Seilaff & Harrison Win “Best Of Mint Hill” Photo Contest
MINT HILL, NC – At the July Chamber of Commerce member luncheon, Executive Director Paige McKinney revealed the winners of the 2021 Best of Mint Hill Photo Contest. Hosted by the Chamber of Commerce and sponsored by 1st Choice Properties, the annual Best of Mint Hill Photo Contest seeks out photos of events, people, landscapes, sunsets, nature, and other subjects that represent the “best” of our hometown. Participants are encouraged to capture annual events like the Chamber of Commerce Golf Classic, Mint Hill Madness, the Pop Up Christmas Shop, as well as events that highlight our local schools and Mint Hill’s landmarks.
Ensuring A Smooth Lending Process
MINT HILL, NC – Once you have that pre-approval and begin looking for homes, it is vital to remember the “Do’s and Don’ts” throughout the process. Until the closing day, and keys in hand, please remember these tips:. DO: Maintain current employment and/or alert your...
Chamber Benefits: Connections That Last
MINT HILL, NC – Not every benefit of being a member of the Chamber of Commerce can be spelled out in a brochure. One of the intangible but vitally important benefits of being a member of Mint Hill’s Chamber of Commerce is connecting with other Chamber members, utilizing their services, and paying it forward by singing their praises to others.
Board Of Commissioners Proposes Change To Four-Year Staggered Terms
MINT HILL, NC – Mint Hill’s Board of Commissioners is currently considering a proposition to change the terms of office for elected officials in Mint Hill from two-year terms to four-year staggered terms. Currently, Mint Hill elects its Mayor and all four Commissioners every two years. With all...
What Is Delta-10?
MINT HILL, NC – Like many of the new cannabinoids hitting shelves, Delta-10 is making headlines as one of the newest on the market. So what’s the difference between all the Delta? Delta-10 is touted to be a more sativa-like (or energizing) version of Delta-8 THC. While Delta-8 THC has a more sedative effect that’s great for relaxation or sleep aid, Delta-10 has been picked up by those looking for something to use during the daytime when they need focus or a more energetic buzz. While many Delta-10 products contain some Delta-8 for stabilization (for example, many D10 carts contain D8 as well), even small amounts of Delta-10 in them has been shown to give a better daytime effect for those who need to utilize THC during their daytime activities.
Cruising Is Back- Part 8
CHARLOTTE – For a Travel Consultant, the hardest job can be helping clients select a ship. When the company has all the Carnivalfamily ships working, I have counted as many as 24 ships sailing in 1 week. Ships are rated by tonnage, but passenger capacity is always easier to compare. They have shipped from 19 decks and 4,500 passengers, down to2,000 guests and 15 decks. Even the smallest ship is a giant to the novice sailor. Carnival tries to keep pricing mainstream and below and has a large number of family cabins that can sleep up to 5 (please ask us before you book 5 people in a single cabin, we have alternatives). With departure ports all over the USA and Europe, they will compare with any cruise line for most popular.
Adoptable Pet Of The Week – Rusty
CHARLOTTE – South Charlotte Dog Rescue would like to present to Rusty for your adoption consideration! “This 10 year old male Chihuahua is around 14 pounds and housetrained. If you’re looking for a handsome little lap dog Rusty is your boy! Like a typical chi – he needs some space at first and given the opportunity to warm up – once he realizes you’re his people and you’ve gained his trust, he will move right into your heart in no time at all. This little guy loves his family and will follow you all around just waiting for an opportunity to sit beside you. He LOVES going for walks and on car rides – he would do great as an only dog – or possibly with a mellow fur sibling given the right scenario. Rusty will make an amazing companion for a lucky family and would do best with older or no kids – as he prefers a more chill environment. Did we mention how dapper he looks in a bowtie?” Don’t miss out on Rusty, submit your application today at www.southcharlottedogrescue.com.
Help Needed For Servant’s Heart’s Back2School Program
MINT HILL, NC – With temperatures nearing 100 degrees, it’s hard to believe that summer is already drawing to a close! As we prepare to send students back to school this August, Servant’s Heart is once again asking for the community’s help with their annual Back2School Program.
Pour 64: 5-year Anniversary Celebration
MINT HILL, NC – The owners of Pour 64, Tony and Sarah Brock, have been Mint Hill natives for 17 years now. They were opening their doors 5 years ago on July 27, with what started off as a hobby and a genuine love for craft beers. They identified the need to “provide a convenient way of drinking from great crafters in Charlotte, at a location closer to home,” as Sarah shared. She told of how they took a leap of faith, unaware of how their business would thrive.
Fur Baby Chauffeur Offers Support To Busy Pet Parents
CHARLOTTE – It is no longer necessary for a pet parent to be the only provider of transportation for their fur babies. New services, similar to those used by humans, are helping fur babies get to and from vet appointments, play dates, daycare, and other necessary appointments. In February of this year, Charlotte got their very own fur baby transportation service called Casper’s Canine Cabs. It is a very welcome service for busy Queen City pet parents who need a little helping hand.
