption. “The beautiful Mazel was named after the show The Marvelous Mrs. Mazel! Mazel is the perfect size at 25lbs, 18 months old, spayed and completely vetted. Mazel and her four puppies were found in the middle of the street and a good Samaritan scooped them us. We believe Mazel is a Catahoula mix. We haven’t tested her yet with other dogs because she is protective of her puppies. We will be able to test her soon. Mazel is so beautiful with her one blue eye and one brown eye. She is a love bug and enjoys playing and getting loved on! Mazel is Heartworm positive but don’t worry, we pay for her treatment. If you think Mazel would be a good fit for your family, please fill out the adoption application on our website www.hsuc.org.”
Pour 64: 5-year Anniversary Celebration
MINT HILL, NC – The owners of Pour 64, Tony and Sarah Brock, have been Mint Hill natives for 17 years now. They were opening their doors 5 years ago on July 27, with what started off as a hobby and a genuine love for craft beers. They identified the need to “provide a convenient way of drinking from great crafters in Charlotte, at a location closer to home,” as Sarah shared. She told of how they took a leap of faith, unaware of how their business would thrive.
Fur Baby Chauffeur Offers Support To Busy Pet Parents
CHARLOTTE – It is no longer necessary for a pet parent to be the only provider of transportation for their fur babies. New services, similar to those used by humans, are helping fur babies get to and from vet appointments, play dates, daycare, and other necessary appointments. In February of this year, Charlotte got their very own fur baby transportation service called Casper’s Canine Cabs. It is a very welcome service for busy Queen City pet parents who need a little helping hand.
Obituary For Aubrey M. Bartlett
MINT HILL, NC – Aubrey M. Bartlett (98) of Mint Hill passed away on July 20, 2022. He was born June 24, 1924 in Mecklenburg County to Lawrence and Rachel Moser Bartlett. He graduated from Bain High School and served in the Army in WWll. Using the GI Bill, he attended Kings Business School. He was employed by Celanese Industries rising to become head of the color division.
Chamber Benefits – Serving As An Ambassador
MINT HILL, NC – Did you know that all active members of the Chamber of Commerce have the opportunity to influence the direction of the Chamber and Mint Hill’s business community by serving as an Ambassador?. Chamber Ambassadors are volunteers who donate their time and resources to being...
How Will The Fed Rate Hike Impact The Charlotte Real Estate Market?
MINT HILL, NC – Whether you’re looking directly at the Charlotte real estate market as a whole or you’re looking just at the Mint Hill real estate market, you will see something similar coming. The Charlotte housing market and the surrounding areas have been incredibly hot. The Fed rate hike is meant to help cool down inflation, but how will that impact the housing market?
What Is The Entourage Effect?
MINT HILL, NC – Cannabis has been used as a medicine for nearly 4,000 years, first being discovered in the medical literature in early China as an effective treatment for inflammation and disease markers. Cannabis and hemp, through their cannabinoids, have some of the widest ranges of the pharmacology of any plant on the planet. Many studies are coming out about the Entourage Effect, which points to the discovery that the wider the range of cannabinoids in a product, the more effective it is across the board. This is why we created Whole Spectrum hemp extract, in our efforts to maintain the exact molecular makeup of the hemp plant, represented in our oil. This includes small amounts of cannabinoids like CBG, CBC, THC, CBDa and more. Many of those suffering from chronic pain are plagued with inflammatory issues. Taking a daily Whole Spectrum extract can help reduce inflammation and therefore reduce symptoms associated with chronic pain conditions.
