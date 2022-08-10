Read full article on original website
$30,000 isn’t enough for a “normal” wedding in Charlotte
Inflation has hit everything, including the wedding industry, and those costs are getting passed onto future brides and grooms. “Every little thing has gone up,” Jackie Fogartie of Jackie Fogartie Events tells me. She says a $30,000 wedding budget in Charlotte simply won’t get you all the bells and whistles, or even close to it. […] The post $30,000 isn’t enough for a “normal” wedding in Charlotte appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
Charlotte’s Epicentre Sold For $95 Million
It was once so iconic and a cool place to go and this week it was sold to the highest bidder, as a matter of fact, the only bidder. Charlotte’s Epicentre reportedly sold for 95 million bucks. There was so much promise and excitement when the Epicentre first opened....
Corkscrew Wine Shoppe and Bar lease to be terminated for ‘reimagined’ Birkdale
A managing partner at Corkscrew Wine Shoppe and Bar says North American Properties, the new managers of Birkdale Village, will not renew their lease because the business does not meet their vision for the reimagined Birkdale.
Another co. buys 20 acres just down the road
A real estate company based in Charlotte has purchased about 20 acres of vacant land along Cherry Lane and Gov. Scott Farm Road, across from the Old Fields subdivision, possibly paving the way for future industrial or commercial development in the largely rural and residential area. A company called Metrolina...
The 15 Best Charlotte North Carolina BBQ Restaurants
Here in North Carolina, we love our barbeque. And we do it well if I may so so myself. There is no shortage of fantastic restaurants across the state and the Queen City is no exception to that. But if you only can eat at one which should you choose? While I have my favorite (and it didn’t make this list near the top), I decided to turn to the public for their thoughts on the matter. A quick search on TripAdvisor led me to a list of 30 Charlotte BBQ restaurants. It included chains, multiple locations of some, the heavy hitters, and some I hadn’t heard of before. For this list, I took the top 15 restaurants (combining anywhere that had multiple locations).
Charlotte rental scam swindling families out of their homes and money
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — An elaborate scam in Charlotte is swindling families out of money and their homes, according to police and a large rental company. FirstKey Homes owns hundreds of real properties across the Charlotte area. The company told WCNC Charlotte scammers are pretending to own some of its houses and are renting them out to victims to collect rent money.
The Best Neighborhoods For Young Professionals in Charlotte
If you’re a young professional looking for the perfect place to live in Charlotte, you’re in luck! There are plenty of great neighborhoods that fit that description. Let’s take a look at some of the best ones.
Officials thrilled for new 130-acre South Carolina development
The new development is called The Exchange and will span 130 acres off Charlotte Highway 521.
The Top 5 Family-Friendly Neighborhoods in Charlotte
Charlotte is known to be a great city for families. There are many neighborhoods that are perfect for raising children. But which neighborhoods in Charlotte are the best? Let's explore our top picks below:
This Is North Carolina's Best Breakfast Restaurant
Mashed found the best breakfast spot in each state, including this favorite in North Carolina.
Charlotte homebuilder foreclosed on twice as properties continue causing problems
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - On N Irwin Ave, a historic home was demolished to make way for a new build that the contractor claimed would be the biggest home in all of Uptown. More than 8 months later and there’s only a slab of concrete, a dirt pit in the backyard and two sides of wall supports.
Confirmed: Rumor Mill Market is reopening
Aug. 10. By TL Bernthal. The Rumor Mill Market at 217 Depot St. in Davidson will reopen this month after a two-year hiatus. When the owners — Janie and Scot Slusarick of Cornelius — closed the Rumor Mill Market on Aug. 28, 2020, they never imagined it would be almost two years to the day to re-open the furniture and home goods store.
University City Neighbors Push Back Against Plan For 700 New Homes & Townhomes
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Some neighbors are pushing back against more growth in the University area. Ryan Homes wants to build up to nearly 400 single-family homes and close to 300 townhomes on 150 acres off North Tryon Street and Old Concord Road. City Council will make the ultimate decision...
Mess in Mooresville: Intersection project finally gets new life
Every day, there's a traffic backup as far as the eye can see at the intersection of Faith Road and Highway 115.
What it would take for Charlotte to land Music Midtown
Atlanta’s loss could be Charlotte’s gain — or Raleigh’s, we suppose. Driving the news: Music Midtown canceled its annual festival in Atlanta’s Piedmont Park over “circumstances beyond our control” last week. The festival can’t ban firearms in public parks because of Georgia’s gun laws, as several outlets reported. Now, local officials want to lure the festival here […] The post What it would take for Charlotte to land Music Midtown appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
8th Annual Huntersville Fall Festival now at Historic Rural Hill
The 8th Annual Community Huntersville Fall Festival will take place at Historic Rural Hill, 4431 Neck Road, Huntersville, on Saturday, September 17th, 2022, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fall is looking great around Charlotte, whether you’re looking for something spooky or totally kid-friendly! Check out our HUGE list of...
American Airlines cuts nearly 1,100 flights out of Charlotte Douglas Airport for the fall
Charlotte, N.C. — American Airlines is cutting close to 1,100 flights out of Charlotte Douglas International Airport this fall, WCNC Charlotte confirms. As American Airlines was plagued by cancellations and delays nationwide this summer, Charlotte was among the hardest hit airports, WCNC reports. As part of the cut flights,...
American Airlines cutting fall flights out of CLT Airport
Carowinds has some big things in store for its 50th anniversary season in 2023. Panthers Fan Fest returns to Bank of America Stadium Thursday night. Tickets for Fan Fest are only $5 and there is a six-ticket limit. Carowinds set to make ‘major announcements’ Thursday about 2023 season.
Spavia franchise owners focus on the ‘resort-type feel’ for customers
Spavia franchise owners focus on the ‘resort-type feel’ for customers. By Mayra Parrilla Guerrero | For The Charlotte Post. Angela Dotson is co-owner of a Spavia franchise with her husband Dana in Charlotte’s Strawberry Hill Shopping Center. A Charlotte couple is emphasizing self-care by running a luxury...
Cox Brothers Farms succeeds by going back to basics
MONROE, NC – When you farm close to 12,000 acres of double cropped corn, wheat and beans, you have to pay close attention to every detail. When you raise several varieties of those crops – with each variety demanding its own management approach – you’ve got to be focused and attentive.