Joint Mobility
CHARLOTTE – I’ve been reading a lot lately about CARS. CARS stands for Controlled Articular Rotations. It’s used to take your joint through it’s natural rotation. For instance, shoulder related CARs is where you take your arm and move your shoulder joint through all it’s natural ranges of motion. These types of movements are designed to move your joints through their natural progression, which in turn encourages lubrication and blood flow (which in turn keeps them healthy). If you don’t move your joints, you’ll lose the ability to move.
Will The Weakening Housing Market Lead To A 2008-style Crash?
MINT HILL, NC – The answer to this question truly depends on who you talk to. Some believe a crash much worse than 2008 is coming, while others don’t see any signs of a crash coming at all. Of course, we all know, that what goes up, must come down, but how far down?
Introducing Mint Hill’s Best Local Flavors
MINT HILL, NC – The Mint Hill Times is proud to announce the first “Mint Hill’s Best Local Flavors” contest!. We’re looking for our readers’ favorites in twelve different categories: Best Slice, Best Wings, Best Burger, Best Way to Rise & Shine, Best Dining for Family & Kids, Best Date Night, Best Pint, Best Cuppa Joe, Best Baked Treat, Best Icy Sweet Treat, Best Gluten-Free Options, and Best Vegetarian.
Novant Health Mint Hill Medical Center Welcomes Beth Mosher
MINT HILL, NC – Novant Health Mint Hill Medical Center is thrilled to welcome Beth Mosher to the hospital as their new Chief Nursing Officer. Mosher began her nursing career as a critical care nurse at Rush-Copley Medical Center in Aurora, IL. Mosher also welcomed the opportunity to work in the surgical services specialty as a PACU and Ambulatory Surgery nurse at Northwestern Medicine Valley West Hospital in Sandwich, IL.
July Chamber Of Commerce Member Luncheon
MINT HILL, NC – On Tuesday, July19, the Mint Hill Chamber of Commerce held its Monthly Member Luncheon at Olde Sycamore Golf Plantation. July’s lunch program kicked off with a welcome from Executive Director Paige McKinney, who thanked Olde Sycamore for hosting and providing a delicious lunch of hamburgers, hot dogs, baked beans, cole slaw and cucumber salad. Director Scott Salisbury (SWS Financial Group) led the Pledge of Allegiance, and Immediate Past President Kim Rhodarmer (Servant’s Heart) led the group in prayer.
Nate Huggins Honored With Nancy Glenn Community Servant Award
MINT HILL, NC – On the evening of July 11 at the Matthews Town Hall, the Nancy Glenn Community Servant Award was presented to a gentleman with a heart of gold and the kindness that makes your heart smile, Nate Huggins. The award is presented in honor of the...
Mint Hill Library Hosts Chat With Author Amy Clipston
MINT HILL, NC – The Mint Hill Library will host local bestselling author Amy Clipston for a speaking event and book signing on Saturday, July 30, from 11:00 am until noon. Clipston is an award-winning bestselling author of more than 50 books and has been writing for as long as she can remember. She’s sold more than one million novels, and her fiction writing “career” began in elementary school when she and a close friend wrote and shared silly stories.
Those Knees
CHARLOTTE – One thing you can be thankful for every single day is your precious knees. Not sure why? Well ask anyone who has ever had issues with their knees and they’ll tell you. First of all, let’s think about those knees. There’s so much more to our knees than those protective knee caps (patella). Let’s take a look at one of the largest and complex joints in your body.
What Is The Entourage Effect?
MINT HILL, NC – Cannabis has been used as a medicine for nearly 4,000 years, first being discovered in the medical literature in early China as an effective treatment for inflammation and disease markers. Cannabis and hemp, through their cannabinoids, have some of the widest ranges of the pharmacology of any plant on the planet. Many studies are coming out about the Entourage Effect, which points to the discovery that the wider the range of cannabinoids in a product, the more effective it is across the board. This is why we created Whole Spectrum hemp extract, in our efforts to maintain the exact molecular makeup of the hemp plant, represented in our oil. This includes small amounts of cannabinoids like CBG, CBC, THC, CBDa and more. Many of those suffering from chronic pain are plagued with inflammatory issues. Taking a daily Whole Spectrum extract can help reduce inflammation and therefore reduce symptoms associated with chronic pain conditions.
How Will The Fed Rate Hike Impact The Charlotte Real Estate Market?
MINT HILL, NC – Whether you’re looking directly at the Charlotte real estate market as a whole or you’re looking just at the Mint Hill real estate market, you will see something similar coming. The Charlotte housing market and the surrounding areas have been incredibly hot. The Fed rate hike is meant to help cool down inflation, but how will that impact the housing market?
