Sen. Susan Collins warns that Democrats' surprise climate deal could endanger bipartisan support for same-sex marriage bill
The moderate Republican told HuffPost this week that the timing of Sens. Schumer and Manchin's agreement "could not have been worse."
'A Family Divided': Melania & Ivanka Trump 'Begging' Donald Not To Run For President In 2024
Donald Trump has made it clear that he wants to run for president again in 2024, but his family is less than pleased about his decision, which is causing a feud between the brood. “They are a family divided,” a source told Radar, adding that Donald's wife is adamant about...
Retired DC cop who testified before January 6 committee says Trump 'adamantly' wanted to go to Capitol
A retired Washington, DC, police officer who was part of Donald Trump's motorcade on January 6, 2021, told CNN's Don Lemon on Monday night that the then-President was adamant about going to the US Capitol as the riot unfolded.
Schumer may force Senate Republicans into a vote over the controversial $35 insulin copay cap
U.S. Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-NY) speaks at a press conference at the U.S. Capitol on Aug. 5 in Washington, D.C. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer may dare the chamber’s Republicans to vote against a $35 per month cap on insulin in the still-under-construction Inflation Reduction Act, sources told Insider.
MSNBC
Home state paper calls Hawley a ‘fleeing coward,’ ‘laughingstock’
A week before the Jan. 6 attack, as Senate Republican leaders implored their members not to object to the results of the 2020 presidential election, Sen. Josh Hawley ignored the pleas and announced he’d do it anyway. The next day, as regular readers may recall, the Missouri Republican started...
americanmilitarynews.com
Veterans’ burn pits healthcare bill passes Senate – Biden to sign
A massive veterans bill designed to expand healthcare benefits for veterans who were exposed to toxic burn pits passed in the US Senate late Tuesday. President Joe Biden said in a statement that he is looking forward to signing the bill, which he will do Monday. The Honoring Our Promise...
AOC laments 'insane' cost of being congresswoman despite $174,000 salary
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) lamented the cost of working as a member of Congress in an Instagram post despite her substantial congressional salary.
Tim Kaine has long Covid. That’s not moving Congress to act.
While Kaine and other Democrats in the House and Senate are pushing for action, they have failed to gain meaningful momentum due to lack of GOP support.
Democrats, Republicans sponsor bill to give thousands of Afghans path to citizenship
WASHINGTON, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Bipartisan legislation has been introduced in both houses of U.S. Congress to establish a path to American citizenship for thousands of Afghan evacuees admitted to the United States on temporary immigration status, the sponsors announced on Tuesday.
Jan. 6 committee interview cut short by Pennsylvania’s Republican nominee for governor
WASHINGTON (AP) — Pennsylvania’s Republican governor nominee Doug Mastriano appeared briefly Tuesday before the Jan. 6 committee investigating the U.S. Capitol insurrection but shared little as the panel probes Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election. Mastriano, who was outside the Capitol that day and...
Sinema signs off on Manchin-Schumer spending bill
Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ) offered her support Thursday for a deal struck by Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) on a healthcare, tax, and climate spending bill, with a change she had sought, giving the reconciliation bill a path forward in the evenly divided upper chamber.
GOP eyes 2024 payback for Manchin's Dems-only deal
He's long been their best partner across the aisle. But Republicans are now eager to topple him in a reelection race he's not yet committed to.
Senate Dems Finally Pass Sweeping Spending Bill After Chaotic ‘Vote-a-Rama’
After more than a year of painstaking and dramatic negotiations, Democrats on Capitol Hill finally passed a sweeping climate, tax, and health care bill Sunday afternoon.It wasn’t quite as sweeping as most Democrats had wanted. What was once supposed to be a $5 trillion bill—and then a $3.5 trillion, and then $3 trillion, and then $1.5 trillion, and then $1 trillion—ended up as a $400 billion measure, spread over the next 10 years, that would actually decrease deficits by more than $300 billion over that time period by closing tax loopholes.It’s hardly the package President Joe Biden and the vast...
Washington Examiner
Some House Democrats would risk careers by voting for Manchin bill
The big mystery with regard to the Manchin-Schumer tax-and-spendathon pending in Congress is why so many politically vulnerable Democrats would risk supporting it. With five House vacancies, Democrats control a 220-210-seat majority in Congress’s lower chamber, which is poised to vote on the bill on Friday. If all 210 Republicans vote against this monstrosity, as expected, then the bill would die if only five Democrats join them. And there are considerably more than five House Democrats who have significant political reasons to oppose, not support, this job-killing, tax-hiking, IRS-arming, energy-limiting, medicine-killing legislation. But they will most likely vote for it.
Senate Democrats approve their big climate and healthcare bill with a thumbs up from Manchin and Sinema
House Democrats are now expected to return to Washington on Friday to vote on the act restoring major pieces of Biden's agenda.
Dems buckle up for GOP attempts to scuttle climate, tax and health care bill
Democratic senators are in the final lap of passing their long-awaited agenda.
Mayor Wu and Senator Markey celebrate passing of a landmark climate bill
BOSTON - Mayor Michelle Wu and Senator Ed Markey celebrated the passing of a landmark climate bill in the Senate. The $740 billion Inflation Reduction Act makes the single biggest investment in clean energy in the United States and aims to lower some health care and prescription costs. Mayor Wu says she is confident the city of Boston will help pave the way in encouraging other cities to become new deal cities. "June of 2022 was the hottest that we have seen, first time we have reached 100 degrees in Boston in 70 years," Wu said. "Today we are still in a heat emergency as we see the many impacts of climate change continue to intensify, and so this couldn't have come at a better time for us." Republicans say this bill will not fight inflation. The measure now heads to the House where it is expected to pass before landing on the president's desk.
Landfill odor: Health problems, but no elevated cancer risk
Missouri’s health department on Thursday announced findings of a lengthy examination of the troubled Bridgeton Landfill in suburban St. Louis, determining that the foul odor emitting from the landfill created health problems but did not increase the risk of cancer. The finding of the yearslong investigation by the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services was validation for people who live near the landfill in northwestern St. Louis County, said Dawn Chapman, co-founder of the activist group Just Moms STL. “We knew we were facing physical symptoms on a day-to-day basis from exposure to the odors,” Chapman said. “We knew it could exacerbate illnesses because that’s what we were seeing.” The landfill has been a source of concern for well over a decade for multiple reasons. Uranium refined in St. Louis as part of the Manhattan Project, the World War II-era program that produced the first nuclear weapons, was illegally dumped at the adjacent West Lake Landfill in 1973.
Republicans Quash $35 Insulin Cap During Senate Vote-a-Rama
In the heat of the Senate’s overnight vote-a-rama, where members propose amendments to reconciliation bills, members couldn’t agree on capping prices on the life-saving insulin. The Senate voted 57-43 to cap insulin prices at $35 on the private marketplace—a simple majority, but still three votes shy of the 60 needed to pass the amendment. The Inflation Reduction Act introduced a cap for both Medicare and private insurance recipients, but the Senate parliamentarian ruled that part of the measure violated Senate rules. That gave Republicans an opportunity to stymie the private insurance proposal, though they left the Medicare element intact. “Republicans have just gone on the record in favor of expensive insulin,” Sen. Ron Wyden (D-OR) told The Washington Post. “After years of tough talk about taking on insulin makers, Republicans have once against wilted in the face of heat from Big Pharma.”Read it at The Washington Post
Manchin to Sinema: Believe in this bill
All eyes have now turned to the Arizona Democrat to see if she will support the legislation agreed to last week.
