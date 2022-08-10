ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Axios Charlotte

$30,000 isn’t enough for a “normal” wedding in Charlotte

Inflation has hit everything, including the wedding industry, and those costs are getting passed onto future brides and grooms. “Every little thing has gone up,” Jackie Fogartie of Jackie Fogartie Events tells me. She says a $30,000 wedding budget in Charlotte simply won’t get you all the bells and whistles, or even close to it. […] The post $30,000 isn’t enough for a “normal” wedding in Charlotte appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
country1037fm.com

Charlotte’s Epicentre Sold For $95 Million

It was once so iconic and a cool place to go and this week it was sold to the highest bidder, as a matter of fact, the only bidder. Charlotte’s Epicentre reportedly sold for 95 million bucks. There was so much promise and excitement when the Epicentre first opened....
CHARLOTTE, NC
alamancenews.com

Another co. buys 20 acres just down the road

A real estate company based in Charlotte has purchased about 20 acres of vacant land along Cherry Lane and Gov. Scott Farm Road, across from the Old Fields subdivision, possibly paving the way for future industrial or commercial development in the largely rural and residential area. A company called Metrolina...
CHARLOTTE, NC
kiss951.com

The 15 Best Charlotte North Carolina BBQ Restaurants

Here in North Carolina, we love our barbeque. And we do it well if I may so so myself. There is no shortage of fantastic restaurants across the state and the Queen City is no exception to that. But if you only can eat at one which should you choose? While I have my favorite (and it didn’t make this list near the top), I decided to turn to the public for their thoughts on the matter. A quick search on TripAdvisor led me to a list of 30 Charlotte BBQ restaurants. It included chains, multiple locations of some, the heavy hitters, and some I hadn’t heard of before. For this list, I took the top 15 restaurants (combining anywhere that had multiple locations).
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Charlotte rental scam swindling families out of their homes and money

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — An elaborate scam in Charlotte is swindling families out of money and their homes, according to police and a large rental company. FirstKey Homes owns hundreds of real properties across the Charlotte area. The company told WCNC Charlotte scammers are pretending to own some of its houses and are renting them out to victims to collect rent money.
CHARLOTTE, NC
businesstodaync.com

Confirmed: Rumor Mill Market is reopening

Aug. 10. By TL Bernthal. The Rumor Mill Market at 217 Depot St. in Davidson will reopen this month after a two-year hiatus. When the owners — Janie and Scot Slusarick of Cornelius — closed the Rumor Mill Market on Aug. 28, 2020, they never imagined it would be almost two years to the day to re-open the furniture and home goods store.
DAVIDSON, NC
Axios Charlotte

What it would take for Charlotte to land Music Midtown

Atlanta’s loss could be Charlotte’s gain — or Raleigh’s, we suppose. Driving the news: Music Midtown canceled its annual festival in Atlanta’s Piedmont Park over “circumstances beyond our control” last week. The festival can’t ban firearms in public parks because of Georgia’s gun laws, as several outlets reported. Now, local officials want to lure the festival here […] The post What it would take for Charlotte to land Music Midtown appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
charlotteonthecheap.com

8th Annual Huntersville Fall Festival now at Historic Rural Hill

The 8th Annual Community Huntersville Fall Festival will take place at Historic Rural Hill, 4431 Neck Road, Huntersville, on Saturday, September 17th, 2022, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fall is looking great around Charlotte, whether you’re looking for something spooky or totally kid-friendly! Check out our HUGE list of...
HUNTERSVILLE, NC
WBTV

American Airlines cutting fall flights out of CLT Airport

Carowinds has some big things in store for its 50th anniversary season in 2023. Panthers Fan Fest returns to Bank of America Stadium Thursday night. Tickets for Fan Fest are only $5 and there is a six-ticket limit. Carowinds set to make ‘major announcements’ Thursday about 2023 season.
CHARLOTTE, NC
thecharlottepost.com

Spavia franchise owners focus on the ‘resort-type feel’ for customers

Spavia franchise owners focus on the ‘resort-type feel’ for customers. By Mayra Parrilla Guerrero | For The Charlotte Post. Angela Dotson is co-owner of a Spavia franchise with her husband Dana in Charlotte’s Strawberry Hill Shopping Center. A Charlotte couple is emphasizing self-care by running a luxury...
CHARLOTTE, NC
countryfolks.com

Cox Brothers Farms succeeds by going back to basics

MONROE, NC – When you farm close to 12,000 acres of double cropped corn, wheat and beans, you have to pay close attention to every detail. When you raise several varieties of those crops – with each variety demanding its own management approach – you’ve got to be focused and attentive.
MONROE, NC
ABOUT

The Mint Hill Times is a locally owned, family operated, award winning, publishing & media company serving the town of Mint Hill, NC and surrounding area since 2006. Our mission is to support happy, healthy, growing communities with news you can use to live your best life.

 https://www.minthilltimes.com

