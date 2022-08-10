Read full article on original website
Related
'We’re in this together': Trail of prayers held for South Carolina schools
IRMO, S.C. — Riverland Hills Baptist Church held a back-to-school prayer ride on Saturday. The church partnered with the Apostles Motorcycle Club to pray over several schools across the Midlands. The group made six stops. The first was at Mid-Carolina High School at 8:45 am. From there the riders...
golaurens.com
Thomas honored as SCABSE Superinendent of the Year
Laurens County School District 55 Superintendent Dr. Ameca Thomas was honored as the Superintendent of the Year in Columbia on Saturday by the South Carolina Alliance of Black School Educators. The award was presented during their White Attire Jazz Brunch Social at the Gala Event Center. “As I accept this...
South Carolina parents prepare for students to head back to school Monday
FORT MILL, S.C. — Thousands of South Carolina students will be heading back to school tomorrow. Avery, Chester, Chesterfield, Lancaster, and York counties said their fall semester is set to begin on Monday. Channel 9′s Glenn Counts spoke with families who spent Sunday trying to soak up their last...
Free back-to-school haircuts for children in Orangeburg
ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Free haircuts are being offered to students who are headed back to school in Orangeburg next week. This is made possible through the efforts of local barbers who decided to give back this fall. “It’s something that I came together with to partnership with Barber Tech...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Barbecue, buildings and homes: The landscape of Chapin continues to change
CHAPIN, S.C. — Sitting at the heart of the I-26 interchange project, residents in Chapin are no strangers to construction But this community is also seeing additional construction as several other projects are popping up across the town. "We have several projects from a commercial standpoint that are under...
live5news.com
Beamer Family Foundation gives back to Midlands elementary schools
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Beamer Family Foundation, the non-profit launched by Shane Beamer and wife, will sponsor four elementary schools in the Midlands for back-to-school. The four schools are Joseph Keels Elementary School, Jackson Creek Elementary, L.W. Conder Elementary and Forest Lake Elementary. The non-profit will be giving out...
Eastern Progress
'I love this profession and I love my kids'; OCSD teachers, staff, honored
A festive atmosphere filled Orangeburg County School District headquarters Wednesday morning as the district named its teacher and support staff of the year for 2022-23. Edisto High School English teacher Carol Dean was named Teacher of the Year and Whittaker Elementary first-grade teacher assistant Tiffany Grant was named Support Staff of the Year.
WLTX.com
Woman says 1 in 600,000 chance SC lottery win changed her life
LANCASTER, S.C. — A woman in Lancaster County says a sizable lottery jackpot - the last one in this particular game - has been life-changing. The winner, who asked not to be identified, told South Carolina Education Lottery officials that she bought the Crossword Bonus Cash ticket at 93 Discount Beverage on Chesterfield Avenue in Lancaster.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Here's how to attend SC technical college for free this fall
SUMTER, S.C. — Manufacturing is big business in the Gamecock City and an industry Sumter Chamber of Commerce President Chris Hardy knows well. "We have a lot of large industry and manufacturing employers," Hardy said. Like much of the nation, filling job vacancies has been a challenge. "Finding people...
'It’s a handful of us': Newberry celebrates Black Business Month
COLUMBIA, S.C. — August is Black Business Month, a time to celebrate and acknowledge different black-owned businesses in our community. Donnie Bates is one of the most recent black business owners to call Newberry home. Bates opened Tankman's Garage Tavern two months ago after serving 21 years in the...
WIS-TV
15-year-old West Columbia teen found safe
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - According to the West Columbia Police Department, Isabela Perez was found and is safe at home. The West Columbia Police Department is searching for a 15-year-old who was reported missing yesterday. Isabela Garcia Perez’s family says they physically saw her on Sunday, August 7, but...
WIS-TV
Lexington Two clear bag policy goes into effect next week
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Lexington School District Two will implement a clear bag rule for athletics events starting next Friday. The clear bag rule is similar to other Midlands districts and event venues. The district says this rule will be implemented to increase safety for fans, players, coaches, and...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wach.com
Mother memorializes son with random acts of kindness
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — A single act of kindness can make ones day, week, or in one woman’s case , a lifetime. When a car accident took her son’s life in February 2020, she was devastated. With her tragic loss, comes triumph. Now giving back to all,...
Lexington SC Rocks Facebook group encouraging students, teachers as they head back to school
LEXINGTON, S.C. — A local Facebook group called "Lexington County SC Rocks" is challenging everyone to paint motivational rocks for teachers and students to be distributed across Lexington this week. They are spreading the love, sharing kindness and smiles to start the school year. These small decorated stones are...
Orangeburg County schools offer hefty incentive as sign-on bonus for new teachers
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — The Orangeburg County School District will offer an additional $5,000 in teacher sign-on bonuses to certified full-time teachers for the new school year. This comes as the district faces 36 teacher vacancies. “I wish we had known this earlier because I think we could’ve filled...
New U-Pick experience at Gilbert flower farm
GILBERT, S.C. — Out in the fields of Gilbert lies a special flower farm. "I had low areas where Christmas trees wouldn't grow and I got tired of mowing them and I just started scattering seeds in there to see what would happen. They popped up, photographers liked it, so we expanded a little bit more last year and then it just became an obsession," said Mike McCartha, Hollow Creek Tree Farm owner.
abccolumbia.com
BACK ON CAMPUS: SC State welcomes new students for fall semester
ORANGEBURG, SC (WOLO) — Around a thousand new students are preparing to start classes at South Carolina State University this fall. Thursday morning, many of them moved into on-campus housing and got oriented to the campus. “When you come into these gates, you’re going to leave changed in some...
Transparency and trust: West Columbia Police plan to release monthly crime statistics
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — The West Columbia Police Department has plans to release crime statistics monthly on social media as a means of building trust with the community. West Columbia resident Cherry Horton Reidenbach said that when she hears sirens in her community, she wants to know the reason.
abccolumbia.com
Local Living: Pet adoptions and more this weekend
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–In our look at Local Living, you can adopt a furry friend. Columbia Animal Services is participating in the nationwide Clear the Shelters initiative for the entire month of August, which means all adoptions are free, as shelters continue to face over-capacity issues. So far, Columbia Animal Services has had more than 100 adoptions since the beginning of the month, but they need your help as more pets continue to refill the shelter every day. Visit Columbia Animal Services at 127 Humane Lane, Columbia, SC 29209.
Sumter farmer loses entire crop of beloved Bradford watermelons
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — Old age comes with complications - a reality Nat Bradford knows well. His family has been producing specialty Bradford-breed watermelons since the 1850s, known for their sweet, dark-green skin. "The Bradford Watermelon always has some challenges, 'cause it's an old watermelon variety," Bradford said. "This...
News19 WLTX
Columbia, SC
30K+
Followers
9K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
Columbia local newshttps://www.wltx.com/
Comments / 9