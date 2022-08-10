ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

Comments / 9

Related
golaurens.com

Thomas honored as SCABSE Superinendent of the Year

Laurens County School District 55 Superintendent Dr. Ameca Thomas was honored as the Superintendent of the Year in Columbia on Saturday by the South Carolina Alliance of Black School Educators. The award was presented during their White Attire Jazz Brunch Social at the Gala Event Center. “As I accept this...
LAURENS COUNTY, SC
News19 WLTX

Free back-to-school haircuts for children in Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Free haircuts are being offered to students who are headed back to school in Orangeburg next week. This is made possible through the efforts of local barbers who decided to give back this fall. “It’s something that I came together with to partnership with Barber Tech...
ORANGEBURG, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbia, SC
Lifestyle
City
Columbia, SC
live5news.com

Beamer Family Foundation gives back to Midlands elementary schools

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Beamer Family Foundation, the non-profit launched by Shane Beamer and wife, will sponsor four elementary schools in the Midlands for back-to-school. The four schools are Joseph Keels Elementary School, Jackson Creek Elementary, L.W. Conder Elementary and Forest Lake Elementary. The non-profit will be giving out...
COLUMBIA, SC
Eastern Progress

'I love this profession and I love my kids'; OCSD teachers, staff, honored

A festive atmosphere filled Orangeburg County School District headquarters Wednesday morning as the district named its teacher and support staff of the year for 2022-23. Edisto High School English teacher Carol Dean was named Teacher of the Year and Whittaker Elementary first-grade teacher assistant Tiffany Grant was named Support Staff of the Year.
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC
WLTX.com

Woman says 1 in 600,000 chance SC lottery win changed her life

LANCASTER, S.C. — A woman in Lancaster County says a sizable lottery jackpot - the last one in this particular game - has been life-changing. The winner, who asked not to be identified, told South Carolina Education Lottery officials that she bought the Crossword Bonus Cash ticket at 93 Discount Beverage on Chesterfield Avenue in Lancaster.
LANCASTER, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dress Code#The Dress#High School#School Detention#Jica
News19 WLTX

Here's how to attend SC technical college for free this fall

SUMTER, S.C. — Manufacturing is big business in the Gamecock City and an industry Sumter Chamber of Commerce President Chris Hardy knows well. "We have a lot of large industry and manufacturing employers," Hardy said. Like much of the nation, filling job vacancies has been a challenge. "Finding people...
SUMTER, SC
WIS-TV

15-year-old West Columbia teen found safe

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - According to the West Columbia Police Department, Isabela Perez was found and is safe at home. The West Columbia Police Department is searching for a 15-year-old who was reported missing yesterday. Isabela Garcia Perez’s family says they physically saw her on Sunday, August 7, but...
WEST COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Lexington Two clear bag policy goes into effect next week

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Lexington School District Two will implement a clear bag rule for athletics events starting next Friday. The clear bag rule is similar to other Midlands districts and event venues. The district says this rule will be implemented to increase safety for fans, players, coaches, and...
WEST COLUMBIA, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Apparel
wach.com

Mother memorializes son with random acts of kindness

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — A single act of kindness can make ones day, week, or in one woman’s case , a lifetime. When a car accident took her son’s life in February 2020, she was devastated. With her tragic loss, comes triumph. Now giving back to all,...
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

New U-Pick experience at Gilbert flower farm

GILBERT, S.C. — Out in the fields of Gilbert lies a special flower farm. "I had low areas where Christmas trees wouldn't grow and I got tired of mowing them and I just started scattering seeds in there to see what would happen. They popped up, photographers liked it, so we expanded a little bit more last year and then it just became an obsession," said Mike McCartha, Hollow Creek Tree Farm owner.
GILBERT, SC
abccolumbia.com

BACK ON CAMPUS: SC State welcomes new students for fall semester

ORANGEBURG, SC (WOLO) — Around a thousand new students are preparing to start classes at South Carolina State University this fall. Thursday morning, many of them moved into on-campus housing and got oriented to the campus. “When you come into these gates, you’re going to leave changed in some...
ORANGEBURG, SC
abccolumbia.com

Local Living: Pet adoptions and more this weekend

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–In our look at Local Living, you can adopt a furry friend. Columbia Animal Services is participating in the nationwide Clear the Shelters initiative for the entire month of August, which means all adoptions are free, as shelters continue to face over-capacity issues. So far, Columbia Animal Services has had more than 100 adoptions since the beginning of the month, but they need your help as more pets continue to refill the shelter every day. Visit Columbia Animal Services at 127 Humane Lane, Columbia, SC 29209.
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

Sumter farmer loses entire crop of beloved Bradford watermelons

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — Old age comes with complications - a reality Nat Bradford knows well. His family has been producing specialty Bradford-breed watermelons since the 1850s, known for their sweet, dark-green skin. "The Bradford Watermelon always has some challenges, 'cause it's an old watermelon variety," Bradford said. "This...
SUMTER, SC
News19 WLTX

News19 WLTX

Columbia, SC
30K+
Followers
9K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Columbia local news

 https://www.wltx.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy